Hardly had the ink dried upon Caricom’s 15-point Crime and Violence Public Health Declaration, or its 50th anniversary even begun to be jubilantly celebrated, when came the intruding disclosure that the issue of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) had assumed regional crisis proportions.
Long cited among Caricom’s concerns, the disturbing development could have been decidedly averted had timely interventions been conscientiously pursued, and Trinidad and Tobago led by example when presented with opportunities to do so.
Any impression created that this crisis has erupted out of the blue should be categorically dismissed.
Overshadowed by the 50th anniversary celebratory atmosphere, the issue resurfaced when Dr Jarbas Barbosa, director of the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO), at the SIDS ministerial conference on NCDs and mental health, held in Barbados June 14-16, is reported to have urged Caribbean small-island developing states (SIDS) to ensure “political leadership at the highest levels” in order to tackle the problem. He warned SIDS remain overwhelmingly vulnerable, and reiterated PAHO’s commitment in supporting accelerated implementation of NCD interventions as a priority.
In turn, the Express’ June 26 editorial lamented it may be a case of too little, too late—recalling that the fight against NCDs started 16 years ago, September 15, 2007, on which day Caricom met in a special session in Port of Spain, out of which came the 14-point “Declaration: Uniting to Stop the Epidemic of Chronic NCD”.
The editorial posited that had the T&T Government implemented the declaration, there was a good chance Minister Deyalsingh wouldn’t have had to be meeting fast food operators 16 years thereafter (June 2023) since, by now, the epidemic would have been stemmed; fewer lives lost; a new culture towards food taken root; the Caribbean palate undergone change; the public health budget less drained; and the Caricom population better prepared to resist the Covid-19 virus which claimed thousands of lives due to co-morbidity factors.
Additionally, in a June 29 letter to the Express, Ian Green of Couva called for a Special Caricom summit on NCDs, noting that the implementation deficit of 13 out of the 14 action plans was almost unbelievable because the Declaration was issued after the major recommendations of the Caribbean Commission on Health and Development had been approved by regional leaders. Mr Green encouraged Caricom heads to use the occasion of the 50th anniversary celebrations to send a message that they were serious about the health and well-being of the people of the region by placing the NCD crisis on the front burner and fast-tracking the Declaration’s implementation to combat the worsening situation.
This development justifiably arouses societal displeasure and unease, and warrants the imperative for the Ministry of Planning and Development (MP&D) to account to the Cabinet and the citizenry for its failure to coordinate the implementation of NTAC’s strategy, approved since September 2019, to enhance the overall level of productivity and work ethic in Trinidad and Tobago, specifically highlighted within which was “The Government through the Ministry of Health should intensify and accelerate the focus on Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) and encourage the promotion of Wellness” (my emphasis).
Coordination of implementation of the overall initiative was delegated to the MP&D. It identified specific components to be addressed by named ministries.
To date, the population has not been apprised of progress made in overcoming the troubling NCD upsurge, now a crisis, nor on any of the critical measures calculated to restore T&T to its pride of place at the helm of average annual productivity growth rates for comparative countries worldwide. T&T’s ranking declined from the highest of 5.9 per cent for the period 2000-2010 to the penultimate lowest, 0.5 per cent, between 2010 to 2016.
That an undertaking of such enormous nation-building potential, brimful of unquantifiable impact on the socio-economic advancement of the people of T&T could have been so flagrantly trivialised and treated with such incredible impunity defies comprehension.
It appears that, in today’s setting, Cabinet decisions are not all meticulously followed through or followed up; not attended due reverence and protocol. What seems to be lacking is an airtight digitalised online progress-reporting system that facilitates 24/7 updating and churning-out of easily accessible and assessable report summaries real-time, such that no initiative runs the risk of falling through the cracks.
If after 16 years this critical NCD issue has been allowed to erupt into a crisis, what does that say about our public sector implementation culture; what hope, if any, can be held out for Caricom’s equally important 15-point Crime Abatement Plan?
Faced with catching up on multiple complex fronts, unless perennial implementation and reporting shortcomings are fastidiously overcome, precious time needed to accelerate Caricom’s pace of progress over the next 50 years will continue to vanish and the region left lagging pathetically behind. This must never be.
—Author Roy Mitchell is a former special adviser and co-ordinator, National Tripartite Advisory Council (NTAC).