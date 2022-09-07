Nationhood: fact or fiction?

There is a monumental difference between becoming an Independent State and achieving Nationhood. Generally speaking, the former is either fought for, mutually negotiated or unilaterally declared.
International recognition is accorded upon admission to membership in the United Nations. Nationhood, however, is a common destiny, an ideal toward which societies aspire. On the occasion of our 60th Independence anniversary, time should be taken to reflect upon where Trinidad and Tobago stands in the overall scheme of things. I venture to do so set against where I believe we were on the occasion of our 50th Independence anniversary celebrated in 2012, using as my premise the paper which I presented at the UWI Faculty of Humanities and Education’s September 2012 Conference, “In the Fires of Hope”.
The theme is drawn from our National Anthem. The premise predisposes an assumption that, in spite of the vagaries of the times, some “fire of hope” still prevails that we will one day all be on board heading toward a clearly marked destiny to which we knowingly pledge boundless faith and that, here, every creed and race genuinely does find an equal place. My presentation at the 2012 UWI conference offered an assessment of our journey toward nationhood having covered, at that juncture, the first 50 years.
Spirit of nationhood:
an elusive dream
Ten years thereafter, cultivating that spirit of Nationhood has remained perhaps Trinidad and Tobago’s most elusive dream.
The clarion call for Independence and Nationhood was cradled in the bosoms of our illustrious forefathers and painstakingly nourished and nurtured by the Father of the Nation, Dr Eric Williams.
Since his passing in 1981, successive administrations have failed to capitalise on the firmly laid foundations. The spirit of Independence and Nationhood which was so intellectually and masterfully engendered is now shrouded in obscurity, overhauled by divisiveness and discord of daunting proportions. It remains stymied in the politics of racism, ethnicity, hate and self-aggrandisement. Rather than having served the purpose of taking the country forward, the conscientiously built foundations have been purposefully, maliciously and meticulously assaulted.
Laying the foundation
of nationhood
The records show the highest intensity of effort towards moving the country forward in its march to Nationhood occurred during the period 1956 to 1981. Other periods are between 1937 and 1950, and glimmers of hope in 1986 and 2010 which flattered to deceive.
During the period 1937 to 1950, we saw the rise of the working class and the trade union movement, side by side with establishment of political parties triggered predominantly by Tubal Uriah “Buzz” Butler and Adrian Cola Rienzi. Their stubborn and unrelenting demand for home rule and self-determination were the overarching landmarks of the end to colonial domination.
The period between 1956 and 1981 may best be remembered as the glorious days of nation building when, inspired by the People’s National Movement under the stewardship of the charismatic and illustrious intellectual, Dr Eric Williams, we saw the realisation of the vision of the 1937-1950 struggle: self-government in 1956, Independence in 1962, and republican status in 1976. Moreover, we witnessed the institutions of Independence and nation building being firmly rooted at an exceptionally rigorous pace: rapid construction of secondary schools, refurbishment of elementary schools, free secondary and tertiary education, acceleration of development in multiple sectors: industry, commerce, agriculture, health, housing, infrastructure—roads, transport, water and electricity.
We welcomed the opening-up of frontiers in national security, social welfare, local ownership in banking, insurance and finance, promotion of culture and the arts, local government reform, ownership of the commanding heights of the economy—oil, natural gas, iron and steel, ammonia, urea and the enshrining of rights, protections, privileges, freedom and equality of opportunity for all, just to name a few.
The road map towards Nationhood was all-embracing and clearly defined. But the period was not without its fair share of turbulence. Five-year development programmes were the order of the day. They proved to be impractical and had to be replaced with the annual budgetary planning exacerbated as the circumstances were by the day-to-day exogenous economic pressures which today continue unabated.
It is no wonder that, somewhere and somehow along the way, we took our eyes off the ball. We seem to have been distracted or simply managed to have lost focus on where we were heading. As a consequence, we remain wandering in the wilderness, searching haplessly for a way back to the path from which we were diverted, but which we had so intelligently and magnanimously charted to lead us to that glorious destiny. It was a journey which had begun with abiding faith and unshakeable assurance, loyalty, pride and confidence.
In my next article I will attempt to lay the foundation for determining how we faltered. • Part 2 next week
—Author Roy Mitchell is former special adviser and co-ordinator, National Tripartite Advisory Council (NTAC)