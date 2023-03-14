No more sacred cows

Is anyone surprised by the response of the Government to the concerns raised by the Director of Public Prosecutions, Roger Gaspard, SC, that if he does not receive additional staff then there is a real risk of the collapse of the criminal justice system?
No one should be surprised by the administration’s attempt to paint the DPP as someone who is underperforming and whose actions cost the country millions of dollars.
It is both an attempt to deflect from the real issue—that of the failing criminal justice system—and shows there are no sacred cows in this country. Gone are the days when the Central Bank or the service commissions, or the DPP, or senior public officers were off-limits. The encroachment, that effectively started as soon as we became independent, has quickened in pace to the point where most of the institutions are on the brink of collapse, and it serves both sides of the political divide to keep it this way.
Is there any wonder now that people feel the best they can do is call on the media to replace some of the institutions and, at the same time, to blame it for the failure of institutions? No water? Then protest and call the media. Lack of justice? Protest and call the media. The list goes on and on.
In response to growing public pressure over the decision to discontinue some cases that were brought against a former prime minister and several high-ranking members of the society, for alleged corruption, in addition to the continued concern about the delays in the criminal justice system, the DPP, in a rare interview, indicated his office was woefully short of the number of prosecutors needed to do the work required.
“I would describe that problem as acute and chronic. It is very critical where anytime you reach a stage where the number of courts outnumber the number prosecutors, that must be an area of concern... The average prosecutor has over 120 files, so in the context of meeting deadlines as outlined by magistrates and judges as they carry out their functions, it is extremely challenging and I have said years ago that if the situation continues, the criminal justice system will collapse. I have said that publicly, and I have said it in a joint select committee. I have been saying it,” Gaspard noted.
In addition, a number of senior prosecutors have left the DPP’s Office to become judges—among them George Busby, Tricia Hudlin-Cooper and Nigel Pilgrim.
So you have a situation in which the DPP’s office is short-staffed and the body responsible for appointing staff, instead of filling those vacancies, is plucking from the DPP’s limited talent pool to fill the Bench. Not only does it deepen the shortfall in prosecutors but, for those positions that have been filled, the DPP noted young and inexperienced prosecutors were being hired, with the need to spend time in the system to develop the experience required to adequately represent the State in matters.
Gaspard said, “There is a Cabinet Note in 2014 where the recommendation was approved that we would have had 129 attorneys. To date in 2023, the DPP’s Office has approximately 58 attorneys, several of whom would have recently come to us and who have very little experience in prosecuting matters and in criminal law. Would a serious decision maker send these persons to court to deal with murder cases and so on?... If I were to do so, it is my respectful view that would amount to my betraying public trust and almost abandoning the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago, so I have chosen not to do that.”
The DPP was clear that he was in no position to even hire people on contract and effectively he did not even have to power of the commissioner of police to hire and fire his staff.
Faced with this troubling state of affairs, the Prime Minister chose to raise the issue of the lack of occupation of a building by the DPP’s office. There is no doubt that the State should not be paying rent for a building to house the DPP’s office which remains unoccupied, and the DPP must answer why he chose not to relocate his staff. But what is unacceptable is any attempt to sweep below the carpet the real issues raised by the DPP by trying the besmirch his name and office, including suddenly realising that he was underperforming.
The administration of justice is too important for us as a society to seek to sacrifice it on an altar of political expediency. As I have said before, the society has become so polarised with each political camp, supported by their trolls—some of whom, with their newly minted teeth, are always ready to bite into and rip apart anyone threatening their continued political dominance.
We must remember that whenever someone is prosecuted they are prosecuted by the agents of the State, who represent us. It is the people on whose behalf the DPP’s office has a responsibility to prosecute individuals. Because those persons before the court would have committed an offence against the people of the country.
We as a country must therefore not allow this situation to be another ten-day wonder, where we see the erosion every day and then get to the point where we accept it. This is what has happened in the society to the point where we do not bat an eye at the next double or even triple murder, unless it’s a child or a young woman or an elderly couple. And even then, the outcry grows weaker and shorter.
We are past an inflection point in the society, saved from time to time by a yet-independent Judiciary. But one must ask what’s the point of an independent Judiciary if delays are likely to result in a lack of justice for both the victim and the accused.
Today’s meeting between the AG and the DPP must yield results, but the elephant in the room remains the Chief Justice and the Judicial and Legal Service Commission. The JLSC must redouble its efforts to fill the vacancies; in addition, the Government must review the benefits afforded to State prosecutors to both attract and retain talent.
As the philosopher Aristotle once said, “For man, when perfected, is the best of animals, but, when separated from law and justice, he is the worst of all; since armed injustice is the more dangerous, and he is equipped at birth with the arms of intelligence and with moral qualities which he may use for the worst ends.”
—Author Curtis Williams is managing editor of the ‘Express’.