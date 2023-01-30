Last year in Singapore there were 18 executions by the state. One person was killed by police on the street. The main basis for executions there is drug trafficking. There were just six murders in Singapore last year. The population of Singapore is 5.6 million . We have 1.4 million people here. A recent survey among Singaporeans found that 80.5 per cent of them agreed that the death penalty was appropriate punishment. I think that we citizens here have to speak up for this country, as Singaporeans do. We must have a say in this too. There are more of us than seats in the parliament.
I think where crime is concerned, the PNM is out of ideas.
Do people in this country want the death penalty? Let us vote on it. In my lifetime, this country has never had a referendum. The people put governments there, and then they are not called upon to have a say in anything.
But as it stands, we are defenceless. Criminals are creating their own cemeteries.
We are in just the first month of 2023, and as I write we have had 43 murders. Further, nine people have already been killed by police here.
Here we go again. Another year, more murders.
Send down Percy!
Our population is 1.4 million. Last year we had 606 murders.
Round and round and round with murder in this country, and police killings—the country in a death spiral. Bandits kill people. Police kill bandits, while law abiding people cower in their homes.
An Express article by Carolyn Kissoon on May 17, 2022 said that “The Privy Council has ruled that the mandatory sentence of death for murder in Trinidad and Tobago is constitutional, and only Parliament can reform and update the laws.”
“The consequence of that is that the state of Trinidad and Tobago has a statutory rule which mandates the imposition of a sentence, which will often be disproportionate and unjust. The sentence is recognised internationally as cruel and unusual punishment. The state does not dispute that characterisation.”
I don’t think that the local state has hanged people frivolously.
So the Privy Council cannot be the excuse for our inaction on the death penalty.
The court stated further that “ the 1976 Constitution saves existing laws, including the mandatory death penalty, from constitutional challenge.”
So the Privy Council is not stopping us from hanging. We just have a new preference for police killings instead.
As to cruel and unusual punishment, no international entity brands Singapore as a cruel country. Rather Singapore is often rated as one of the safest countries in the world, where people walk the streets in the middle of the night without fear. Countries all over the world trade with Singapore. Scholars go there to attend their great universities.
Japan has the death penalty. It is not viewed as a cruel country. It has international standing as a safe country. It has hosted Olympics. After a four-year moratorium, executions resumed there in 1993 and from 2017-2022, 26 people have been executed. Japan is a member of the G7, that include Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union.
Meanwhile, the US embassy warns American visitors in a December 15, 2022 advisory as follows:
“During the holiday season there is the potential for increased crime and acts of violent extremism in Trinidad and Tobago. Planned attacks and criminal activity often occur in crowded public locations such as holiday markets, shopping malls, airports, clubs, restaurants, places of worship, transportation hubs, schools, and other areas frequented by tourists. Public events, such as demonstrations, holiday events, and celebratory gatherings are also at a higher risk for violence.”
So violence everywhere.
The US embassies in Japan and Singapore do not have to put out such advisories.
The highest court in England is the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom ,not the Privy Council. The role of the Privy Council there includes hearing “very occasional appeals from a number of ancient and ecclesiastical courts. These include the Church Commissioners, the Arches Court of Canterbury, the Chancery Court of York” among others.
The Court of Appeal of Singapore is the highest court in the land. They became independent in 1965 three years after us. They threw out the Privy Council—interpreting independence to mean not asking the Privy Council what to do.
Canada has its own Privy Council. In Australia, the High Court of Australia is the highest court.
We are afraid to act.
It is clear that the state here has turned over capital punishment to the police. That is the easy answer, but then there is Lloyd Best’s question: “who is guarding the guards?”
The Express has been tallying the number of crimes committed by soldiers holding government issued guns.
I think that Singapore is a much more thoughtful place than we are. They have world ranking universities, and a world class economy. They rank 4th in the world in GDP per capita. We rank 52nd.
As to QS university rankings for 2023, National University of Singapore ranked 11th in the world and Nanyang Technological university ranked 19th. Students from across the globe study in Singapore.
How can we ever emerge from this vortex of murder and police killings, with no will towards the death penalty? I think we are hoping for good luck, like the oil boom of the 1970s, when we suddenly got money from our energy reserves.
I think we might have to resort to what Reginald Dumas calls a “reset”. My own view here is that citizens have been left out of the decision making on crime on crime. But we can’t spend all of our time hiding under the bed.
I think there is need a national reckoning on crime that could include national consultations, along with a Truth, Reconciliation and Restorative justice approach. As it has stood our political and legal systems have failed to stem crime. The consequence is that the bar of criminality is very low, such that all sorts of youth are trying their hands at criminality, and succeeding.
We need a national referendum on the death penalty.