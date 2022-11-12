No place to hide

Selwyn Cudjoe______use

Selwyn Cudjoe

 Photo courtesy Wellesley College

There’s no hidin’ place up there,

Oh, I went to the hills to hide my face,

The hills cried out, ‘No hidin’ place;

There’s no hidin’ place up here.

—An Afro-American spiritual

Things have been warming up (or deteriorating) lately in the political arena among those who see others as pothounds; those who consider themselves as thoroughbreds; and those who accuse challengers of the established order as possessing sinister motives.

Stuart Young, Minister of Energy, demeaned PNM members who offered themselves for leadership positions in the party’s forthcoming elections. He claimed that since 2015, some of them have done nothing but criti­cise the party leaders “like little pothounds barking at our ankles as though they are the opposition and now they want to put themselves forward and call themselves firstly PNM members and then secondly want to be PNM leaders”.

Not to be outdone, PNM PRO Laurel Lezama-Lee Sing questioned “the motives of those who abandoned the party post-2010 and along the way... are taking the opportunity to ride the PNM to fulfil maybe sinister political agendas and for personal aggrandisement”; while Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly reminded party members that she, Young and Faris Al-Rawi are “the dia­monds in the PNM that were created by you, the people”.

The Urban Dictionary defines a pothound as “an extremely hungry dog of unknown parentage typically found wandering in the streets of T&T. This type of dog mainly chases food and will do anything for food”. Thoroughbreds, on the other hand, are smart horses that are intelligent, energetic, and possess a strong work ethic. Accusing one of having “sinister motives” presumes that one’s intent is harmful or evil.

Laventille is a PNM stronghold. Recently shots rang out in the vicinity of Rose Hill RC Primary School, forcing pupils to duck under their desks for safety. Fitzgerald Hinds, the Minister of National Security, suggested the pupils were not in any imminent danger and that teachers overreacted to the incident.

In his response to Parliament, Hinds stated: “I have indicated that the intend driven (sic) by intelligence to ensure there are more static patrols, in other words, they remain on that and surrounding locations, far more permanently, and they intend as well to have some counselling sessions with the staff and the students and that the IATF Hearts and Minds Programme of the Police Service will work with the school to develop and educate and expose the children and the staff to other things and to reach out to the general community because that problem is symptomatic of other issues in the general community as members of the community indicated.”

Even if one forgives the clumsy prose and convoluted logic of Hinds’ remarks, are we willing to argue that one is/would be a pothound if one criticises this obscene response? One observer, dismayed by the emptiness of Hinds’ response, retorted: “A village tucked away from humanity, on a mountain far away, just lost an idiot. He was just found uttering gibberish in Trinidad.”

Even Prime Minister Keith Rowley and Camille Robinson-Regis denounced Karen Nunez-Tesheira’s effrontery in contesting the position of political leader. Nunez-Tesheira responded: “To PM Rowley and lady vice-chair Camille Robinson-Regis, I will say the PNM needs more and expects more from you than mudslinging at a time when clear vision and leadership is desperately needed... It is not bad-mouthing one’s political party to point out deficiencies. Instead, it is your duty and responsibility to do so.”

The traditional Afro-American spiritual, “There’s No Hidin’ Place”, tells of the futility of human attempts to hide from the wrath of God in mountains and in rocks when judgment day comes. That same condition may be the refuge of politicians who make irresponsible statements. They will not be able to hide from the wrath of the people who are suffering from the Government’s failures to control the rampant crime and constant flooding in the country. They are beginning to understand that the PNM has failed to create a safe environment in which they can live.

Even Ann-Margaret Robinson, daughter of the former president of the Republic and principal of Tranquillity Secondary School, next to PNM’s Balisier House, felt the effects of this growing social disorder recently. Soon there will be no place to hide for former prime ministers as there is no place to hide for ordinary citizens.

It is remarkable how inept these young PNM leaders are in articulating the goals of their party and formulating a philosophy that speaks to the needs of the 21st century. They simply follow the example of the older leaders who are stuck in repudiating and insulting their opponents, whether they are inside or outside the party. They all seem to lack intellectual substance and are uncharitable to those who see things differently from them.

In the introduction to his insightful novel, Invisible Man, Ralph Ellison noted that it is impossible to create a truly democratic society without developing conscious, articulate citizens who can express the aspirations and shortcomings of that society. Neither party is doing that very well at this time.

Speaking the Word truthfully and respecting one another are indispensable aspects of democracy. Bob Marley, our great philosopher, warned about “passing dirty remarks” against one another, and asserted: “There ain’t no hiding place from the Father of Creation.” Revelation supports this position. It asks, when “the great day of His wrath is come who shall be able to stand?”

PNM members ought to consider Nunez-Tesheira’s prognostication: “The truth of the PNM is that the message coming from the current leader(s) has grown stale, and the majority of the people have closed their ears to what is being communicated.”

A word to the wise should suffice.

—Prof Cudjoe’s e-mail is scudjoe@wellesley.edu. He can be reached

@ProfessorCudjoe.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Putting muscle behind price gouging

Putting muscle behind price gouging

The Prime Minister’s warning against price gouging in the wake of ongoing flooding is timely, but unlikely to dissuade anyone from profiteering off the misery of flood-hit farmers and low-income consumers.

The proclivity to exploit consumer need is so commonplace and widespread that what may be considered extortionate pricing elsewhere is generally seen in T&T as normal business practice consonant with the laws of supply and demand. The line between demand-driven price increases and price gouging can be blurry—but in a situation of need resulting from a disaster, hiking the price of necessities such as food and medicine to the point where people cannot afford the basics should be a red flag of the unfairness associated with price gouging.

However, subjective terms such as “unfairness” are no more useful than an epithet, which is why we need muscular legislation that balances the interests of both producers and consumers during disasters. Price gouging during a disaster should be made a crime, but this will only work if farmers and other producers are supported. Criminalising price gouging during disasters would be anathema to the market unless accompanied by clear and speedy financial mitigation measures such as disaster insurance, grants, debt relief, special subsidies and no-interest credit, among others.

Robust disaster legislation would protect consumers from being at the mercy of vendors and businesses. Instead of relying on sellers to exercise their conscience and act in a fair and reasonable manner, legislation would give the Prime Minister’s words real power and allow the State to respond to disaster situations in a structured manner that reduces the scope for poor decision-making influenced by bias, discrimination and partisan political interests. It would also set the rules for the State’s ­response ­regardless of which political party is in office.

In this situation, there would be clear criteria for declaring a disaster, whether at the community, regional, island or national level. A declaration by the Prime Minister would trigger a suite of measures including quick access to funding, release of designated State resources and responses, and the activation of price-gouging laws, among others.

The key question is whether any government would be willing to be so hemmed in by the law that it loses the total discretionary powers it ­currently enjoys to determine when, why, how and to whom State ­resources are distributed.

Patronage, including disaster patronage, is a source of massive political power that is not easily relinquished by governments without pressure from organised public opinion. However, people contending with a disaster and fallout from it should not be held hostage to political vagaries and governments that blow hot and cold depending on their current political agenda.

It has been three months since agricultural areas of Trinidad began experiencing floods on a regular basis as the rainy season picked up speed. With farmers’ crops drowning under flood waters, Agriculture Minister Kazim Hosein has been all but invisible—a fact probably explained by his social media posts which reveal just how distracted he is by the PNM’s upcoming internal elections in which he is running for the position of treasurer.

Soca on the back Burna?

While we debate if Tobago Carnival with its $17.5 million expense bill was worth it, I want to instead focus on something else that I found curious during the event. It involves the current state and future direction of our soca ­genre.

Leading up to Tobago Carnival, the music scene promised to deliver with the Scarborough Riddim which seemed to perfectly capture the “feel” of Tobago, particularly with two of the most popular songs on the riddim, Shurwayne Winchester’s “To Be Gonian”, and “We Reach” by Zan and Adana Roberts. However, when Burna Boy was announced as headlining the TOMAC event, soca and the Scarborough Riddim took a back seat to Afrobeats.

Leaving us behind

Leaving us behind

W hen we compare Trinidad and Tobago with some countries which also gained Independence in the ’60s, we get a profound insight into the tragic mismanagement of this country.

Mauritius, population of 1.3 million, attained sovereignty from Britain in 1968. With “no exploitable resources” like diamonds or oil, its prospects were so dismal, Nobel economist James Meade doubted its viability. But outstanding leadership moved that nation from a sugar-based monoculture to a diversified upper middle-income economy involving tourism, finance, textiles, agro-processing and advanced technology, achieving over five per cent annual economic growth for almost 30 years.

...And we will remember them

...And we will remember them

He would turn up at one of the three army camps we had in those days—Teteron, Ogden or Union Hall. His kit, such as they could be so considered—sometimes a tunic worn past its expiry date, other times a plain shirt, both items looking as though they were specially laundered for that important day; trousers neat with seams; footwear that he’d somehow acquired that resembled drill boots, likelier “washikongs”; and most importantly, his facial hair and features groomed to perfection.

No place to hide

No place to hide

Things have been warming up (or deteriorating) lately in the political arena among those who see others as pothounds; those who consider themselves as thoroughbreds; and those who accuse challengers of the established order as possessing sinister motives.

Stuart Young, Minister of Energy, demeaned PNM members who offered themselves for leadership positions in the party’s forthcoming elections. He claimed that since 2015, some of them have done nothing but criti­cise the party leaders “like little pothounds barking at our ankles as though they are the opposition and now they want to put themselves forward and call themselves firstly PNM members and then secondly want to be PNM leaders”.

History repeating itself

History repeating itself

The Honourable Minister of National Security, Fitzgerald Hinds, in his own inimitable way, has made several pronouncements in several fora in which he unarguably seeks to draw a connection between the alarming upsurge in violent crimes committed by the criminal element using increasing high-capacity automatic firearms, and firearms in the hands of persons who have been issued permits to own and/or use firearms by the Office of the Commissioner of Police.