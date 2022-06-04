Last Sunday, my column “The real rot” dealt with, inter alia, the abuse of children at national institutions. It ended by saying “over two decades after the 1997 Sabga report and the body of legislation it inspired to protect children, the 2021 Judith Jones report reveals nothing has changed. Things have gotten worse. The real rot is at the top”.
Leader of the House Camille Robinson-Regis, at the top in Cabinet for 12 years during this period, was understandably stung. In a rather acrimonious letter to the Express, she called on me to “tell the people” what I did as “a senior member of the Cabinet to stem the rot”, saying “you cannot absolve yourself from culpability”.
But I have no need of absolution. As I have said, I can “tell the people”, with pride, I was a member of the Cabinet that, out of the Sabga report, laid five critical bills in the House of Representatives between November and December 1999, intended to “stem the rot”. The bills included the Children’s Authority Bill and the Children’s Community Residences, Foster Homes and Nurseries Bill. They were all debated and approved in Parliament between September and October 2000. I resigned from Cabinet in 2001 as a result of my stand against another deep rot, corruption, and which, as Robinson-Regis should know, has remained rampant in government.
Camille also accuses me of “hate” for the People’s National Movement (PNM), its administration and its political leader and prime minister, Dr Keith Rowley. I completely reject this accusation. Ten years ago, in a column, “Both are ours”, I shared my views of our two major political parties. I said: “Often, in the blindness of extreme partisanship, we forget they are ours, that each belongs to all of us, not to any particular group. You may not be a member, and never voted for either. But both are inescapably yours. For they are the products of our nation, indispensable institutions of our democracy, here since the start of self-government, the PNM unchanged in name since 1956, the UNC in its fourth incarnation since the PDP in 1953.”
Having been a leading member of both, I was able to say, “Our two main parties are undoubtedly imperfect, sometimes maddeningly so, but we should be proud, thankful they survived the rocky road as we inhabited our sovereignty. A young nation needs things to take root. So many political outfits came and died. So many social organisations fell by the wayside. These two survived because they are critical to hundreds of thousands in this country. None can question their legitimacy.”
I recognised that the PNM and UNC are more than political parties, and said “they have been social forces, fundamental for national stability. They originated as instruments of people searching for a place in the sun that appeared with the arrival of self-determination. Politics was the path to the light, and these parties were the vehicles for the political aspiration of the masses, each having its base in one of the two major races, the formerly dispossessed in our country”. I exhorted all to “never underestimate the importance of this development. Imagine what would have happened in the vacuum, had these parties not emerged. The colonial legacy of a racial divide would have produced the chaos of an enduring discontent which could have jeopardised the very birth of this nation; or worse. But supported by the bond among people of common toil, the parties ensured passionate but peaceful competition between the two major races for political ascendancy, notwithstanding inflammatory rhetoric by some irresponsible leading figures from both sides”.
And, as I wrote “after half a century, both have held the reins, bringing immense satisfaction to supporters that power in this plural society is not the preserve of any one group. This has been pivotal to the peace. A major crisis in our history was averted because of the profound relevance of the UNC and the PNM. The parties spared us the bloody conflicts experienced elsewhere. We have had no political violence after 50 years of independence, a tribute to both the parties and their supporters”.
I felt “we should all want the parties to succeed”. I made a call for rationality, urging, “whatever our political position, let us temper any extremism, that wishes for the destruction of either the PNM or the UNC”. I ended that 2012 column by saying we owe the parties something. “Whether inside or outside, we owe them the influence of our collective creative and regenerative powers.”
And this has been one basis for my newspaper articles which, as the record shows, have been equally severe on this PNM administration and the UNC-led Partnership government. Both Kamla Persad-Bissessar and Keith Rowley were my Cabinet colleagues with whom I enjoyed very cordial relations. But, as prime ministers, each has received the full brunt of my criticisms that spring purely from my concern for the national welfare. I am simply doing my job as a commentator, making sure governments do theirs in the best interest of Trinidad and Tobago. There is absolutely no hate.