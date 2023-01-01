My new-year purpose

So, I am not a Christmas person. Too much food and excess, and everything is hard to refuse. Even if one takes a small amount of each, taking a small amount of ham, turkey, pastelles, ponche a crème, sorrel, prosecco, home-made bread, pigeon peas, callaloo, fancy rice, stuffing, mauby, or even better, wild meat medley, sweat bread, black cake and sponge cake, it is still a ridiculous amount of food to eat.
And usually, it is offered by some family member with a real sweet hand, as their expression of love and giving. So, it would be the best-tasting thing and the family or friend, or friend’s family, will be slightly offended if you do not partake. So, there is emotional and digestive blackmail, and one often has no choice but to succumb and take a little bit of everything then later, totally full, one will lie on the ground and whisper oh gad, oh gad, ah go dead.
I find for persons generally, it is usually either-or, black or white, about Christmas and Old Year’s Night or New Year’s Eve. Either you are a Christmas or an Old Year’s Night person. If you are a Christmas person, you would spend your Old Year’s Night more quietly, maybe at church, or sleeping, or taking a drink of rum and watching the night or watching Anderson Cooper and the New Year’s Eve show on television.
I prefer Old Year’s Night. I would usually try to spend it with family, in some lime, with some alcohol of some sorts, getting tipsy, dis-inhibited and hug-oriented, and telling persons how much I loved them, slurring all the way. And of course, the countdown to the end of year before everyone shouts in unison Happy New Year! followed by the parang of fireworks exploding in the night sky.
After the new year has unfolded and it is still dark and persons have either gone to bed or are sitting in small groups having a lingering chat or lime, I use the time to reflect on the past year and plan for the new year. I use the temporal signpost to reset a bit, to reassess where I am and where I want to be. And probably to redefine my purpose. It is that transition from the old year to the new, from an end to a beginning, that makes me feel a sense of renewal and growth, a space for tweaking of my year’s intention and purpose.
It seems life’s purpose is the set of central motivating aims in your life. It can be tied to your job, family, friends, spirituality, your global altruistic path, or all or none of the above. True purpose is recognising one’s gifts and using them to contribute to the world. Your purpose can shift and change in response to your life interventions and experiences. Having purpose in your life is one of the fundamental pillars of happiness.
If you have no purpose in life, you walk around untethered, unsure of the meaning of life and the purpose of your existence. If you know your purpose, you will be more contented and fulfilled. With purpose, you also have a chance to impact either something or someone, and that sense of making a difference and being part of something also adds to your sense of happiness and contentment.
Mark Manson cites questions that can be asked to help you find your purpose or to measure if you are really doing what you thought you would and should do. Questions include:
• What is true about you today that would make your eight-year-old self cry?
• What makes you forget to eat and poop?
• How are you going to save the world?
• Gun to your head, if you had to leave the house, all day, every day, where would you go and what would you do?
• If you knew you were going to die one year from today, what would you do and how would you want to be remembered?
Author Clayton Christensen speaks about using these reset periods to define your purpose, recommit to the purpose and check the metrics to assess if you are really aligning to your purpose and if it has the required affects. I like to change his steps a bit. If you have never thought about your purpose, then you may want to ask yourself:
• What would you like your purpose to be?
• How can you make your purpose happen?
• How can you make more of a difference with yourself, your family, community, country?
If you already have a clear sense of your purpose and who you are, you may want to ask yourself:
• What do I want to change about myself and my purpose for 2023?
• What aspect of myself and my purpose do I want to focus on for 2023?
• How can I make more of a contribution?
On this Old Year’s Night, the sky is clear. The moon is half-sized but still so bright. I can see two bright stars in the night sky. They are not stars, but planets. Jupiter is near the horizon and Mars in almost straight above. For this night and for many others in the new year, dear reader, my purpose is sometimes, simply, just being here with you.
—Dr Joanne F Paul is a paediatric emergency medicine lecturer with The UWI and a member of TEL institute.