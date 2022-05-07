Not getting away

Our murder figure is racing to over 200 in just over four months. Between 2010 and now, over 5,200 persons have been cut down—the annual rate twice exceeding 500 in this country of 1.3 million people, surpassing New York City with 8.8 million.
A crisis of violence has shattered the image of “beautiful Trinidad and Tobago”. And it’s more than murder. From 2010 to now, averaging 1,500 annually, there were over 22,000 reports of domestic violence while many thousands go unreported and thousands of women have either been killed, raped or kidnapped. And child abuse! From 2015 to 2021 over 27,000 cases were reported, including 7,771 cases of sexual abuse between 2015 and 2018. This constituted 5,380 children seven to 13 years old, and 2,391 children ages one to six, all sexually violated. Unspeakable degeneracy! And just one in seven offences is reported! The mere tip of the pit. This is an utterly diseased, decaying society.
And I haven’t mentioned student hooliganism which, like a volcano boiling beneath, keeps erupting in many Government secondary schools with gang wars, street fights, rape, stabbing, drugs and alcohol, even stoning and slapping of teachers. Sexual promiscuity is rampant, including child prostitution, pornography and an epidemic of teenage pregnancies—3,777 in four years, many girls unable to identify the father of the coming child!
Recently, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, reacting to some 20 murders in one week, finally acknowledged Trinidad and Tobago is “a violent society”. He claims the Government is doing what it can but “there are certain limitations to what it can do”. Another abysmal abdication. Questioned two years ago about domestic violence, Rowley was arrogantly dismissive, telling the nation’s women, “I am not in your choice of men.” And, after the kidnapping of Ashanti Riley and Andrea Bharatt, raped and murdered, all Rowley could muster was this fatuousness: “monsters are still with us”. The great abdicator, repeatedly revealed over the past six years.
During this time, I pointed to the root cause of the violence: the spreading swampland of social decay in Trinidad and Tobago. I called for social and cultural regeneration and told the Government: establish a special Cabinet sub-committee comprising the ministries of education, culture, social development, the attorney general and national security, supported by the technocracy, civil society, the university and other expertise, to develop that “whole-of-Government approach” for an urgent national solution. Their failure to recognise the criticality is yet another sign of the decay permeating the nation’s highest levels. I therefore tell Dr Rowley again: instead of excuses, provide leadership. It is not enough for “a prime minister, the leader of a country”, to admit “T&T is a violent society”, says social scientist Prof Ramesh Deosaran. “Rather than confessions, we need explanations.”
There is no getting away. For, the decay is deepening. We now learn of perverted teachers in schools, paedophiles applying for teaching jobs to fulfil their sordid needs. Utterly shocking. And it comes from none other than the Teaching Service Commission whose deputy director of personnel administration, Martel Waldron, made the revelation to none other than a Joint Select Committee of Parliament. Even more shocking are the “people’s representatives”! Have you heard any parliamentarian express concern over this alarming development? The education minister or the shadow minister? Utter dereliction of duty.
But, as I say, the degradation in high places is part of the national degeneracy. After almost seven years, the Child and Gender Affairs Minister is now heartbroken to hear of horrendous physical, sexual and psychological abuse at children’s homes, rehabilitation centres and other institutions. What took you so long, Madam Minister? Where have you been? Have you read the 1997 Robert Sabga report, for example? The country’s authorities have long known of these “Houses of Horror” where the most vulnerable among us—orphaned, abandoned children—are violated physically, sexually and psychologically by the very adults in whose care they’ve been placed. What an indictment! As though the latent predator in bosses and underlings surfaces when seeing the most vulnerable before them. And how symbolical, power unearthing the inner beast, a common feature at the nation’s highest levels. Poor Trinidad and Tobago!
We not getting away. For, student hooliganism is rearing its head again. The Government has had to assign police officers to 15 schools. I have repeatedly warned that for decades, these schools have sent ill-equipped thousands into a decaying adult world to perpetuate the epidemics of teenage pregnancies, absent fathers, domestic violence, child abuse, sexual depravity and horrendous murder levels, making Trinidad and Tobago this combustible country today.
This is your “violent society”, prime minister, heading for the “anarchy” the late Prof Selwyn Ryan warned is coming. And the people? Largely apathetic, doing violence to themselves. For, those who see and do not say are themselves in decay. As I have said, the “people digest the rot as though immunised by our long living in a cultural garbage dump”.
But Prof Deosaran reminds citizens of their “duty to demand” answers from those in charge. For, as he says, “The ultimate and inevitable responsibility falls upon the Government and its leadership.” You not getting away, Dr Rowley.