Not the season for folly

I don’t know about you, but I am alarmed by what’s trending around us. The Express reported on Thursday that the Ministry of Health had declared 19 deaths from Covid-19 on Wednesday. That first day of December brought the overall toll to 2,177, with 658 new cases to take the overall recorded figure to 72,019.
That’s a high figure given our population size, and the last two months have seen a large spike in both infections and deaths.
The heated debates about the efficacy of vaccines, and whether or not they should be made mandatory under the prevailing circumstances, do nothing to stem the increasing figures. The reality is what it is. It’s easy, and myopic, to blame it all on the Prime Minister; to say he has mishandled the crisis.
It seems to me to be much more complex than one man’s exhortations to take a vaccine, or to provide them, or to try to educate the public about precautionary practices. Anyone who has ever tried to persuade a large group of people with diverse backgrounds and beliefs—especially political and religious—can tell you that there is a point at which an impermeable stubbornness sets in.
People who are conditioned to believe what they hear on political platforms and other pulpits find it hard to accept any different kind of reasoning. Conspiracy theories, the ungodliness of vaccination, the uncertainty of current vaccines, the confidence that a healthy body provides its own immunity; we reach for whatever rationale supports the fear of the unknown.
I confess that I have been surprised at the way people continue to feel that infallible solutions are their right in these times. It must be hard to accept that everything surrounding this virus is new. I saw a headline from one of the UK newspapers saying something like: Everything you need to know about Omicron—this, right after its appearance. How on earth could anyone be in possession of all the relevant data at such an early stage?
It is perfectly reasonable to feel uncertainty, but I find it utterly unreasonable to act as if officialdom is expected to provide concrete answers to all our concerns.
In the early days of lockdown, for instance, belligerent demands for specific time frames for the mandated periods were all over the place. What day? What time? That was at a point when the spread was much slower, but the information more sparse. I couldn’t imagine why there was such an intensity in the face of such an obviously unknown situation. Maybe as you get older you appreciate a prudent approach more readily, but it seemed foolhardy to pander to impatience and cabin fever—as hard as that is to manage—when the stakes are so high.
Perhaps it is a result of being accustomed to expecting the State to provide everything, to fix all the problems that beset us at one level or another. Don’t get me wrong, the State has many responsibilities which it cavalierly ignores to the detriment of citizens. But we are also guilty of a kind of handout mentality, which would rather complain than take some measure of action towards alleviating our own discomforts.
We know that plastic bottles are significant contributors to flooding and environmental pollution. While the State has been tireless in its inertia, we also know citizens are still littering the landscape with them, still refusing to make simple lifestyle changes that would reduce usage. Take recycling bins for instance, we should have them all over the country, but you know what? The attempts to install them so far have been met by people ignoring their segmentation into plastics, glass and so on, and just dumping everything willy-nilly in them.
It might seem a stretch away from the whole business of Covid-19 to be stepping into the realm of environmental destruction; but the underlying points are equally applicable.
It comes down to how do you persuade a population to shift their behaviours, even when it seems like a whole heap of inconvenience, for something that will improve the quality of life in the long term? I hesitate to bring up the terms instant gratification, and entitlement, concepts that are often used to define the current wave of thinking. My reluctance is based on the feeling that they are neither new nor characteristic of the times. Human nature is a hell of an individual.
What has been different is the way technology has enabled so many things speedily, people take it for granted that everything should be available at the touch of a key. They find it too much to do something for a future they might not inhabit.
With the Christmas season upon us in the midst of the highest levels of infections and deaths, what can we expect from ourselves? People are longing for a return to some semblance of the lives they once knew, but how will that translate into preparations for these traditional festivities? Are we able to scale it down, hold back on shopping, and try to connect at different levels?
I may not be one to talk about these things given the way I’ve come to relish solitude. It is an enormous part of other lives, but I figure in these uncertain and alarming times, we should consider the cost. It’s one time when the more we are together doesn’t mean the merrier we shall be.
