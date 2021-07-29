No to astroturf at Mandela Park

Any money belonging to the people of Trinidad and Tobago and, more importantly, future generations of Trinidad and Tobago, cannot and must not be wasted on the installation and construction of an astroturf at the Nelson Mandela Park.
With the Mayor and Deputy Mayor remaining silent on the cost or planned expenditure, we can only anticipate that multi-millions of our unborn children’s purse will once again be short-changed.
My interest in this matter has much to do with the following facts:
The city of Port of Spain spent huge sums 12 years ago to bury an abandoned field, then called King George V Park, and gave life to the park as it is today. To the uninitiated, Nelson Mandela Park needs some upgrading, and the erection of much needed toilets, both male and female.
As someone who knows the facts—the money for the construction of a modest pavilion with appropriate public conveniences was left at City Hall, but for reasons unknown, the pavilion and bathrooms were never built.
Port of Spain remains the only capital city in the world where a facility, which is used by hundreds on a weekly basis, possesses no toilets. Despite such shortcomings, the Mayor and his all-People’s National Movement Council are moving apace to remove huge chunks of the surface of the park to replace it with an astroturf, which brings with it risks to life and limb of citizens.
This astroturf will change the park from being a park to a facility. It will eject regular users from being able to walk off the streets and join in with a group of friends to exercise as they deem fit. The Mayor speaks of making bookings online to use the surface of the park—utter nonsense!
This is just the beginning of an all-out attack on the freedom of use, associated with the 26 parks and squares across the city. This move seemingly suggests the Mayor is not remotely concerned about the hundreds who, being users of the park over the years, have created their own unwritten schedules which allows for the hundreds to accommodate one another without stress or conflict.
I truly ask the Mayor to explain why he is interfering with something that has worked well, is not broken, and requires no astroturf.
I encourage the Mayor and Council to turn their attention to East Port of Spain, where if ever people who have supported their party required their attention, it’s now.
As one who has championed the needs of these backbone communities, I ask the Mayor and Mr Noel Garcia, the unseen but very busy chairman of the Housing Development Corporation (HDC) and UDeCOTT, to take the astroturf millions and create the very doable linear park using the banks of the East Dry River, which will allow the little people of East Port of Spain to jog and ride their bicycles in safety.
If ever an area in the city needed a sporting facility, it is East Port of Spain.
Please transform the river space into a jogging and bicycle track!