November is supposed to be the start of the Christmas season. However, November 2020 marks almost eight months since citizens of Trinidad and Tobago have been abandoned across the globe. Near the end of October, the Government of Trinidad and Tobago decided to create a committee to discuss what should be done moving forward. A mere eight months after taking a decision that has ruined countless lives, our leaders finally decided to spare a thought on what to do with a decision they made in March.