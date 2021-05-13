Noel Clarke was raised in a London public housing estate by a Trini single mother from Carapichaima, who supplemented her meagre nurse’s salary with shifts in a launderette. But his acting, writing and directing career soared.
That’s until everything crashed, two weeks ago.
An early break was the TV dramedy series Metrosexuality in 2001, a free-wheeling romp with rebellious straight, gay and lesbian London youth. Clarke was the first black actor to take a leading role in the long-running BBC sci-fi series Doctor Who. He won the Laurence Olivier award for most promising newcomer in 2003. He wrote and starred in three films, Kidulthood, Adulthood and Brotherhood, set in the youth-gang world of London’s Ladbroke Grove, where he grew up.
On April 10 this year, he won the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (Bafta) award for Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema. He had already taken Bafta’s Rising Star award in 2009. He was a member of Bafta’s film committee.
Judy Raymond appeared with Clarke on the BBC’s trace-your-ancestors celebrity show, Who Do You Think You Are? She and others helped him find roots in St Vincent, Grenada and Carriacou, where a formerly enslaved great-great-great-great-grandfather (if I count right) bought a patch of land for £13 and 14 shillings, saved from meagre wages of one shilling a day. It’s a far ride from there to the BBC and Bafta.
The big crash came two weeks after his latest award. A 6,500-word story in The Guardian in London on April 29 reported complaints lodged with Bafta in late March by 20 women, alleging verbal abuse, bullying and outrageous sexual harassment.
Reaction to The Guardian’s report was swift. Bafta suspended his membership and awards. They now say they went ahead with his latest award because allegations had not been backed by evidence. Now, they’ve reversed that assessment.
ITV—Britain’s second oldest TV channel—starred him in a five-part cop series Viewpoint, which ran Monday to Friday for one week. On April 30, they pulled Friday’s final episode from broadcast. Or, let’s say, they teasingly half-pulled it. It was available view-on-demand until May 1. Anyone with a smart TV could see the cliffhanger ending.
Clarke was also a writer, executive producer and star of Bulletproof, a Sky TV cop show. Its fourth season was in pre-production. Filming is now suspended.
In a crisis, you need professionals to argue your side. Clarke’s publicist, Emily Hargreaves of Multitude Media, terminated their business relationship on April 27.
At best, this sounds like a sharp career setback. Was it deserved?
Allegations spanning a period from 2004 to 2019 include unwanted touching or groping, sexually inappropriate behaviour and comments on set, professional misconduct, taking and sharing sexually explicit pictures and videos without consent, and pressuring women into performing naked sex scenes. There are alleged career threats: “You’ll never work again.”
Gina Powell, a producer on Brotherhood, claims Clarke stored secretly filmed naked auditions on his hard drive.
From what I have seen, there are no reports of rape, and nothing involving under-age sex.
Clarke denies the reports: “If anyone who has worked with me has ever felt uncomfortable or disrespected, I sincerely apologise. I vehemently deny any sexual misconduct or wrongdoing and intend to defend myself against these false allegations.”
A police statement noted on May 1 that they had received a third-party report on April 21, but not investigated it, as it was anonymous.
The allegations raise big issues—and difficult questions.
They date from 2004 to 2019, not this year or last. There are probable reasons for delay. It’s emotionally difficult—and professionally risky—to claim sexual misconduct by a rising media star. Serious complaints can be brushed aside, or worse. Some of Clarke’s accusers have chosen to remain anonymous.
Clarke’s response, in some cases, is that reported behaviour was consensual, or mutually flirtatious. A few years on, that’s not always easy to judge. What is credible, what is not? Innocent, or guilty?
Would any of the women who complained have been less uncomfortable if Clarke had been an upper-class white insider?
Some of the allegations involve behaviour which does not appear illegal, but may be “highly inappropriate”. Who decides where to draw the line? Who decides what’s acceptable and what isn’t? Do we need a fixed code of conduct?
ITV and Sky have dropped or suspended big-time TV shows. That costs money. Should media companies now do a pre-casting character vetting exercise to filter out risky actors and professionals? If so, a rumour could be a career-killer.
Do we wait for the police to investigate alleged wrongdoing, and for the law courts to rule? Is a libel writ the right response to disputed allegations? Do we trust the supposedly rock-steady and detached judgment of media executives and bodies like Bafta? Do we want some kind of purpose-built tribunal for creative industries, with its own rules, procedures and attendant bureaucracy?
For politicians, sexual misconduct was once a career-ender. Today, Donald Trump’s ultra-Christian supporters now condone all sorts of iffery-gropery. For actors, the current has shifted the other way. How do we steer?
—Author Mark Wilson is an international journalist based in Port of Spain.