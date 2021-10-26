No disgrace, no disorder

SOMETHING has to be said about the fact that Yasin Abu Bakr died on the night of the day on which the Parliament of Trinidad and Tobago was said to have again been disgraced.
He might well have been looking in on what had taken place that afternoon. Representatives of half the population protested what they felt was the unjustified stifling of their ambitions to give effect to a matter in the public interest. It was exciting to watch, a far shout away from the view among many in our midst, that such debates in the “people’s house” are lacklustre.
Management gurus and corporate make-over specialists are among those who were at the cutting edge of the theory of disruption. Thursday’s session in the House was an example of such, as we may never previously have seen on display. Say what you want, this was a well choreographed affair. And it didn’t help that the management in the Parliament frustrated those efforts by turning off the microphones of the protagonists. That specific purpose was defeated, nevertheless, because much of what those who insisted on being heard had to say, was coming over. To hear the usually amiable Dr Lackram Bodoe, MP for Fyzabad, wonder whether the Speaker was stifling the voice of the Leader of the Opposition was a fist-punching moment. But it was Khadijah Ameen, MP for St Augustine, who was the star striker on the team. Obviously primed for the occasion, House Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George, should share joint Academy Awards billing for her poise and her patience. She has probably already written her name on somebody’s list of nominees for a national award.
There are parliaments in democracies in other parts of the world where actual physical fights break out, where shoes are pelted across the aisle. None of that happened here on Thursday.
So, they should not have attacked and impugned the integrity and the independence of the Independent Senators. Taking offence, Senator Vieira is correct to want to demand an apology. The assumption of independence of mind must not so easily be brought into question. It is in fact a shaming approach too casually employed by too many. This is not to say, however, that the conduct of our public affairs is not inestimably hamstrung by an ingrained silence among many in Lloyd Best’s “validating elites”. Too many people with presumably nothing to fear affect deep discomfort in speaking their minds.
But the Senator’s remarks concerning the Opposition’s determination to participate “under protest” could be unpacked. They acquiesced in the process as allowed, but it was not what they preferred it to be.
Regarding Senator Richards’ caution about the examples for children watching, there are those times when the going must get tough.
The PNM took no portion of the blame for what happened in 1990, when it was partly on the back of the massive protests in Port of Spain, organised by the Summit of Peoples’ Organisations (SOPO). At least one high-profile PNM parliamentarian had been a leading presence in SOPO. We saw in living colour what happened in the Parliament on Thursday. When the insurgents stormed those precincts on July 27, 1990, we had to rely on the accounts as provided by those who were victimised over those dreadful six days. Abu Bakr’s men brutalised those elected representatives of the people. Some of them have yet to tell their full story.
Recalling those atrocities, Selby Wilson told us this past Sunday he was slapped so hard across the ears that it has affected his hearing. Some of them threatened to throw him through a window. He was at the time the Minister of Finance. They called him “Mr IMF”. The hostages were not allowed to use the bathrooms for those six days. Defending Abu Bakr’s actions, and those of the men performing at his behest in the Red House, someone regarded him as “a fighter for those being taken advantage of by the politicians”. He “stood up to tyranny and oppression”, said another.
The late Ken Valley, PNM MP for Diego Martin Central, lifted up his pile of papers and documents one afternoon, and slammed them down on the desk in defiance against a ruling from the Speaker. She was seen to have gone rogue on them. Her name was Occah Seapaul. Her brother was the then-MP for San Fernando West, Ralph Maraj. From his seat in the House, he criticised his colleagues for what he called their “political thuggery”. They had instituted a state of emergency around the precincts of her official residence, as the only means by which to unseat her from the Chair.
And in the people’s House also, then-prime minister Patrick Manning read into the records his categorisation of his colleague, the current Prime Minister, as a raging bull.
Last Thursday’s performance by the Opposition can also be seen in that broader context. It was, one insider said, “an extraordinary sitting”, for which the rules of conduct would have been relaxed.
—Andy Johnson is a veteran journalist