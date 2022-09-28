Part IV
Sixty years of Independence but, regrettably, we know not that which we celebrate. It is the reason why the spirit of the occasion has not been as ablaze with excitement and joy as it is supposed to be. We are so paralysed by the immaturity of our politics that we have become unappreciative of the enormous blessings with which we are endowed. So Nationhood continues to be the furthest item on our agenda.
What is so agonising about the noble legacies left us by our founding fathers that we cannot rise above the mire of petty politics and conduct our affairs in a manner befitting the most illustrious traditions of the international community of nations? How onerous is it to replace hate and venom with the virtues of harmony, statesmanship, peace and goodwill toward all? Is it because to do so is to acknowledge the strides which we, as a people, have so valiantly made, or to applaud those who laid the foundation upon which others were mandated to build but defaulted?
So we deprive ourselves of the opportunity to take pride in our history and achievements, and to bestow honour upon our forefathers for the sacrifices, pain, suffering and affliction which they had undergone to ensure our place in society and a decent standard of living for us all. Many of them never had the privilege to enjoy the luxuries that we take for granted today. Is it asking too much for some to acquiesce to being honest with themselves and to pay tribute to those with whose hands the National Flag was first raised and our national emblems designed and indelibly immortalised?
Trinidad and Tobago was once blessed with the unique distinction of presenting itself to the world at large as a model nation, portrayed as the most outstanding manifestation of Unity in Diversity. We can do so no more. Can we not redeem ourselves by aspiring toward prominence in nationhood for the world to admire, emulate and advocate: if only we can rise to the occasion and be open-minded, magnanimous and patriotic enough to genuinely embrace the wisdom and exhortations of our founding father? For, to do otherwise is to turn our backs on a people yearning for return to mature and dignified leadership and, furthermore, to deny ourselves pride of place among the most acclaimed of nations worldwide.
Here is some food for thought. How many of us are aware that in 2007, the President of the Republic of South Africa, His Excellency Thabo Mbeki, bestowed posthumously on our first Prime Minister, Dr Eric Williams, South Africa’s Supreme Order of the Companion of OR Tambo (Gold). The honour was in recognition of Dr Williams’ commitment to peace and cooperation and his inspiration to South Africa’s own quest for unity and harmony.
It was Prof William Darity of Duke University who alluded that “the vision during South Africa’s struggle for liberation was strikingly similar to the vision of Dr Williams who directly addressed the great diversity of Trinidad and Tobago in the cause of national unity”. He cited Dr Williams’ masterpiece: “There can be no Mother India for those whose ancestors came from India. There can be no Mother Africa for those of African origin. There can be no Mother England, and no dual loyalties. There can be no Mother China, even if one could agree as to which China is the Mother and there can be no Mother Syria and no Mother Lebanon. A Nation, like an individual can have only one Mother and Mother cannot discriminate between her children.”
“This is the wisdom that we too apply in our quest for a single South Africa, wrote President Mbeki in his foreword to the 2005 book, Timol: A Quest for Justice, by Imtiaz Cajee. He went on to say “Dr Williams’ example continues to be a force in South Africa’s fight against hegemony”, and praised Dr Williams for his efforts in this regard in his 2005 feature address at the 50th anniversary of the Bandung Conference which marked a turning point in the mobilisation of Third World peoples against imperialism.
The award granted to Dr Williams was instituted by South Africa’s President himself to reflect the new spirit of South Africa to create a history of its achievements and to provide motivation to future citizens.
Achieving nationhood is proportionate to the sacrifices which we, as citizens, are prepared to make, the passion for being unconditionally loyal toward this nation. It is a daily oath of allegiance.
If Dr Williams’ legacy is so instrumental in immortalising the spirit of Africa’s leading economy, what is obstructing us, the original inheritors of the very legacy, from being more intensely inspired?
