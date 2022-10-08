Over one year ago, with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine nowhere on the horizon, my column, “Europe gets ready”, celebrated a most favourable development for global democracy, the revival of transatlantic ties after the flaying by Donald Trump. I welcomed president Joe Biden’s preference for a militarily strong Europe to strengthen NATO as well as European and Transatlantic security.
The “old continent” had to assume greater responsibility as outlined by its 2017 Lisbon Treaty “to develop and operate defence capabilities together”, aiming for “swift and seamless movement of military personnel and assets throughout the EU” and a “full spectrum of defence capabilities for national and multinational missions”.
With the pooled resources of members, the EU would have the second most powerful military in the world. I said, “a powerful Europe is good for global democracy, especially since the new Cold War could get hot. Europe must be ready”. The heat did come. Putin invaded Ukraine and threatens to upend human civilisation. And Europe is measuring up, having “reversed its phobia about the utility of military power”. No turning back.
The invasion is a massive failure thus far. Not achieving his anticipated “lightning capture” of the capital Kyiv, Putin turned to the south and east, made some limited gains, but was pushed back by a Ukranian counter-offensive. He recently held sham referenda and declared annexation of four territories, threatening to use all means available to defend them.
But last week, advancing Ukrainian forces liberated towns and villages in all “annexed” regions, with the Russian army making hasty, humiliating retreats. In another blow to Putin, there is heavy domestic backlash against his decision to mobilise Russia’s reserve army, propelling hundreds of thousands to flee their homeland.
Ukraine’s resistance has been absolutely heroic. They have had critical support from NATO, with the United States and European Union (EU) countries making massive individual contributions. Thus far, the US has contributed roughly $54 billion in support, more than all others combined, and last week sent an additional $625 million in weapons. EU institutions and countries have already contributed almost 20 billion euros. “Democracies are rising to the moment,” says Biden. “Putin will have left Russia weaker and the rest of the world stronger.”
There must be no turning back. The threat is deep. Thankfully, leaders see it. Recently, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen described the invasion as “a war on our economy, our values, our future” and vowed the EU would “stay the course”, including economic sanctions on Russia. “This is the time for resolve, not appeasement,” she said. Last Wednesday, the 27 EU member states agreed new sanctions, including a cap on Russia’s oil exports that will significantly reduce Moscow’s revenues.
Shaken from complacency by the invasion, Europe is determined, with US support, to protect democracy within its borders. German chancellor Olaf Scholz, discarding Germany’s pacifistic foreign and defence policies, promises continuing support to Kyiv with “state-of-the-art weapons, air defence and radar systems and reconnaissance drones”. And demonstrating cohesion with European partners, Berlin is willing to assume “special responsibility” for building up Ukraine’s artillery and ensuring the EU rapid-response is ready by 2025.
Indeed, Germany is now spending US$110 billion a year to modernise its military above the two per cent of GDP required by NATO members, to render Europe more capable against external aggression. Berlin wants a new European air defence system “against airborne and space-based threats” and will build a new generation of warplanes and tanks with France, supporting French President Macron’s concept of European “strategic autonomy” and revitalising the Franco-German axis that has served Europe so well.
Supporting EU enlargement, Scholz says the six West Balkans countries should join the Union, as well as Ukraine, Moldova and, eventually, Georgia. They all “belong to us, to the free, democratic part of Europe”, he said. This is welcome ideological conviction, absolutely necessary to counter forces of autocracy wanting to rule the world.
Europe has awakened to the global role it can no longer avoid. It is emerging as a military power, becoming a strong partner with the United States, strengthening the liberal democratic world. The new mood is symbolised by Sweden, one of NATO’s most recent applicants. After 200 years of global pacifism, neutrality and a nonaligned foreign policy, Sweden has been recently conducting military exercises with the US army and navy.
Commander of its First Marine Regiment, Col Adam Camel, says “We are sending a message to mostly Russia: we have partners, we are training, we are building capacity and capability. We are united and very eager to defend Sweden and this region.”
The resolve is clearly deepening. Robert Kagan once wrote that on the use of military force, Europeans are “from Venus” while the Americans are “from Mars”. Putin’s invasion has changed that.
“Europe and the US are closer than ever,” says German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock. As Jean Monnet, one of the original architects of European integration said, “Europe will be forged in crises, and will be the sum of the solutions adopted for those crises.”
There must be no turning back.
—Ralph Maraj
