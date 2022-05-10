No stone unturned

Just the scale of the questions, the details they seek to unearth, are past breath-taking. They represent the attempts by lawyers in Port of Spain to keep faith with what has been set as aspirations for a “thorough” investigation.
The matter at hand involves the petition to the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard, and subsequently to the Minister of National Security, for answers in the tragedy in the waters off the south coast on February 5 this year.
It involved the death of an 18-month-old baby, who was passenger 30, on board a vessel seeking to enter the country.
The official line, as lifted from remarks given by the country’s Prime Minister, was as follows: the vessel was entering the territory of Trinidad and Tobago illegally, from the Venezuelan port town of Tucupita. The Coast Guard on patrol in the area ordered the vessel to stop. They were carrying out reasonable and professional orders under international protocols and law. The vessel did not stop, as ordered, but instead attempted to ram the Coast Guard patrol boat and that patrol opened fire. It was an accident, the Prime Minister submitted. This was in a highly charged environment in which the Opposition Leader previously accused the Coast Guard of murder. Knowledgeable observers and others who had begun to hope for a proper investigation lamented the comments from either side. They feared they would tarnish the proceedings.
Within days, news broke that the passengers on the vessel, minus the baby and his mother, had been sent back from whence they came. There were 28 of them. Again, parties drawn into the matter, from their involvement in one or other international or regional human rights organisation, howled at this. In their pleadings for answers, attorneys acting for the interested parties have since said their “instructions” as to what transpired “are not consistent with the statements of the executive and Coast Guard”. Read here, therefore, a dispute over the Prime Minister’s “accident” declaration.
The petitioners raise questions in their list of 24, as to what the investigators may have found out from the passengers who were so summarily despatched. “Our clients have instructed us that they are witnesses to the events of 5th February, 2022. On this basis, their testimony and evidence are essential to the administration of justice.”
At the end of April, the situation was such that it is the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service which is in charge of the investigation, and that it is not yet completed.
On February 10, five days after the incident occurred, the attorneys had written to the Minister of National Security, under caption: The detention of Refugees/Asylum Seekers at the Heliport Detention Facility. They were claiming opportunity to be regarded as refugees and asylum seekers. It is established under the reasonable understanding of what may be involved, that such persons would seek to leave one jurisdiction and enter another, by “extraordinary” means. In the language of this allowance, the question of illegal entry is set aside.
While, however, the attorneys were making requisitions for the removal of those people from detention at the Heliport, they were simultaneously being considered for expulsion and deportation. Some of them were children aged between five months and 15 years old.
For ease of reference also, the legal pleadings in this matter contained a copy of the country’s report presented at a session of the UN Human Rights Council’s Universal Periodic Review. It is dated November 2021. It said in part that in light of the global crisis concerning the situation of refugees and asylum seekers, and in keeping with its associated obligations, the government had developed national policy on this issue. The Cabinet approved it in 2014. This policy enabled the government to conduct its own Refugee Status Determination Process. One question here is the extent to which that reference point was implemented in the case of the 28 who were summarily deported, in the wake of this incident.
On March 31, the Chief of Defence Staff wrote to the attorneys, stating that the investigation into this matter was still in progress. He said this was the work of the TTPS, and it was in the hands of an ASP Carty. In a number of cases, the Defence Force entered the plea that the information being sought would likely “prejudice the defence of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago”.
In one case, it said, “after diligent searches of the records of the Coast Guard, the requested documentation does not exist”. This in response to a request for a copy of the “official summary regarding the incident”.
The questions are thorough almost beyond compare. They were designed to leave no room for wiggle. They seek to lift up the carpet in the search for answers as to what went wrong here. That they involve the human rights interests of citizens from a historically friendly neighbouring country is enormously admirable. They speak loudly to the sense of fair play, professionalism and accountability among some of our professionals, even at the expense of our own temptations towards misplaced national self-defence.
—Andy Johnson is
a veteran journalist