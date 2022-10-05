Part V
Earlier on, stress was placed on specific grave shortcomings which impede Trinidad and Tobago’s quest toward Nationhood (Ref, Part III). By converting these impediments into opportunities, we will find ourselves contemporaneously creating the Nation which we desire to become.
In doing so, it is useful to dwell upon Ernest Renan’s conclusion that “a nation is a soul, a spiritual principle... the possession in common of a rich trove of memories... the desire to live together... to have had glorious moments in common in the past, a common will in the present, to have done great things together and to wish to do more”.
Renan’s ideology tells us that Nationhood for Trinidad and Tobago will remain an elusive dream until we, as a people, rid ourselves of the tribal antagonism, disruptiveness and parochialism which diabolically sap our energies. Instead we must be willing to coalesce into becoming a cohesive society notwithstanding political, social or other considerations. Put simply, to live our daily lives forever conscious of the need to keep the imperatives of nationalism always in focus: that free flow of national spirit that blossoms into a shared national destiny.
But this cannot be pursued in a vacuum. A prerequisite is establishment of a clearly defined national purpose: arriving at consensus on the Cornerstones of Nationhood that will underpin the vision and maintain the momentum of becoming that “model nation at last” (The Mighty Sparrow): to firmly implant in the psyche of the world at large an enduring and indefatigable national identity of which we can all be justifiably proud. As a first step, we must determine, in specific terms, those extraordinary attributes which we, as a society, desire to gift to humanity so that we can make the world a better place for generations to come: what are the unique characteristics of that model nation with which we wish to be instinctively branded so that wherever the name Trinidad and Tobago surfaces, our nation occupies a position of prominence among those worthy of emulation. The vision must be that the world derives enrichment at mention of our name.
The time has come for the spirit of nationhood in Trinidad and Tobago to be reignited, reawakened and kept aglow, and for all citizens to become involved in establishing the Cornerstones of Nationhood to which we must pledge our lives and, thereafter, to rally together in the journey forward.
Try as we may, there can be no all-encompassing nation building in an environment of animosity and hostility, and no achievement of Nationhood in the absence of consensus on adoption of an impregnable national purpose: creation of a new, enriching and endearing cultural order.
We must cease treating one another like we do not belong. When we genuinely integrate and accept that we all belong, aspiring and becoming will follow harmoniously in the wake.
For too long we have been struggling to become one people. With the choice of destiny squarely in our own hands, we must embrace one another. It is only in this spirit that we will ensure achievement of our national purpose without malevolence or malice, and nationhood without venom or vindictiveness: not without difference of opinion, but without those deep and destructive divisions and depths of discord which have bedevilled our initiatives for the past 60 years.
In contemplating on the way forward, six cornerstones have emerged upon which I truly believe our quest toward Nationhood ought collectively to be grounded. They are:
1. Interracial Solidarity: dwelling together in unity and harmony;;
2. A Congenial Industrial Relations Environment: a culture of non-confrontational employee/employer interaction;
3. Best in Class Productivity: highest levels of total factor productivity among comparative countries worldwide;
4. Exemplary Standards of Work Ethic: exceptional work place decorum, protocols and practices;
5. Economic Prudence: living within our means;
6. A Law-Abiding Society: prominence among the most crime-free nations worldwide.
These all call for concerted fundamental shifts in our cultural paradigm. As a young nation aspiring toward nationhood and endowed with abundant creative capacities, we should harbour no qualms in uniting around these elevating and enriching ideals. Collectively they may be construed as our National Purpose.
This should be a citizens initiative pursued by a non-governmental team of highly regarded and accomplished exemplars prepared to volunteer to “lift up a standard for the people” (Isaiah 62:10) and commit to function above the politics.
Nationhood demands joining hands in search of our national purpose and in pursuing it with dedication, commitment, grit and determination.
In this way we inherently promote participatory progress and become united in search of a better way of life for us all.
Brick and mortar do not build nations. People do.
—Author Roy Mitchell is former special adviser and co-ordinator, National Tripartite Advisory Council (NTAC).