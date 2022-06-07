Not in the public interest

In the wake of his departure from the Cabinet in March this year, the former minister of agriculture raised an alarm concerning the conduct of some of the employees at the ministry.
He said he had had cause to superintend the suspension of three officers in that ministry over widespread concerns about fraud in the management of State lands. To his utter surprise, he said those officers had been reinstated in their positions, without any recourse to him and the allegations he had levelled against them.
The former minister could have been excused for describing this development as one of dismay and disappointment. How could this be, he might have asked. Should he not have been asked about the basis on which he made the recommendations for said employees to have been taken off duty, while an investigation took place?
How could any respectable investigation, or enquiry, have taken place and he, as the principal complainant not have been cited as perhaps the central material witness in the matter? The issue remains crying out for some kind of explanation.
Complaints and allegations abound about fraud and misbehaviour in the management of State lands across the country. One of Mr Rambharat’s very earliest actions after taking that office in 2015 was to send the then-Commissioner of State Lands on suspension.
She protested loudly, defending her integrity and challenging the minister to find material which may have found her wanting in any way. I was introduced to her by a mutual friend. Her side of the story was carried in this newspaper. She had her day in court, it would appear.
As late as March this year, however, the drumbeat of allegations concerning employees at the Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries continues to claim significant copy space in the country’s daily newspapers.
“Dozens of State employees linked to suspicious land transactions”, a headline said on March 26. Police had arrested and charged one employee, with alleged forgery of letters from the Commissioner of State Lands Office. They detained a second employee, after seizing what they identified as fake documents. That story also said the Fraud Squad and the Anti-Corruption Bureau were continuing investigations. They seized a seal used to authenticate documents.
The story reported on the minister’s activities in this regard, saying he had made more than 50 reports to police up to that point, and that police had arrested two other suspects. The acting Commissioner of Police said this particular cancer was “a major issue”, and his officials were seeking assistance from the Ministry of National Security.
This same story reported that as recently as March 10, ministry officials had made a request for the transfer of more than a dozen workers from the Land Management Division, but there had been no action up to that point.
On October 18, an earlier article highlighted the conduct of a study on fraud in public land administration in the country. And just last April, another employee was arrested on land fraud charges.
Within days of the former minister’s lament over the outcome of his action against the previously suspended employees, I went to the main offices of the country’s Personnel Department, on Woodford Street in Newtown, to enquire as to the likelihood of any response as to why. I was told to write a letter to the person in the chair as Director of Personnel Administration. The next day I dropped off a handwritten letter to the attendant on the ground floor of the building.
With no response in hand after two weeks, I returned, and this time was told re-submit the letter and, too besides, send it via e-mail to that office holder, as well as to the person presumably operating as his administrative assistant. I returned with the handwritten letter the following day, after having hit the “send” button on the laptop.
Two weeks later, on May 6, I returned to the office. I had by then not received as much as acknowledgement from either of the two recipients. The man in charge, through Party Number Two, said this matter was not one he would discuss with the press. We spoke on the phone, I on the ground floor reception area, at the side of an electronically operated security gate system, and she on a floor above, in the building.
In the public interest, therefore, it appears to be nobody’s obligation to explain the circumstances in which a Cabinet minister could express outrage that three officers, whom he had cause to have suspended, could return to their jobs without him being brought into the picture, one way or the other. It seems astounding, by any measure, given what is on the record about operations in the Ministry’s Land Management Division.
The first letter of enquiry also, having apparently simply disappeared, the second version, handwritten and sent by e-mail, were similarly just ignored.
Such developments, taken together, may not necessarily be emblematic of public service performance in the Trinidad and Tobago of 2022. They nevertheless cast a dark, dismal, disturbing shadow over all else that may be striving to offer a more modern, customer-friendly face.
—Andy Johnson is
a veteran journalist.