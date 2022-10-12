Since the second desertion of the National Tripartite Advisory Council (NTAC) by the Trade Union Movement in March 2021, appeals have been made by the Government and private citizens for their return to the fold. It is clear these entreaties have made no dent, the trade union bodies having insisted specific conditions be met by the Government. It seems unrealistic to want to negotiate return to membership in an institution of the nature of NTAC, especially when that organisation is not of your own creation and is based upon voluntary participation.
In keeping with ILO convention, a moral responsibility rests upon the shoulders of the Government to keep faith with the spirit and intent of tripartism—an abiding philosophy monumentally larger than each of its social-sector partners. The self-imposed non-involvement of the labour unions does not invalidate the critical importance of NTAC originally conceived to be in the best interests of democratic governance of the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago.
The impression is being created that the Government is not endowed with the art of maintaining equilibrium with its advisory bodies. The Economic Development Advisory Board was dissolved following the resignation of the chair, in January 2018. I recall no justification being given for the dissolution. It was as if it was never needed. Not much has been heard, in recent times, of the work being undertaken by the Energy Task Force. This is deeply concerning, especially given the vagaries of the petro chemical sector upon which Trinidad and Tobago inextricably hinges its economic well-being. Updates have not been forthcoming from the National Security Council, if only for the purpose of giving the citizenry a modicum of comfort, given the uneasiness in our communities. The much-heralded post-Covid-19 Roadmap to Recovery Committee has come and gone with no progress chart for the citizenry to follow. So, like Alice in Wonderland, we stand in our shoes and we wonder. Institutional advice does not seem to align seamlessly with the Government’s model of optimising the most intellectual minds at its disposal. And the nation continues to pay the price.
How difficult is it to revive the Economic Development Advisory Board? Must the population continue to allow labour leaders to hold the nation to ransom: a sledge hammer over the head of the Government for use at will? Is it not time for NTAC to be reconstituted? To have as its third social dialogue partner the leadership of NGOs whose interests directly or indirectly manifest alignment with the legitimate goals and aspirations of a substantial cross-section of workers, making provisions for the return of labour leaders apropos. Ironically, this would account for inclusion of representation of the almost 70 per cent of the nation’s workers who are not currently members of established trade unions.
Only recently the President of the United States, Mr Joe Biden, in providing an update on the status of the Russian/Ukraine war, expressed grave concern that the world is confronting the most horrifying risk of Armageddon since the US-Russia Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962. Mr Biden warned that nuclear warfare may well be nigh.
In painting this picture, we will do well to be reminded that it was the enormity of the physical ruin and gruesomeness of the human pain and suffering left behind by the barbaric and brutal 1914-18 World War I that gave rise to the three most powerful and influential sectors of society—government, employers and labour—responding to the call of the then-newly created International Labour Organisation (ILO) to sink their seemingly irreversible differences, humble themselves and come together in a relentless search for practical solutions to lift the afflicted world populations out of the mire of social and economic degradation, famine and despair which followed the hostilities. Thus, in the year 1919 was born the concept of tripartism. Trinidad and Tobago is numbered among the few enlightened developing countries that are failing to embrace tripartism’s enormous possibilities.
These are dark days: no time for posturing or politicking, selfishness or self-centredness. Our leaders must either measure up or shut up, display attributes of maturity, exemplify the highest echelons of patriotism and nationhood. We must sink differences, make sacrifices and manage expectations. Put simply, the promise of the National Tripartite Advisory Council must be fulfilled, in spite of the labour unions. The Economic Development Advisory Board must be reinstituted, the National Security Council must bring comfort to our communities and the post-Covid-19 Roadmap to Recovery Committee must report progress on its recommendations at prescribed intervals. National advisory bodies must all be made to work: put to maximum use the insightfulness, acumen, experience and wisdom of the nation’s most patriotic intellectuals as we navigate this existential threat to humanity. Together we aspire, together we achieve.
—Author Roy Mitchell is former special adviser and co-ordinator, National Tripartite Advisory Council (NTAC).