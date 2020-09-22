IT is one thing to declare a stand in solidarity with the government of a country, but the diplomatic sleight of hand which tends to include “the people” in any such statements often deliberately ignores the reality.
As is and has been the case in Trinidad and Tobago, half the people at any given time are not on the same page with the government. They don’t care to be; or to be included in other people’s salutations to their governments.
Just as they may be on the question of sovereignty in Venezuela in today’s time, Caricom states were deeply divided over the Grenada issue between 1979 and 1983. T&T and Guyana were among the few who openly opposed the US invasion in October 1983, after the slaughter of the prime minister, members of his Cabinet and other supporters when the regime collapsed against the weight of the revolutionary experiment foisted on the Grenadian people. Their methods in ramrodding conformity and acceptance ultimately undercut all the goodwill on the streets, but it was their own disagreements at the top which led to the implosion.
The principle of non-interference is a convenience, in many cases. I watched, for example, as the late Arthur NR Robinson, India’s Rajiv Gandhi and Zimbabwe’s Robert Mugabe cornered Britain’s Margaret Thatcher, trying to force her hand in joining the international isolation of South Africa’s apartheid government. This was at the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting in Vancouver, Canada, in October 1987.
The call by brother Khafra Kambon, now the director of Regional and Pan-African Affairs in the Emancipation Support Committee, for attention to alleged US manoeuvres against the Venezuelan government is noble (Express, September 17). There ought to be no direct outside military action against the Maduro administration. The Caribbean region’s cherished regard as a “zone of peace” ought to be nurtured and maintained.
But to stand by and do or say nothing in the face of the mounting realities of the hardships visited on the Venezuelan people, because of economic mismanagement and political oppression, is to condone the continuation of avoidable misery. To place the ongoing misery faced by the Venezuelan man and woman on the street at the feet of “US-inspired sanctions” is ideological convenience.
In doing so, we ignore the findings of the UN Human Rights chief Michelle Bachelet, or the report of the High Representative of the European Union, in which cases of massive human rights violations have been documented.
Large enough segments of the Venezuelan population are in fear of raising their own voices, and have been so for a decade or more. To “stand with the government” is to turn one’s back against them.
Asked in early August why the EU was so vocal in its positions against the Maduro government, and in favour of the Venezuelan people, Ambassador Arend Biesebroek said it was “because the Venezuelan people are suffering”. He said at that point more than five million people had left the country or had been “displaced”, and “it shows the depth of the problem”. Also, he said, if an “election was organised in a manner that was not considered credible and fair, it is undermining democracy”. And, he thought it “important at a certain point, that someone say something about it”.
He had been a discussion with someone two nights before we spoke, he said, and that person remarked on the fact that “this is also what we did with South Africa, and apartheid. Can you stand by on the sidelines and you see what is happening and say nothing? It is important that someone chooses to support democracy as an institution”.
The EU mission in Port of Spain had shared some of the reports from the high representative at the time. They captured similar sentiments expressed in the Bachelet file. These listed, inter alia, instances of “extra-judicial killings, forced imprisonment and detentions”, and situations in which “considerable security forces were deployed against those not in support of the (Maduro administration)”.
The Canadian government, not known for any tendency for unwarranted intervention in the domestic affairs of other countries, also found it necessary to speak out on the Venezuela situation. At the height of the anti-government/pro-democracy stand-off in 2018, Justin Trudeau’s administration went on the public record: “Canadians will not stand idly by as the government of Venezuela robs its people of their fundamental democratic and human rights, and denies them access to basic humanitarian assistance.”
Nothing but naked authoritarian aggression explains the case of Karen Palacios, the 25-year-old clarinettist who had been dropped from the National Philharmonic Orchestra for “criticising the government” and spent six weeks in prison before her matter was sufficiently highlighted.
We do not have to be on the side of alleged super-power aggression to speak up for, and to stand at the side of Venezuelan citizens such as those. As for Brother Kambon’s “alleged October Surprise”, well on an elementary level, it could no longer be a surprise, if he himself talks about “increasing indications including reports in the US and international media” about its coming.
—Andy Johnson is a veteran journalist