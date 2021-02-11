Need for national stocktaking

I get the feeling that we are adrift as a country, without the mechanisms needed to help us find our way. Our ethos indeed is that of little islands cobbled together by history and geography. We do not seem to have a centre—a core set of galvanising values and principles around which we can rally, and upon which we can draw when the winds are high. I do not discern some larger sense of national sentiment here that behind it all there are markers where, if one Jack Spaniard is touched, the whole nest becomes ready to engage.
This is not a comment on the competence of the current Government. Rather, it is the expression of a kind of frustration I feel about how our smallness becomes exposed—the many things to which one could point to show that we really are backward.
For example, I have an ironic sense, based on lived experience, that this was a much more wholesome place in which to live in my youth, six decades ago, when physical poverty was never far, to be seen in the poor quality of most things, whether homes, roads, health care, utilities, and means of communication.
There was for sure more civility in my youth. We had respect for adults. My earliest experiences were in Laventille, where I was born, and which, despite a backdrop of poverty and violence, was a liveable place.
As my friend and colleague Eintou Springer made clear recently, much that is culturally distinctive about us emerged from the red dirt up the hill. My primary and secondary school days were spent in Marabella, a gritty place to grow up, but one which often was a magnet for youth from its fringes—including Gasparillo, Vistabella, and Plaisance Park. I do not recall a single murder on the street there, across my youth. I remember sports of all kinds, and steelbands.
I also remember a community, forged around standpipes, and corner shops. Radio was the order of the day throughout my youth. In sports, for me there was incalculably more richness in what was on offer then than now. The glory days of cycling, with the annual big races, such as the 100-mile one that traversed Trinidad. Walking races from Port of Spain to San Fernando featuring John Asche, Sebastien Valentine, Colvin Patrick. Cricket on weekends on every ground in Central and South. Nyron Asgarali, Leo John. The Savannah in town a mecca for youth football, as Gally Cummings describes in his autobiography.
Music Festival in Queen’s Hall was a galvanising event. Music combos across the country, the basis of youth fetes.
Around 1960, the dam broke on secondary education, with the emergence of the schools (such as Sando Modsec) to complement the private secondary ones, like Ideal, Progressive, Kenleys, St Thomas Aquinas and Renown.
Netball, and the era of Jean Moore (later to be known as Jean Pierre), Irmine Huggins, Enid Browne. Table tennis—Harmony Hall CM boy Mansingh Amarsingh. The Calpu sisters.
There was vibrancy in the country among youth where we now have gangs, fear, gratuitous murder, opportunistic murder, shottas, gunmen and gangstas.
But all the while we have been having malls, fried chicken, fancy coffee, fancy sandwiches, all with foreign labels, a country with the feel of any mid-western American town. We had the fellow from the Bourdain show telling us all about this while sitting on his yacht.
But we cannot walk the streets now. Only the gangstas can. Crime; the justice system is not up to it all. It is taking a decade and more to bring accused persons to trial. Big shots with court matters know they will never be held to account.
Crime is not theorised. Commissioner Griffith with more promise than action, has not offered us a theory of crime here. What about community policing for a start? Restoring normalcy to Cocorite and Laventille.
We must be one of the worse places in the world when it comes to the pace of justice. Are we not the most slothful judicial domain on the planet?
I grew up in a period when big ideas were the order of the day. Such as Federation, and the attempt to bring countries of the region together to break common bread. It failed, but we have since seen the European Union, and the fuss over Brexit. Countries like Germany, and France willing to be part of a larger entity. We in this region think it better to go it alone.
For all the insularity, most of the top talent yielded by the country, as in the region generally, resides outside of our shores.
The country is flat where it comes to vision or innovation. These words and ideas almost never come up. Poverty abounds, and opportunities are scarce. A majority of youths remain poorly educated, and with little opportunity for skills-training. The banks make no effort to aid by becoming involved in entrepreneurship-based lending to young people. New houses are beyond the reach of people who would otherwise belong to the home-owning middle-class were they to migrate to Toronto. Banks seem to have little to say to youth on the block.
Amid it all, the country continues to stand still, short of ideas and hope, still having the feel of a colony, where the one-percenters benefit from the advantages of birth. It remains a dreary place even for a youth with hope and noble goals and dreams. Our universities remain inert islands, with little that is inventive to report.
This country is drifting aimlessly. Where we going? And how we to get there?