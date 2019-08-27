No other than Mother T&T

Gregory Aboud

‘crisis of efficiency’: Gregory Aboud

“A nation, like an individual, can have only one Mother.

The only Mother we recognise is Mother Trinidad and Tobago”

Dr Eric Williams, 1911-1981

My thoughts drifted back to Dr Williams’ famous words when a work colleague who recently returned from living overseas said to me how ashamed he was to see and hear remarks being made publicly that Trinidad and Tobago is a “failed state”.

I immediately understood his point in the way you sometimes suddenly snap and ask yourself, “what have we done?”

Many of us have become quite adept at saying shameful things about each other. This seems to have begun with the striving for political power in the 1950s and has continued to develop, with hateful references about each other regularly posted and publicised. We have become very proficient at saying hurtful, insulting things to one another.

Being hateful to each other should not include hating the land of our birth, but that is the thing about the pointless art of hate – it infects everything like a disease and corrodes the vessels that carry it.

The short version of the theory of failed nation status is that a state is considered failed when it is unable to deliver basic services to its citizens or to exercise authority over its territory. The state loses legitimacy when its own people and, then, the international community, predict that there is little chance of recovery. With little prospect of recovery the term “failed state” is applied. On this basis alone it is preposterous to suggest that our nation of Trinidad and Tobago is a failed state.

What it might be appropriate to say, if one understood the duty of citizenship or the teaching of the late Lloyd Best about the need for a responsible elite, is that we have failed our state.

Anyone who has played team sports knows that talk of failure in the dressing room will usually darken your fate on the field of play. Ill-speaking our country in a time of difficulty is analogous to shooting holes in the very ship that must bring us all to shore.

Furthermore, those who say that Trinidad and Tobago is a failed state are contradicting themselves by their presence here.

Whether it is an expression of discontent with the government of the day or an attempt to sell more media products or for political opportunism, it really is disgraceful that we ill-speak our own country.

At a time when we should be trying to encourage participation, we have thousands of mindless comments that Trinidad and Tobago is not a real place. It is not only unpatriotic but bad strategy as well.

Dr Williams’ words are a powerful call to recognise that we cannot be a great nation if we have more allegiance to our own tribe or to our own class of citizens than to our country. History supports Dr Williams’ words with countless examples of success among united peoples and catastrophe when they are divided.

It is absurd to think that we can love our country if we do not love all its citizens.

My regretful view is that we are starting to commit the fatal error of ill-speaking our country as “failed” or “not real” as a consequence of our repeated ill-speaking of each other. In this regard the very future of our nation is at stake if we do not rethink our tendency to disrespect each other.

On the eve of the commemoration of our Independence let us remember Dr Williams’ words with fervour, that we have no other Mother than Mother Trinidad and Tobago and we are all her children.

To have boundless faith in our destiny we must have boundless love for each other.

• Gregory Aboud is president of the Downtown Owners and

Merchants Association

