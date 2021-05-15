No salvation in sight

LAST WEEK, I wrote of “our nation being undone” and the sense of “terminality” now hovering over Trinidad and Tobago. We were heading there before Covid which is hastening our demise. The Government irresponsibly dropped the ball with the pandemic, now spreading like wildfire.
For political gain and despite warnings from his Chief Medical Officer, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley issued an elaborate invitation for citizens to visit Tobago, saying it is “the place to be for Easter”. Fifty thousand Trinis responded and went for a frolicking holiday. And in Trinidad, the relaxed mood saw many thousands at the then re-opened beaches. We have consequently had 4,555 new Covid cases and 96 dead in 14 days—among the highest death rates in the Caribbean.
And adding insult to injury, leadership engaged in excessive exhortations with feigned concern at news conferences, posturing and pontificating to cast blame on citizens. But people know who is mainly responsible. After the 6-6 tie in the THA elections, somebody sought to arrest shrinking appeal in Tobago and endangered the nation and citizens’ lives. What salvation can there be from such uncaring leadership?
And there is a disease deeper than Covid that leadership failed to even acknowledge for the last five years. This is the spreading swampland of social decay undoing this nation before Covid and intensifying now during the pandemic. This disease starts in our homes. Latest figures from the Children’s Authority of Trinidad and Tobago (CATT) reveal 27,437 children were abused in this country between May 2015 and February 2021. It is much more. Psychiatrist Dr Varma Deyalsingh termed CATT’S previous figures “a drop in the bucket, a gross underestimation”.
And hear this! Women, mainly mothers, are principal offenders! An estimated 9,713 mothers, 35.4 per cent, abused their children. Is motherhood no longer a source of solace and salve in this nation? The remaining 64.6 per cent, 18,000 abusers, are people known and unknown to the children. Child neglect topped the list, followed by sexual abuse, physical abuse and emotional abuse. Poor children! Who will save them?
Nelson Mandela said how we treat our children is a “revelation of a society’s soul”. Ours is a brutalised national soul. And we prate in praise of our “culture”. But it is a diseased culture that inflicts barbarism on children. The Attorney General said between 2015 and 2018, we had the unspeakable degeneracy of 7,771 cases of sexual abuse of children, including 4,228 between one and six years old! This is a sick society crying out for regeneration. But we have had no intimation of such salvation from on high in five wasted years. What frightening bankruptcy of leadership!
They have also ignored the “epidemic of domestic violence”. Every year thousands of women seek restraining orders while thousands more remain silent. Hundreds have been killed or maimed in the last decade. And Covid makes it worse. Listen to one endangered woman in the Guardian last Wednesday: “He cursing you, hitting you, slapping you, put heater in your face. I can’t take it no more.” Gender relations expert Prof Rhoda Reddock, wants “a comprehensive strategy”, and says the State must “think deeply about this crisis and go beyond what has been done before”. But when asked about domestic violence, the Prime Minister delivered this inanity to the nation’s women: “I am not in your bedroom. I am not in your choice of men.” And he has not yet recanted! What salvation can such leadership provide?
Does the Government understand the connection between violent, decadent homes and the youth hooliganism in Government secondary schools? Virtual schooling has reduced it temporarily. But the gang-wars, street fights, stabbing, rape, drugs and alcohol, even stoning and slapping of teachers, will return. So will the alarming sexual promiscuity, child prostitution and pornography. Pupils have gone wild; 26 per cent of pupils between 11 and 18 are sexually active, most with multiple partners, producing an “epidemic of teenage pregnancies”—3,777 between 2014 and 2018. Every month at least 62 teenage girls between 13 and 19 become pregnant, many unable to identify the father of the coming child. Who will save these lost generations?
Thousands emerge from school into the adult world lacking basic literacy and numeracy, purposeless and angry. They stagnate in their economic and social conditions and soon produce offspring to grow up in worsening environments in an ever-widening cycle of underdevelopment, decadence, depravity and violence, making Trinidad and Tobago a very combustible society and among the most dangerous countries in the world. Almost 3,000 persons have been murdered here between 2015 and now.
I have repeatedly called for a high-powered Cabinet sub-committee resourced with the best expertise to engender social and cultural regeneration in Trinidad and Tobago and stop the “coming anarchy” Prof Selwyn Ryan saw years ago. It is close now. In last Wednesday’s Express Letter of the Day, Denise Demming warned of “a psycho-social explosion” in this country, and lamented: “The pot is starting to boil, and no one is moving to turn off the stove.” No leadership. No salvation in sight.