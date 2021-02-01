My personal recollections of APT James

“He walked with Kings but kept the common touch.”
This was the measure of the man which captured my imagination as my recollection of Alphonso Philbert Theophilus James reverberated within my spirit: a personification exemplified in extraordinary terms by the renowned India-born English poet, Rudyard Kipling.
My most cherished recollection of APT James dates back to that exciting evening when he was heading for the United Kingdom to present a petition to the then-Secretary of State for the Colonies, Sir Arthur Creech Jones, pressing his case for self-government for the people of Tobago. This was in the late 1940s.
Jointly crafted with his mentor, my father, Ernest Mortimer Mitchell, the typing of the petition was being incredibly completed by my brother Nello, sitting in the back seat of the car speeding its way on the bumpy road to Piarco.
On arrival at Piarco, APT and my father had just enough time to check the document, Nello to make the adjustments and off went APT hustling to board the flight to the UK to single-handedly engage the might of the Colonial Office in search of self-government for Tobago: probably the first resolute official demand on record. I am subject to correction. Needless to say, the effort was in vain. It was sometime thereafter that I learned that the Secretary of State had advised APT James that there can be no self government for colonies where party politics was not fully entrenched.
APT was the name by which he was familiarly called by our parents. He became known to the Mitchells through my father’s very active involvement both in politics and in the trade union movement. Contrary to what is published in some quarters, the Federated Workers Trade Union (FWTU) of which APT was a very loyal and dedicated member, was founded by my father. Among the original flag-bearers were Dudley Mohan, Quintin O’Connor and Albert Gomes. If you did not find APT at the Port of Spain Office of the Butler Party on Old St Joseph Road, you would find him at our home at 101 Charlotte Street, Port of Spain, where in a little corner of our residence, the first Office of the FWTU was located, gratis.
In those days political and labour leaders were virtually inseparable. They had one common enemy: the colonial establishment.
It was on an APT James’s platform meeting in Plymouth, Tobago, that, at age 11, I delivered my first political speech. My father, a former deputy mayor of Port of Spain (1943-45), was APT’s campaign manager. Nello, who much later in life became the PNM’s general secretary, had beaten me to the draw: At age 13, he had already made his maiden political speech on APT’s platform. During the vacation period Nello and I worked in APT’s campaign office in Tobago, helping our father with the typing among a variety of other tasks.
Assisting in the campaign was filled with excitement, fun and learning. Young, fearless and adventurous as we were, Nello and I accompanied the field workers on house-to-house canvassing. We also helped in putting up posters and gave out handbills. APT had seen us in action at that tender age when my father campaigned to represent the South Eastern Ward on the Port of Spain City Council. He was himself very involved in assisting in organising campaign meetings and other activities.
On his visits to Trinidad, APT would stay at our home on Charlotte Street. On some occasions he was accompanied by his daughter, Floretta.
He was irresistibly inspired by the lives of Captain AA Cipriani, founder of the Trinidad Labour Party of which my father was general secretary and by Tubal Uriah “Buzz’’ Butler, founder of the British Empire Home Rule Party. The resilience and steadfastness of their struggle, and their unwavering vision for liberation of the working class knew no boundaries. In my teens, I became the president of the Junior Arm of the Trinidad Labour Party.
The records show that in the fullness of time, APT became a force to be reckoned with. It was inevitable. The writing was on the wall. He engaged on equal terms with leading trade unionists of the calibre of John Rojas (OWTU), CP Alexander and Simeon Alexander (SWWTU), Sidney Dedier (Teachers Union), WW Sutton who formed the Amalgamated and General Workers Trade Union (AGWTU), Nathaniel Crichlow who formed the National Union of Government Employees (NUGE) both of which my father was instrumental in birthing. APT challenged the establishment side by side with stalwarts of the ilk of John La Rose, Jim Barrat, McDonald Stanley and McDonald Moses, four of the staunchest Butlerites of unshakeable loyalty and commitment.
At his own personal expense, with sweat and tears, and without ceasing, APT James was at the forefront of the fight for an improved standard of living for his compatriots of Tobago.
The mark of distinction of the quintessential Tobago parliamentary representative that APT has established for himself continues to be immortalised by yet another national gesture: honouring the new inter-island ferry with the name of such an illustrious son of our soil: a fitting tribute to a monumental, legendary and indelible legacy. Long sail the MV APT James.
• Roy Mitchell is principal
consultant of ERM