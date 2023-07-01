I read the Express Editorial of June 30, 2023, titled “More empathy, please”, with mixed feelings. My initial thought was how could one look at the full exchange which occurred in the House of Representatives and come away with the view that there was a lack of empathy?
In the first instance, as a citizen of Trinidad and Tobago and an individual who has offered myself for service to the public, I believe that anything which negatively affects the population should not be trivialised. As the Editorial alluded to in the body of the write-up, my statements were in response to exaggeration and blatant politicking by a member of the Opposition with no apparent regard to address issues.
As also suggested by the Editorial, while Opposition members may see their role as one to simply oppose or often time sensationalise a situation, I do not and cannot, in all good conscience, let that continue to be the approach to the impact of changing weather patterns and the issue of flooding. It is in that vein, and with the recognition that the underlying foundation of the Editorial is seeking to ensure that “weather-related trauma is not dismissed” that I take the time to once again engage on the issue of flooding and the impact of same.
The author states that my response to the urgent question of Member of Parliament (MP) for Oropouche East Dr Roodal Moonilal in the Parliament on the ministry’s clean-up and flood mitigation efforts conveyed “insensitivity to the victims of flooding and high winds”.
This statement is far from the truth and I believe it prudent to mention that it is because I wholeheartedly empathise with the frustration and anguish of each person impacted by the recent heavy rains, I made no attempt to outline and unduly publicise the work of the ministry during our clean-up efforts. Certainly, the effects of flooding are a combination of a financial, social and psychological issue that should not be minimised or used for political leverage. However, in this particular context, it must be mentioned that the Ministry of Works and Transport’s personnel remain consistently active, year-round, and in the immediate aftermath of a hazard such as flooding, mudslides or landslips, are on the ground with the necessary resources to bring relief in the shortest possible timeframe. As Minister of Works and Transport, I am often first on the ground to assess the situation to ascertain impact and severity.
Globally, it is evident that there are significant changes in the weather patterns in recent years and flooding is not a unique problem faced by Trinidad and Tobago alone. At present, we are experiencing more frequent and intense rainfall within shorter timeframes, and this has exerted substantial pressure on our existing drainage systems. Even with continuous engineering interventions, it is becoming increasingly difficult to fully prevent flooding as a result of the outcomes of such extreme and unpredictable weather events.
As such, MP Moonilal’s vacuous rhetoric of “devastating flooding and destruction and human suffering” is alarmist in nature, lacks value, and only serves to create unnecessary panic and further frustration, as the Member of Parliament uses an inopportune time of the distress of citizens to spread propaganda and divisiveness among the public. These cheap gimmicks to score political points at the expense of the public do nothing to steer the national dialogue of the impact of climate change in a constructive manner.
Unlike my esteemed parliamentary colleague, I wish to take this opportunity to guide the conversation to one that is solution-oriented and requires a multifaceted, holistic, sustainable approach. Addressing the complex challenges that we are now faced with in this era of climate change will not only require the intervention and collaboration of several State agencies with the responsibility for drainage and land use, but also change at the individual level. In light of a more collaborative response, the Ministry of Works and Transport remains open to working with legitimate bodies that wish to mitigate flooding across the nation.
Likewise, evidently in our society there is a need for a deep cultural, attitude and behavioural shift in how we view and interact with the environment. On the individual level, each citizen must do all within their sphere of influence to action change that will result in the collective good.
Understandably, the public expects an immediate solution and the Ministry of Works and Transport will do all in its power to mitigate the impact of the present crisis. However, we believe that solutions must be sustainable, and as we go forward, the ministry will continue toward the fulfilment of implementing the most practical immediate, medium- and long-term strategies to counter the effects of climate change.
As I close, I wish to reiterate that addressing drainage and flooding requires a multifaceted approach. While at the level of the Central Government we are responsible for implementing the necessary measures, strategies and policies, it is equally important for all citizens to actively contribute to our drainage cause. By adopting responsible land use, waste disposal and environmentally friendly practices, we can work towards building a more resilient and flood-resistant nation.
Furthermore, I want to once again call on the Fourth Estate to assist in disseminating information to the public which can bring about sustainable change within our society to allow for a shift in how we address the areas which impact the occasion of flooding. The Ministry of Works and Transport stands ready to provide content to steer the conversation toward change and solutions.
—Author Rohan Sinanan is the Minister of Works and Transport.