Not the one for me

At 9.31 a.m. on Thursday, as I was preparing to write this column, I received an e-mail from an address I did not recognise. The subject was Expired Fire Policy. I am wary of fake e-mails, so I did not open it, but I could see that it was referring to my mortgage loan accounts at the bank I had already decided to complain about.
I communicated with someone I know at the bank, asking if it was legitimate. When that was confirmed, I opened it.
It turned out that the bank was referring to a policy that had expired in 2013, eight years ago, and was asking me to provide documentation that my property is insured. That alone was shocking, especially as I have annually renewed coverage and the branch at which my mortgage is lodged has regularly received the policies.
I had renewed the latest one a few months ago, but because of an oversight on the insurer’s part, the policy had not been sent to me or the bank, as it had customarily been. In quick time, the branch contacted me. I contacted the insurer. The bank was sent the documents and acknowledged receipt.
As you can imagine, this Thursday e-mail was the last straw. My response was indignant and ended: “You all really believe the bloody bank would have let eight years pass? Really?”
Of course I mentioned that I have been locked out of my account for this whole month, and despite my many pleas for assistance, I am still outside of the system.
At first I thought I was doing something wrong. I kept detailing what I was doing, and e-mailing for support. I kept getting the same automated response. You’re locked out, here’s a temporary password: f2A80gvy, uQGEfMnv, gourmowd, OEifs29C; they kept coming, and I kept trying. Out of desperation, I messaged someone at the bank to guide me through the process (although I believe in working through the system). I was doing what I was supposed to do, but the same thing kept happening. Three attempts and you’re out. Eventually, last Thursday, I wrote to a different e-mail address, explaining again the situation—perhaps with some attitude—because I felt it was unreasonable that I was taking the time to provide details, and I kept getting automated responses. I asked them to treat me like a human. I got a terse response the following day: “Good Morning, Kindly forward you (sic) contact information.”
I immediately did.
I am still awaiting a response. I am still locked out.
I have bills to pay; many I have had to guess at because the postal service has been fitful and slow. I went to the supermarket, planning to try my seldom-used First Citizens card, but suspecting it might be inactive and therefore inaccessible. I was right. It was a good thing I had walked with the last of my cash, and had kept my purchases to the bare minimum.
I wrote to the First Citizens branch, explaining my predicament and asking how I could be let back in to the system. Within minutes—minutes, I say—the operations officer at the San Juan branch called me, and guided me through the online system to clear up my account.
Feeling optimistic, I thought I should use the system to pay my utility bills through First Citizens. I managed to successfully register T&TEC, then I tried WASA. The system kept rejecting my account number as invalid. Through their online customer service, I was advised to check WASA. I did so. WASA verified that my number was accurate. I went back to the bank’s website, trying to figure it out. Eventually I did. The account number ends with a hyphen and then the last digit. I removed the hyphen, and presto! I suddenly remembered having a similar problem years ago. The system at the banks does not recognise the hyphens. I am sharing this so that WASA and the banks might have a chance to align this, but also for hapless customers like me.
When I e-mailed the First Citizens officer to relate how I had solved it, she said she had just been discussing it with a colleague who had suggested that maybe the hyphen was the problem.
You know what struck me the loudest about that remark? She was actually consulting with someone about my situation! If anything warmed me after the frustrations to access my few cents, it was this feeling that First Citizens was treating me like a human, a valued customer.
Over the weekend I had received an e-mail from them, inviting me to book an appointment for their “Customer Voluntary Vaccination Drive” scheduled for today in Chaguanas. I would have gone, except that I got a call from the Aranjuez Health Centre the next day and I was able to get my shot in less than 40 minutes.
I have always felt that corporations and institutions miss the point when they forget that their real success is based on how they treat their clients.
Although it has been just over 35 years since I opened my first account as a teenager with the bank that has not deigned to treat me with respect, I am ready to shift my savings to a space which has its own challenges, but which has responded humanely. Simple as that.
—vaneisabaksh@gmail.com
• The author is an editor,
writer and cricket historian