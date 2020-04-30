Nancy Drew and the curious gas shipment

Hi kids, I know most of you are at home from school right now, so Uncle Darryn decided to write to you a children’s story.
Kids, writing stories is a great way to be creative, boost your imagination, and according to the Express legal team, avoid unpleasant pre-action protocol letters. This story is centred around Nancy Drew, a character I read when I was your age. In this version, Nancy is a local journalist who refuses to swallow stupid communist propaganda and isn’t afraid to ask tough questions of government officials about their blatantly corrupt gas deals. It’s what’s known in T&T as “fantasy fiction”.
Sit back and enjoy it.
Chapter 1.
It was the best of gas deals. It was the worst of gas deals.
It was a bright Sunday afternoon on August 26, 2018, and journalist Nancy Drew was flying back to her completely fictitious homeland of Thinklessdad and Thugago from neighbouring Notoiletpaperland. Nancy was part of a contingent of reporters who travelled to see the signing of the Manicou gas deal between the two countries. This was a historic event due to the fact there was toilet paper in the restrooms that day, and no journalists were jailed.
“What a great trip,” Nancy said to herself. Prime Minister of Thinklessdad and Thugago, Dr Hisikarie, is really smart. “This Manicou gas deal with President Madburo will ensure T&T gets all the natural gas we desperately need, that he lets us have when he feels like wanting nothing in return. It’s like a gentle gun resting peacefully over our heads. Only something crazy like a meteor or maybe economic sanctions could possibly derail it now.”
But something wasn’t sitting right with Nancy. On the plane ride back, addressing reporters, Prime Minister Hisikarie alluded to the idea of “T&T one day refining oil from Notoiletpaperland”.
“How curious!” Nancy thought. The oil refinery in T&T: the people’s republic of PetroBin cannot refine the heavy crude from Notolietpaperland. Why would the Prime Minister say that? Then again the Prime Minister also once said that female genitalia resembles golf courses, so Nancy quickly forgot about it.
But just three days later, on August 29, 2018, something strange happened. Without any prior warning, the chairman of PetroBin, Willy Fallguy, announced that the refinery was to be shut down. Nancy knew she had stumbled onto a mystery.
Chapter 2: The Ministry of silly talk
After months of researching all she could about Notoiletpaperland and its oil and gas industry, Nancy reached out over the phone to T&T’s own Minister of Energy, Mr Tim Barrel, for some answers,
“Minister Barrel, are you aware that President Madburo is accused of grave human rights violations and possibly faces economic sanctions?”
“I don’t know what you are talking about. What kind of human rights abuses?” replied Minister Barrel.
“He has jailed journalists, opposition members and has used an armoured tank on peaceful protesters,” replied Nancy.
“Well, that doesn’t sound so bad. I mean was it a big tank?”, said Minister Barrel.
“Minister Barrel, are you aware that persons working for Notoilentpaperland’s state-run oil company have convictions for drug trafficking and money laundering?”.
“There’s a what, where now?”
“Minister, have you noticed that Notoiletpaperlands state-run oil company actually doesn’t produce any oil, but for some reason has joint ventures across the globe with oil refineries including ones in Aruba and Nicaragua?
“Hold up, are you telling me the Earth is a globe?”
Chapter 3. None of your business
Months passed and Nancy was no closer to getting the answers she wanted. Like all frustrated journalists, she was about to give up and go work for Ian Alleyne when something bizarre happened. Despite closing its borders due to the COVID-19 pandemic, T&T weirdly allowed Notoilentpaperland’s vice president Mefi Muckriguez to enter for a face-to-face meeting. And reportedly to go shopping at SuperPharm in Maraval. Nancy knew she had to use the daily COVID press briefings to ask the Prime Minister about this.
“ Prime Minister, can you tell us why Mefli Muckriguez was allowed in the country?” asked an excited Nancy.
“She came to discuss COVID strategies. I want to say, Ms Nancy, that whenever we let people in now, it’s to do the business of the people of Thinklessdad and Thugago.”
“But what businesses specifically did you both discuss?”.
“That’s really none of your business.”
Chapter 4: I’m not in the oil business, I’m in the empire business.
After months of dead-ends and no leads Nancy, was ready to pack it in. Then one night she got a mysterious phone call from a stranger.
“I hear you want information on Notoiletpaperland and T&T,” said the voice in a hushed tone.
“Yes I do,” said Nancy.
“Okay, here goes: It is alleged President Madburo traffics drugs to stay in power. The drug money helps pay for the military which supports him. Also, since Madburo needs gas he uses Thinklessdad and Thugago as a transshipment point to bypass sanctions. That’s why Melfi came here to discuss how gas would be shipped into T&T and then on to “Aruba’’.
“How do you know all this,” asked an astonished Nancy.
“I have sources, it’s called South American news media. Believe it or not in other countries journalists investigate things. You should follow Maribort Petit on Twitter. What are you gonna do with this info now?”.
“I think I’m going to go work for Ian Alleyne,” said Nancy.
• Darryn Boodan is
a freelance writer