The page turns to close the 2020 calendar with what feels like an unusual agenda and variety of challenges to be carried over into 2021. Like no time in living memory, the year 2020 imposed a stop on the outturn of accustomed events and circumstances. Seasons as familiar as Christmas and Carnival will have offered themselves in new form and fashion such as depicted in the state-of-the-art term, “new normal”.
It all meant the cancellation of Christmas limes and parties and concerts, as once we knew them. Christmas dinner was served, as traditionally lavish, diverse and delightful, at the traditional place. This time, it was collected curb-side, with little more than an “All The Best” wave to the family occupying the in-house “bubble”.
Answering the call to Christmas vintage concerts has annually brought connoisseurs and guests suitably attired to Queen’s Hall. In 2020, audiences settled at home to savour the offerings on TV or laptop.
It would be the year when a top soca parang/parang soca song limned a character called “Virtual Ali” whose first name characterised the means and the content of lime and party offerings. As yet, “virtual” is taken to mean not real, even maybe a jokey apology for empty or absent people interaction.
To whom it may concern, Carnival 2020 remains in the realm of sighful longing. Some devil mas, I was assured during one Zoom lime, is sure to break the curfew and hit the road for a spell of what-the-hell, gaining photo coverage eventually of maybe being chased by police. For nearly all of the year, the mass(sic) elements of Carnival—singers, composers, assorted performers, costume makers, band organisers, fete promoters, and the varied human elements of a festival infrastructure—have remained immobilised.
Was that an opportunity to save up, exercise, and provision those demobilised, without the deadline pressure of February 15-16, 2021? In due course, we shall know. But for now it appears there is less to hear. About new soca production, Signal To Noise (Joel Morris), GML Radio content manager reckoned last week: “The ratio is probably 20 per cent of what is normally released.”
Put all that and more down to the over-arching impact everywhere of the pandemic which has at least shaken up all regular expectations about life. It’s the pandemic that long prohibited Carnival 2021, and left unclear the shape of the future.
All eyes and ears turn to the salvation promised by vaccines due in T&T by next March. Like the rest of the Caribbean, T&T is carried away by the promising prospects of vaccines developed in the US. Seldom is heard, however, about developments and (WHO-sanctioned) clinical trials of Cuban vaccines that are different from those in the US. Cuba’s vaccines require no sub-zero temperature storage. One may be administered by a nasal spray rather than by injection.
Cuba, a recognised source of doctors and nurses exported to T&T, also claims a successful history of vaccine development. Havana authorities look optimistically toward such production of proven vaccines as would allow inoculation of its 12 million population by the end of March 2021. Like Jamaica next door to that island, with the region’s highest number of Covid-19 cases, T&T declines to be distracted by the Cuban vaccine possibilities.
This country enters 2021 with much other unfinished business. For one year-end concern, public transport gains unusual attention, especially focussed on PH cars. Here is one overflow element from the murder of Ashanti Riley whose last ride was in a legal/illegal PH taxi.
For a rare moment, T&T, but not yet at official level, is moved toward more than leaving well alone with PH taxi transport. Clearly, not all PH cars qualify as rape-murder woman traps, and clear indications suggest T&T can’t do without them. A UWI Engineering survey found nine per cent of commuters taking PH as their main mode of travel, as against 14 per cent maxi and 12 per cent taxi. High rise-seated travellers in brightly lit Public Transpot Service Corporation buses count as one per cent.
Since the long-forgotten period of Jack Warner, no transport minister appears moved to reassert any commanding role by the State in public transport. The Ashanti tragedy may long continue to be mourned, but to the extent that unregulated PH taxi operation was a contributing factor, corrective action seems unlikely to be undertaken as a new year priority.
Among other concerns sure to turn the corner from the old into the new year is the one impressively identified with the Latinesque title of Concordat. It must have been historian Eric Williams who, as chief minister, took for T&T church-State relations that Concordat name which dates back to 15th century.
For decades in T&T, it is Concordat that has branded the newly controversial arrangements for secondary education, which has enabled superior performance by pupils of “prestige” schools. So-called schools are better managed, concedes David Subran, and he urges improved Education Ministry administration to spread such management skills among non-prestige schools. Expect debate on this to re-engage more sharply in 2021.