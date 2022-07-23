New global reality

Five months ago, in a column titled “Muscularity returns”, I said “the western world is responding with increasing muscle” to the threat to democracy posed by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
After last month’s annual NATO Summit in Madrid, The New York Times wrote that the West emerged with “a muscular new strategic vision, demonstrating a renewed determination” to protect democracy on the continent.
NATO leaders approved a big increase in troop deployments on Europe’s eastern flank facing Russia, more help for Ukraine in its defence against Moscow’s invasion, and a new Strategic Concept that explicitly names Russia as the alliance’s “most significant and direct threat”. Also, for the first time, NATO labelled China “a strategic challenge”. The western world has now discarded the post-Cold War complacency that saw Russia as an “eventual ally” and China as an increasingly democratic country through integration into the globalised world economy. The fundamental global reality is now democracy versus autocracy, as US President Joe Biden articulated not long after assuming office.
We will therefore now see Cold War levels of military deployments throughout Europe and “the largest scaling up of NATO defences”. The number of alliance troops at high readiness will increase from 40,000 to 300,000. The United States will significantly increase its military deployments “to defend every inch of allied territory”, says Biden. In addition to the 120,000 US troops now stationed in Europe, it will support NATO strengthening its first line of defences nearer the Russian border.
Washington will establish permanent headquarters for the US Fifth Army Corps in Poland, send 5,000 additional troops to Romania and increase deployments in the Baltic states. The US will strengthen Europe’s defence with two squadrons of F-35 fighter aircraft to Britain, air defence systems in Italy and Germany, and six US naval destroyers to Spain. Other Nato countries are also stepping up. Britain will now deploy 2000 troops for the Baltics.
And the very significant military help for Ukraine continues. The European Union recently approved a US$509 million arms package for Kyiv. In addition to the enormous military support already provided, the US is now sending additional High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (Himars), described as “devastating” and the “indispensable weapon” for Ukraine in this war. Pulitzer Prize winner of The New York Times Thomas L Friedman cites assessments by military analysts that Russia has already suffered, at a minimum, the “staggering loss of 15,000 soldiers and probably double that number of wounded. More than 1,000 Russian tanks and artillery pieces have been turned into scrap”. Indeed, last week, head of UK secret intelligence service MI6 Richard Moore said Russia was “about to run out of steam, would face trouble supplying troops and other logistical challenges in the coming weeks giving the Ukrainians opportunities”.
There is another most significant development. NATO is being embraced by Asia-Pacific nations—Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand—whose leaders attended the Madrid meeting. These allies have grave concerns regarding Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and, particularly, China’s increasing aggression in their region. Their unprecedented participation in a NATO summit produced agreement to co-operate with the alliance on cyber defence and maritime security. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said the security of Europe and the Indo-Pacific are “inseparable”, that the Asia-Pacific partners should “participate in NATO summits on a regular basis”; and South Korea’s new president, Yoon Suk-yeol, sees “the co-operative relationship between South Korea and NATO” becoming “a cornerstone for solidarity”.
Beneath this eagerness to strengthen ties with NATO is the need by the Asian nations to diversify their security arrangements and lessen reliance solely on the US—a dependence shaken by Donald Trump’s “America First” policy that talked of withdrawing US troops from Japan and South Korea. They are pursuing “multiple options to strengthen deterrence”. Defence expert Yoshikazu Hirose says, “It would complicate calculations for China if Beijing needs to think, not only about the alliance with the US, but also the 30 NATO members.”
Indeed, Washington itself had pushed for the four Asia/Pacific nations to attend the NATO summit, as part of Biden’s strategy of building and expanding coalitions of like-minded allies to counter the global threat to democracy posed by China and Russia. On the sidelines of the summit, the US, Japan and South Korea held their first trilateral meeting in five years. And even before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Biden had revitalised the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) involving the US, Japan, Australia and India for free and open access to the Indo Pacific, and created Aukus with the US, UK and Australia to help Canberra acquire nuclear-powered submarines for dealing with Beijing. These multilateral security arrangements are supported by existing bilateral defence pacts like the US/Japan Mutual Defence Treaty.
The US president says, “We face a world of growing rivalry with China, Russia and other authoritarian states.” To meet the challenge, the strategy is “Integrated Deterrence”, enhancing allies’ capabilities, and integrating friends and allies into battle-readiness through “force multiplication”, the growth of multi-lateral military alliances in the democratic world. This is absolutely necessary to deal with the new global reality.