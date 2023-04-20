No science in our primary schools

Science is not taught in our primary schools because it is not tested in the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA). Teachers spend all of their time on what the SEA test covers. And it covers three content areas: (a) English language arts (writing), (b) English language arts (spelling, punctuation), and (c) mathematics.
It can be seen immediately that language arts dominates the test by taking up two of the three categories. But that is another story.
Back in 2016, I chaired a cabinet committee on education. Our group paid special attention to science, for which, indeed, there was an approved syllabus.
We adopted a two-part strategy. First, we examined the existing science curriculum, comparing it with international benchmarks curricula, for which we used (a) the science curriculum of the Massachusetts school system, an American exemplar, (b) the American Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS), and (c) science curriculum frameworks for international tests TIMSS (Trends in international Mathematics and Science Study), and PISA (Programme for International Student Assessment).
We then conducted a national survey of our primary teachers, with some 700 teachers participating online on computers brought to them by the Ministry of Education’s mobile statistical survey team.
In our report to the government, our findings were roughly as follows:
The local primary school science curriculum falls short of known globally accepted curricular standards (such as TIMSS, PISA and Next Generation Science). The science curriculum is out of sync with conceptual schemas for science that are being employed by science teaching exemplars such as Singapore.
More than most subjects, science has clear disciplinary lines and structure. The global consensus is that science curricula should be premised on life science, earth and space science, physical science and design/engineering. When children from across the globe sit science examinations in TIMSS and PISA, they see before them the same kinds of challenges and puzzles that confront them in local classrooms.
The logic of the local primary school science syllabus does not lead to a coherent curriculum. For example, the rubric “individuals and groups” in the local science curriculum does not appear in the globally accepted science frameworks. A local parent searching for science content on the Web under the heading “individuals and groups” will not find it.
Our teachers do not believe children in our primary schools leave school understanding critical aspects of the nature of science and scientific enquiry. They are doubtful pupils can recognise what is a scientific problem, how to design a simple scientific experiment, or how to make scientific observations and collect scientific data.
Areas in the science curriculum where teachers felt children had good learning outcomes included the following (the scale being 1-5): ability to classify living things in the environment—3.65; ability to describe examples of variation in plants and animals—3.48; ability to recognise the impact humans could have on the environment—3.53; understanding how plants survive—3.69.
In their article, “Elite knowledge for the masses: the origins and spread of mathematics and science education in national curricula”, published in the American Journal of Education in February 1991, David Kamens and Aaron Benavot explained that since World War I, “Emphasis on mathematics and the sciences has increased throughout the world” and that, “Perhaps the most incontestable facts to emerge from a global survey are that mathematics and science are now firmly entrenched in school curricula.”
They go on that, “The teaching of mathematics and science in national school systems has not only become universal but these subjects are viewed as core knowledge in the modern world.”
Wow!
As to what is known about when science was introduced in the curriculum of elementary schools in countries across the globe, following are dates: Argentina, 1885; England and Wales, 1890; India, 1835; Nigeria, 1840; Cuba, 1900; China, 1905; Mexico, 1884; Ireland, 1900; China, 1905; Peru, 1912; Australia, 1875; and Sweden, 1842.
Let us look at comparative average science scores for selected countries on TIMSS, 2019, for children about age ten and with 500 the standardised mean: Australia, 533; Canada 523; England, 537; Finland, 555; France, 488; Germany, 518; Hong Kong, 504; Ireland, 528; Israel, 513; Japan, 562; Korea, 588; New Zealand, 503; Pakistan, 290; Singapore, 595; South Africa, 324; Sweden, 537; Turkey, 526; USA, 539.
In 2009, we entered children in PISA, and in science, our country placed 58th. The top ten countries, in order, were Shanghai (representing China), Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand, Canada, Estonia, and Australia.
In 2015, we took part in PISA again and came in 52nd out of 70 countries in science. The top ten performing countries, in order, were Singapore, Japan, Estonia, Taiwan, Finland, Macao, Canada, Vietnam, Hong Kong and China. The UK was 15th and the US, 17th.
If we do not have science in the primary school, and our children are not competitive in global tests of science, we should not be surprised that our country is a no-show when it comes to the production and export of technology-based products.
As published by TheGlobalEconomy.com, if we look at exports of high-technology products by country in 2021, what do we see? The top 20, in order: China, Hong Kong, Germany, USA, Japan, Malaysia, Netherlands, France, Mexico, UK, Belgium, Czechia, Italy, Philippines, Switzerland, Canada, India, Poland, Spain and Austria.
Malaysia exported US$108,683,000 in high-technology goods. We are 84th on the list, having exported $US5.25 million dollars’ worth in 2021. China, number one on the list, exported US$942,315 million. Barbados exported US$19.2 million in high-tech goods.
We are not making high-technology products, and our children are not competitive globally in mathematics and science. What do the Concordat acolytes and the SEA lawyers think about that, I wonder?
—Author Theodore Lewis is professor emeritus at the University of Minnesota.