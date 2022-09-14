Part II
In contemplating upon how and where, as a people, we appear to have lost direction in our quest for Nationhood, it is useful that we seek mutual understanding of what we mean when we speak of Nationhood. A prerequisite is first coming to terms with how nations originated; secondly, the evolving concept of Nationhood; and, thirdly, the model of nation that Trinidad and Tobago aspires to become.
The genesis of nations can be found in the Book of Acts 17:26 in which it is written: “From one man, He (God) made every nation of men, that they should inhabit the whole earth; and He determined the times set for them and the exact places where they should live”. Genesis 10:32 also tells us modern man is derived from Noah’s three sons, Shem, Ham and Japheth. It is clear from these scriptural teachings that all humanity, regardless of racial groupings, have common ancestors, namely Shem, Ham and Japheth. The foregoing reaffirms that all races are a sub-sect of one race, the human race.
So if Trinidad and Tobago is internationally recognised as a nation and, in the plan of the Creator, our time was set for the year 1962 and, if this is the exact place designated for us to inhabit, the question arises: what is deterring us from achieving nationhood, becoming the nation to which, in accordance with our National Anthem, we expressly pledge our lives, and on behalf of which we have committed ourselves to aspire and achieve together?
The answer may very well be found in examining both the concept of Nation and Nationhood. The concept of nation that seems to best apply to Trinidad and Tobago speaks of “people who share a common territory and government irrespective of their ethnic make-up”. (Wikipedia— free dictionary). On the other hand, Nationhood is described as “the WILL to build social bonds of genuine collective identity, heading toward a social group based on a set of cultural elements, institutions, language, beliefs, daily treats and, of utmost importance, on the perception of a common past and destiny. MicroWiki (Wikia).
The operative message is “the will”. In this regard, aspiration toward Nationhood require understanding and appreciation of the fact that Nations were prescribed to function using the same three-dimensional framework within which man was also configured to function: Body, Soul and Spirit: Body being the physical infrastructure; Soul being the invisible realm within which reside the Mind, Emotions and the Will; and the Spirit wherein reside our intuition, our communication, our conscience and righteousness.
It is in fulfilment of the demands of our bodies that our physiological needs are met: the need for food, clothing, shelter, social interaction and constructive utilisation of the elements. To achieve these essentials, inhabitants devolve responsibility to governments to put into place the mechanisms to facilitate accessibility to goods and services and to protect and preserve the habitat.
Within the soul of the nation dwell three interacting facilities: the Mind, where government is administered and services processed and delivered; the Emotions, the sensitivities which enable governments to gauge the mood of the citizenry: the social, economic, political and cultural nuances, and to be compassionately proactive or responsive as appropriate; and, thirdly, there is the Will: the Cabinet, Houses of Parliament and the Judiciary where decisions are taken on behalf of the nation.
This leaves us with the Spirit, the key gift of which is that of Righteousness, meaning to be in right standing, spiritually. Proverbs 14:34-35 makes it abundantly clear that Righteousness exalts a Nation. Fortified by this assurance, one can readily appreciate why it is in this most powerful and life-sustaining realm, that the pursuit of nationhood will reap the most rewarding results. It is within the dominion of the Spirit that the Creator filled us with the overarching attributes of Conscience (Goodness) Intuition (Instinct), Communication (Relationship) and Righteousness (Integrity).
In pondering upon the philosophical bedrock of our National Anthem and those of our watchwords, let us examine how genuine and committed we are to the spirit of the pledge we so expressly make that, “here every creed and race find an equal place” and “together we aspire, together we achieve”.
Just as we acknowledge our bodies as the temple of the holy spirit, so too is Trinidad and Tobago the abiding focus of our national spirit. For just as the moment the spirit leaves the body, life expires, in similar manner, once there is no national spirit within our nation, the quest toward nationhood vanishes and we are left to wander aimlessly with no clear vision of nationhood in focus. Such is the power and impact of national spirit, the backbone of Nationhood.
• Next Thursday: Part three will discuss Nationalism in the quest for Nationhood.
—Author Roy Mitchell is former special adviser and co-ordinator, National Tripartite Advisory Council (NTAC)