No price to pay

Tribalism stymies enlightened politics and suppresses the development of a nation’s civilisation. Looking at the Republican party base in the United States supporting, with wilful blindness, unworthy Donald Trump for re-election, I wonder how different we are in Trinidad and Tobago. From the very start, tribalism has been the dominant influence in our racially polarised politics.
In the 2016 primaries, Trump boasted his supporters are so staunchly loyal that he could shoot somebody in the middle of Fifth Avenue, the major street in New York City, and not lose any votes. He indeed lost no support for this outrageous declaration, essentially disrespecting the Republican party which went on to appoint and anoint him their presidential nominee.
Such is the licence afforded the leader of a political tribe. Trinidad and Tobago knows it too well. Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has also delivered abundant outrageousness, winning applause on political platforms for language unbefitting his high office. This column presented a sampling recently, including Rowley, Trump-like, describing one Opposition parliamentarian as a “piece of nothingness, little dirty mouth, flea-laden, lice-covered” and threatening to use his “sh...t-kickers” on another. Also, in 2015, reminiscent of Trump’s “locker-room” vulgarity, Rowley, as Opposition Leader, delivered an utterly crass attack on the then-female prime minister, abominably reducing the woman to a vagina, said Newsday columnist Andre Bagoo. And the crassness continued because, in our morass of tribalism, there has been no political price to pay.
And neither is there inescapable obligation to account for failed promises. Weren’t we promised a “whole of government” approach since 2015 to deal with rampant crime? Where is it? Who has asked? We are now among the most violent countries in the world, heading for 4,000 murders in eight years, with the prime minister abdicating, scapegoating and setting up useless committees. The nation is today “trembling in fear” from home invasions. “Young men, armed and moving in packs, prepared to kill or be killed, are the latest force of dread to descend on T&T society,” says an Express editorial. “The horrendous crime situation must be frontally addressed,” the American Chamber of Commerce has warned. But those in charge pay no heed. Why? No political price to pay, folks! Didn’t you see the prime minister calmly walk away last week from media questioning on the situation; and his pathetic national security minister continuing to duck responsibility?
This is the protection tribalism gives politicians. After attempting to usurp US democracy, Donald Trump remains the frontrunner to win his party’s nomination for the 2024 presidential election while there were also massive irregularities during his tenure. A 2018 column in The New York Times by David Leonhardt records how “Trump, his family and some appointees use his presidency to enrich themselves: spending taxpayer dollars for personal benefit; accepting sweetheart deals from foreigners; and harnessing the power of the federal government on behalf of their businesses. There’s a word for this”, says Leonhardt—“corruption”.
Trinidad and Tobago has known that word very well since 1956. When, in 2001, corruption was strongly suspected on the Piarco airport project, three Cabinet ministers of the then-United National Congress (UNC) administration persistently called for a commission of enquiry into the project. Of the protesting trio, one minister was fired, the other two resigned in solidarity, and the three lost their seats in the ensuing elections which resulted in a tie. The UNC was denied government by President Robinson, based on “moral and spiritual values”. In other words, the party’s support remained largely unperturbed by the corruption allegations also involving two American citizens who were found guilty by US courts and sent to jail. Recently, 20 years later, it took a Miami court to rule two nationals and one other must pay our Government TT$900 million in damages resulting from the Piarco airport matter.
In the politics of both countries there have been redeeming features. The US remains a strong two-party system alternating between Republican and Democratic presidents. Even with Donald Trump still politically strong, independent voters and some Republicans rejected all his specially chosen candidates for the recent mid-term elections and there are indications that in the coming presidential contest, Republican voters—urban, middle-class, educated—will vote against Trump as their party’s candidate. And in Trinidad and Tobago, some PNM voters have redeemed the politics somewhat, going against their party when its leaders have become unbearable and when the alternative has been attractive, like the coalitions in 1986 and 2010 when the electorate, including independent voters, severely punished the ruling party.
Over the last eight years, however, with deepening polarisation, political tribalism has intensified while stagnation reins in Trinidad and Tobago. Nothing is being done to tackle the three issues destroying the country: our fundamentally elementary and undiversified economy where national earnings remain over-reliant on oil and gas; deepening social decay producing the horrific levels of crime; and institutional dysfunction in critical state agencies, taking the society to chaos. Yet, this administration is getting away. The rigorous accountability that an enlightened electorate demands is virtually non-existent in our morass of tribalism where there is no political price to pay.
—Ralph Maraj