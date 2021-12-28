No retreat, no surrender

So what if the AG says okay we’ll take it off the table now, but we’re leaving ourselves open to put it back, at the end of the discussions.
We are told there was a policy paper, which was in formulation, and being readied for wider discussion. Where it is, and what in it has led the Government to its current position, it seems fair to say let’s see it.
Somebody said something about discussions in the Industrial Relations Advisory Committee.
The labour strategy is that they refuse to talk, unless the Government proposal is off the table. They talk about changing the terms of engagement, about altering the terms and conditions of the work. It appears that these discussions are being taken as if in ordinary times, under normal circumstances. These are not such times. They call for radical departures from the norm, for a specific set of arrangements to fly in the face of a particular circumstance which has descended upon us by nature.
It seeks to create a level playing field between persons who were encouraged mightily, over the better part of these last 21 months, to do what is necessary in our national best interest. From some quarters, we are being encouraged to consider the Cuba vaccine, because it seems to have greater efficacy. More than 90 per cent of the Cuban population is said to have been vaccinated. How much of that is because there is no freedom of choice in Cuba, as we understand the term in our own context? This is a critical variable here.
The Government, on the other hand, is insisting what is on the table is no vaccine mandate. Why, then, are there consequences for those workers, in the State sector, who refuse to take it? They should simply drop that pretence, because no one is buying it anyway.
The head of the combined national labour body says he wants to see the evidence as to how effective the vaccine is, and the extent to which it causes harmful side effects, and mortality, among those who take it. This argument rubs up against the assurances that among persons who die from having been visited by the virus, the decidedly overwhelming majority were those who were not vaccinated. In so many areas of ordinary surgery, there is no guarantee of success, but people take their chances, on the balance of probabilities concerning their own mortality.
What seems to be different in this case is that those who refuse to take the vaccine and insist on going to work continue to endanger the lives of their colleagues and co-workers. What is also emergent is that some of the critical national security workers are now saying they want to be paid if they are being forced to get in line. Incentivisation, the prompters call it. So, they are prepared to accept payment, when otherwise they are concerned about the side effects, and other probable inconveniences. When this was floated months ago, however, the push-back against it was that this would be highly insulting. High-mindedness seems now to have gone through the window.
Somebody, some side, is going to have to blink, though. The Attorney General let it be known that he, the Government, is “not backing down” from its current position. Well, then, what is the point in pretending to want to have dialogue? Even if that is your final position, it is highly counterproductive to slam that down on the table, while you’re asking the reluctant to “come take a seat”. On top of that, he publishes the names of a number of trade unions he wrote to on the matter, after having thrown down the gauntlet, and calls that consultation.
The killer here is that after the effluxion of so much time, the Government appears to have come to this juncture virtually unprepared. It stood to reason that the policy makers were putting something together over these past months. Senior Counsel Martin Daly expressed “shock”, the Express reported on December 1. He had learnt that the Prime Minister came to the population with nothing like a draft for legislation on the matter. Some trade union leaders are hanging their caps on the peg of their interpretation of a statement advanced by the Industrial Court president. From at least one other angle, however, she appeared to have left the door open on the big question of a mandate.
The National Trade Union Centre (Natuc) is reported to have threatened “action” if, in its view, the Government fails to have what its members consider “proper consultation and come to an agreement” in the matter. What such action is likely to be, it would not say. To the extent that ordinary citizens take such a threat seriously, this merely sends up the anxiety meter of the average bystander. Watch out for something “in early January” is all they have given us. Such anxiety-mongering is not necessary in the current circumstances.
—Andy Johnson is a veteran journalist