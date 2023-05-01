Look at an IPL cricket game in India, say Chennai Supers Kings versus Kolkata Knight Riders. Our boy Sunil Narine is one of the stars. Andre Russell. Dhoni the captain of Chennai. When he comes to the wicket the crowd puts on their cellphone lights. All hail!
Narine is at home. He lives there. The other night he bowled Virat Kohli. He has been there for going on a dozen years. Look at the stands, people in costumes, women in their fineries, people dancing just so, men beating drums.
Sports are central to civic existence. And we see one of the best global examples of that in IPL cricket. Day or night. Stadiums full. No hiding under bed from bandit. I think we completely miss the purposes of sport. But many countries are showing us that it is at the core of civic life. Baseball is in full tilt in America. Basketball playoffs are in full swing. Ice hockey playoffs are in full swing.
The other part of this is that amateurism has its place, but sports is a sector of the economy. Players have sports as careers. Every city in the US has major sporting arenas. Australia is a good model of a country where sport is central to civic and economic life.
Football in England has a documented history. They have records for every game played in all of the leagues. Going back to the 1870s.
I don’t think we have records for those Maple-Malvern games in the Savannah or Oval. Or Juniors- Lantern Giants, at Skinner Park. Or those North-South Red Cross games. Like the one when Raffie Knowles saw Warren Archibald for the first time, in the Oval.
Do we remember the day when Inshan Ali first played for West Indies at the Oval? How many people were left in Preysal that day?
If we turn on our TV, we find ourselves looking at sports in some other country. In recent times, I have seen downhill skiing, surfing big waves, cycling, football in the UK and Europe, tennis in Australia and the US, cricket in Pakistan, India, New Zealand; basketball in the US, baseball, marathon running, rugby, gymnastics, and even billiards.
Where we sports? Where’s Stuart Young?
Calpu sisters, and Mansingh Amarsingh in table tennis. Lennox Yearwood from Tobago in tennis. That was in the 1960s.
When I was growing up this country was awash in organised sports. In cricket everywhere you drove, you saw organised games. Players in white, people holding cricket books keeping score, in Penal, Williamsville.
There were the teams, Wanderers, Preysal.
Netball thrived: Marcia qDimsoy, Irmine Huggins, Peggy Castanada, Enid Browne, in the Princess Building grounds.
I grew up in Marabella, and we were cycling fanatics. Southampton, with Clyde Rimple, Fitzroy Lyons (Pio), Ethelbert Noel (Papatee), Jim Millard. Athletics, Brooklyn sports club, with Wilton Jackson.
I talking bout 1960.
Southern Games was our pride. Teams coming in from across the Caribbean. Moses Dwarika, bare-foot runner from Guyana. The Spence brothers from Jamaica. Cyclists from Colombia.
I was there the weekend that Roger Gibbon was first noticed. He wore tangerine socks. He changed Southern Games. They changed the logic of bringing down two British cyclists each year--Instead they turned to the countries where the world sprinting champions were, France, Italy. So we started seeing Daniel Morelon, Pierre Trentin, Roncaglia, Turrini.
They ask about velodrome. Velo-Who?
We did not know what that was. We had grass track.
They had trouble handling Gibbon. They were impressed, and arranged for him to train with them in Europe in preparation for the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City.
In the 1968 men sprint, Mexico Olympics, you see that the gold medallist indeed was Daniel Morelon. Silver was Turrini, and bronze, Pierre Trentin of France.
Our boy Roger Gibbon was fifth.
Walking used to be a big sport long before Granny Luces. There were annual walking races from Port of Spain to San Fernando, and back! Walk boy walk!
Colvin Patrick, John Asche, Sebastien Valentine.
Then the annual 100-mile cycling race across the country, over Point a Pierre hill, all throughout the south.
Pio was so far in front one time that he stopped so his mother could bring him milk, by Crystal Fountain near the Point a Pierre bridge.
Football spectacles. The north south games. Intercol CIC-QRC. Then the St Benedict’s era, made interesting by the presence of Warren Archibald, DeLeon, Jan Stedman. Cave. Furlonge. Green Giant.
Everald Cummings alone at Fatima.
I was at the final in Skinner Park, Benedict’s-Fatima. A stand broke down.
Mucurapo era. Clauzelle, Clint Marcelle. But they could not beat the green machine at all.
Our boys…Garth Pollonais, Julian Garcia, Garfield de Silva, Chalkie, Birdie, Rose, Bhandat.
Oh Lord!
League football, Maple/ Malvern game; Juniors- Lantern Giants in south in Skinner Park.
What about that big marathon that was organised in central? Dana Seetahal among the thousands of central people we saw run into Port of Spain that day. Raffique Shah.
People saying they didn’t know Indians could run.
We need to get going. Organise a sports sector. Monetise it.
Start with an annual run between Port of Spain and San Fernando. Down the Southern Main Road. Money prizes. Have an annual run in Tobago, around the island.
International.
An annual cycling road race around the country. From PoS to Icacos, through Guayaguayare and Toco, and back into Port of Spain. Big Monthly sporting events.
Get football back into the Savannah in Port of Spain. Monetise it. Laventille teams in the mix. No violence. Have a professional league.
Create a supporting sports business sector. Youth in the lead. Sports gear, clothing, shoes made here. Exports. Factories run by youth. Originating in the communities, East Dry River, San Fernando, Williamsville, Couva. Marabella. Point Fortin. Debe. Run by youth.
Or we could continue with CEPEP, URP, or just windscreen wiping. Food sector to go with all this. Music sector. Fashion sector. Love love love. No crime. Youth making money with their talent and creative spirit. De we have a ministry of Sport? Or entrepreneurship?