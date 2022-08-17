I’ve made a habit of commemorating the August 11 anniversary of VS Naipaul’s passing with a column that explores an aspect of his work. True to the adage, old habits really do die hard because this year is no different.
It’s been five years since Naipaul passed away at the age of 85. The number five is, I’ve come to understand, a significant number in Hinduism for its association with Saraswati, the goddess of knowledge and learning. Although Naipaul himself had conflicting views about Hinduism, I want to retain the significance of the number five and its association with knowledge and learning by focusing on his fifth work of fiction, Mr Stone and the Knights Companion.
Published in 1963, Mr Stone is unique for at least two reasons. Firstly, although Mr Stone was Naipaul’s fifth work, it was actually the first and only one to be set in England and with only English characters. Partly owing to this, the novel has not received as much critical attention in the Caribbean despite having a memorable main character in the style that only Naipaul could replicate. Mr Stone also had the tall order of following what has gone down in history as Naipaul’s most outstanding character, Mr Biswas. Still, Mr Stone shares with Mr Biswas, and many of Naipaul’s characters, a search for meaning and purpose. The second reason for the uniqueness of Mr Stone is due to its regard by critics such as Bruce King as marking a more serious stage in Naipaul’s writing, different from the amusement and satire seen in the previous four: The Mystic Masseur (1957), The Suffrage of Elvira (1958), Miguel Street (1959) and Nobel prize-winning A House for Mr Biswas (1961).
Although not set in Trinidad, as Naipaul’s previous works are, Mr Stone offers us a view of London from the perspective of a West Indian immigrant. The changing perception of life in London described by Naipaul makes the story an investigation of cultural difference, ageing and futility. Just as we might all in some way identify with Mr Biswas’s struggle against all odds, Naipaul’s craft made Mr Stone and his life in London reflect a West Indian’s perception of the struggle to fit in after migrating from a small island to a metropolitan city. In this way, the brilliance of the novel may be attributed to Naipaul’s ability to perceive cultural, racial and national differences as much as it may to the actual events of the story.
Naipaul was part of the Windrush generation, a group of people who migrated from the West Indies to the United Kingdom via the Empire Windrush, the ship that brought one of the first groups of West Indian migrants to the UK in 1948. Other notable Trinidadian creatives who belong to the Windrush Generation include Samuel Selvon, Michael Anthony, CLR James and, of course, Lord Kitchener. Although “Kitch” famously sang “London is the place for me”, the reality was that migrants were greeted with racism, poor living conditions and extorted amounts of rent. For Naipaul, migration forced him to come to terms with his unanchored, strange existence as well as his otherness as an outsider in London. In a way, Mr Stone exposes the false promise of the United Kingdom as an inclusive space.
Sixty-two-year-old Richard Stone lives alone in London and works as a librarian in a large corporation called Excal. Faced with the realisation that he will soon have to retire, he desperately seeks a purpose. Almost suddenly, he marries the widow Margaret Springer who lives in Earl’s Court, an area of London where hotels carry a sign stating “Europeans Only”. In the novel, Naipaul describes the streets of England becoming “full of young people” along with “foreigners of every colour”. The changing nature of British society along with the realisation that he is getting older rouses Mr Stone to look for some form of renewal. This is where the Knights Companion project comes into play. Desperate for some form of self-renewal, Mr Stone conceives of the project to help former employees of Excal, specifically to send visitors to the firm’s former employees to make them feel they still belong. The project, after becoming initially successful, is given to a younger colleague called Whymper who turns it into a promotional gimmick. The novel ends with Mr Stone going into retirement on an all-too-familiar tone of despair that we’ve come to associate as “typical” Naipaul. The message of Mr Stone’s reversal of fortune in his old age is not hopeful, but it is eternal. We may all become Mr Stone, if we aren’t already. The pursuit of purpose and meaning in our lives is something we all share with Mr Stone. For this reason Naipaul’s fifth novel remains as relevant to us as it did for Windrush migrants.
Among Naipaul’s vast body of work, Mr Stone and the Knights Companion, stands out for being very British in the way that perhaps Naipaul also stood out in London for being West Indian. The novel may not carry the impact of his more notable works, but it is no less significant for the Windrush generation and ours.
—Author Jarrel De Matas is a PhD candidate and teaching associate, Department of English, College of Humanities and Fine Arts, University of Massachusetts, Amherst
