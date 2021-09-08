The general model of leadership and governance in T&T not only hampers dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic, but also breeds deep mistrust.
Leaders moralise and talk down to the people, but shy away from leading by example. Dr Keith Rowley spoke about making do with less, referring to the challenges of our current economic situation by using the example of a person usually having two bananas now having just one.
Despite these obviously challenging economic times, both the Government and the Opposition have continued to take advantage of massive tax exemptions in their purchase of luxury vehicles. The tax exemptions on vehicles for MPs were obscene before the harsh realities of a Covid-19 economy, yet both the Government and the Opposition passed on the golden opportunity, during the pandemic, to lead by example as citizens were being called upon to make sacrifices and make do with less.
In 2017, Colm Imbert expressed concern that citizens were using concessions for hybrid vehicles to buy luxury vehicles, and the Government increased the duties for vehicles between 1,600 and 2,000cc by 25 per cent. While citizens were forced by the tax regime to buy lower-powered, more fuel-efficient vehicles, those who were encouraging this via tax laws were utilising their tax exemptions to buy luxurious, gas-guzzling vehicles. While Mr Imbert had an issue with ordinary citizens making use of tax concessions, he used his tax exemptions to buy luxury vehicles between 2015 and 2019. According to an investigative report by TV6, Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi also bought posh vehicles while Opposition Senator Wade Mark treated himself to Toyota Prados. In a rare show of parliamentary unity, both the Government and the Opposition rejected the Salary Review Commission’s recommendation to reduce the exemptions available to parliamentarians and other officeholders in this bracket.
One of the most disturbing aspects of our local political culture is the lack of accountability and the refusal of our leaders to take responsibility for when they are wrong or have erred. Instead, when political leaders are called to account, blame is often cast upon the opposing party, often in the most childlike ways. If you oppose the decisions of a major party (in power or opposition), the accusation is often that you are anti the party or you have sympathies for the opposite political party. Citizens who may have legitimate concerns are even branded as standing in the way of progress. This tendency forms part of a wider political culture of avoiding accountability.
There is no culture of the party in power listening genuinely to the people to see how to harness the power and potential of the people as part of a development thrust. At best we are mamaguyed by many fake consultations that appear to be more about public relations and the appearance of going through the motions than about wanting to benefit from the insights of the people. We have so many brilliant grassroots thinkers who continue to do work, yet, how often do you see such persons being leaned upon to improve national decision making?
I remember going to a consultation on crime in NAPA a couple of years ago, led by top persons in the national security apparatus, including then-minister of national security Stuart Young. There were some very important contributions from the floor, but those at the head table were very defensive. It was clear that those with the responsibility to tackle crime were woefully lacking in their understanding of the sociological and historical underpinnings of crime. Needless to say, the consultation came and went and there was zero evidence that what was put forward from the floor was considered in any serious way towards improving the approach to crime.
Instead, political leaders appoint their political people to key decision-making positions, thereby ensuring the decisions toe the party line. State boards are overloaded with party loyalists who are quite aware that their longevity and progression are linked to them not disturbing the status quo. In this political culture of blind loyalty and subservience, challenges and alternative views are not encouraged. When persons are given important positions in various governments, it is usually when they have demonstrated that they are willing to stay within the current norms of governance and leadership, even if it means making or supporting decisions that are not in the country’s best interest.
If the PNM or the UNC comes up with a good idea or initiative, there will be a cross-section of the population who will automatically counter and even undermine it just because it came from the other party, without even addressing the issue on its own merit. There is a high degree of political polarisation, racism, distrust and classism that gets in the way of cooperation and national development. The irony is that the major political parties used and fomented these realities for their political agendas. As such, there have been no major initiatives to encourage the dialogue needed to address these issues.
There is no urgency by political leaders to make any fundamental changes to how they operate or to the dominant structures of the society as they benefit politically and economically from the status quo. They are part of the elite, they drive luxury cars (funded by taxpayers), when they are sick they don’t go to Port of Spain General Hospital, but go to high-end local and foreign medical institutes. Their children go to private or “prestige” schools, and security details protect them from the everyday realities of crime and violence with which many people have to live. In other words, the consequences of poor governance choices do not affect them the most. In many ways, these realities have led to a lack of sensitivity and a disconnection from the experiences of ordinary people by our political leaders.
Now more than ever we need bottom-up, out-of-the-box, transformative and paradigm-shifting ideas to take us out of where we are. However, it is highly unlikely that this will come from any of the main two political parties, or other elites.
—Tye Salandy is a sociologist. He can be reached at tyesalandy@gmail.com