In the last 20 years I’ve been in and out of almost every local psych ward and rehab centre, and came out as being bipolar in 2020 after the ¬incident at the Black Lives Matter protest where the policeman’s hat was removed from his head.
Trinidad and Tobago, let’s talk about mental illness.
What is bipolar? An illness where you lose control over your brain chemistry and generally go through very high manic epi¬sodes, followed by very low depressive states, which, at worst, can lead to suicide. I tend to lean very heavily toward manic highs, rarely to fully depressive states.
After completing my Master’s in electrical engineering and working six months in Australia’s renewable energy field, my second manic episode got me fired and I lost my temporary residential status. I became very depressed. I thought of taking my own life daily for an entire year, from mid-2007 to September 2008.
Eventually, my new doctor, Dr Nwkolo, helped me to stop living in the past and move on with my life, and I wrote an article for the Guardian titled “Why Trinidad and Tobago should go solar”. That article was read by engineer/entrepreneur David Evelyn, who hired me as a consultant to help his business get solar projects off the ground, but the T&T market wasn’t ready for it. I then became an instructor at the University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) for 12 years, until repercussions of my many manic episodes made it almost impossible for me to work there.
So, let’s talk about the manic highs.
In 2003, I had my first manic episode and diagnosis of bipolar disorder. After two years in the oil and gas industry as a graduate ¬engineer, I had become disillusioned, thinking there must be a better way than drilling holes in the ground, burning fossil fuels and dumping CO2 into the atmosphere. I decided to do my Master’s in renewable energy in Australia.
In October 2003, I made a round-the-world trip to reach Australia, stopping in America to volunteer for physics professor Dr Richard Komp, head of the Maine Solar Society and part of an organisation in Nicaragua that teaches practical applications of renewable energy.
On Halloween, October 31, my last night there, I saw blood red in the sky and sea from a solar storm which caused the northern lights to move south, and I started feeling the beginnings of delusions of grandeur; that I was connecting with the sun and destined to be great.
Next, I stayed in Montreal by my Uncle Kenwyn while applying for my student visa for the University of New South Wales, and getting my company, Smart Energy Limited, registered in Trinidad and Tobago. However, my visa was denied based on the fact that I hadn’t done an English language proficiency test.
I became enraged like never before; a native English speaker, told to fly to some country to wait for a proficiency exam, after buying expensive Green Airline round-the-world tickets that use the premium to plant trees to offset carbon emissions of the plane rides?! In a fit of nuclear rage, I decided that the universe, whomsoever “in charge”, had to sort my visa situation out. That’s how emotionally unstable I’d become.
The next day the Australian Embassy called to say they’d missed a policy change enacted a week prior, and that if I had studied in any of the six Anglo-Saxon countries for five years, I would be exempted from the English language test.
Guess who studied for four years in Canada doing engineering and economics and an extra year in the University of Hawaii to finish my economics degree? Interesting that they made the policy five years and not four, as degrees in these Anglo-Saxon countries are either three or four years, as if they tried their best to make it just out of reach for “Third World” students to avoid a time-consuming and expensive English language test... and yet, I prevailed.
I contemplated whether this was cosmic coincidence or I had stumbled upon the secret of manifesting your thoughts into reality backwards in time. Is time travel into the past through your mind’s eye, fuelled by the emotive power of rage, possible?
I decided to do research, reading up on different religions, Buddhism Sutras, Hinduism, Islam, and was also following news about Cardinal Law from Boston moving known paedophiles to different dioceses.
Until then, I had been a staunch Catholic, and the latter was like a jump-kick to my faith, like alarm bells going off in the matrix telling me, “wake up, Ian; you don’t need Jesus to answer your prayers”, and that at its highest level my religion engages in massive hypocrisy.
I started serious study of Catholic Church history, learning how they endorsed slavery, created a Discovery Doctrine that paved the way for colonisers to treat indigenous people with impunity, and gave the right to ¬exterminate them.
The more I read, the angrier I became, until I saw an Oprah episode called The Secret, about creating one’s reality by thinking about it, creating our own destinies, and decided on a second attempt to mimic my first seemingly successful accidental manifestation.
I drank my uncle’s (non-hallucinogenic) mushroom tea and meditated on becoming a force to end visas throughout the world, bring about free energy for the world, create peace on earth, and lastly, to become God. I prayed for this to happen in the past and in the future simultaneously.
After this impossible prayer I had a quantum revelation where I saw a black hole open in my head and all the religions of the world revolving around me, and felt as if very strong downloads were being received into my consciousness at such a heavy rate that my mind could barely contain itself.
Thinking on time travel, solar eclipses and Christ’s message being whitewashed, His name, colour and message all corrupted by the Roman Empire, I developed a deep-seated hatred of Christianity. I had become completely insane and bipolar manic, cycling between rage, euphoria and sadness.