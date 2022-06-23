Not too late for a Gordon apology

New COP headquarters to be named after Dookeran

 Joseph Toney

 (BI) Feedloader User

This letter is in reply to an article under the headline “Not too late for a KPB apology” written by Orin Gordon in your edition of Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

He begins his article by openly stating that his mission is to criticise KPB’s remarks about “the slave master name” of Housing Minister Camille Robinson-Regis (CRR).

Now, notice his mission is not to criticise Minister CRR for her crude attempts to mock, ridicule and poke fun at the names of KPB. He did not even mention Laurel Lezama-Lee Sing who chaired the meeting and brought the proceedings to an end with the following words: “Shu Kamla, Shu Sheila from now on”.

Like all the attendees at that infamous meeting she got Mrs CRR’s message clearly.

Mr Gordon goes on to lament that Emancipation Day is going to be awkward. For whom, Mr Gordon?

The leader of the party who referred to the former president (when bestowed with the title Chief Olokun lgbaro) as Chief Coonoomoonoo? Or the members of the party of which a leading official, then a minister, stated quite clearly that he is not prepared to dress in African type clothing and walk around Port of Spain looking like a mook on Emancipation Day?

In his ongoing criticism of Mrs KPB, Mr Gordon had this to say- “... in aiming a retaliatory blow at Robinson-Regis the Opposition Leader struck at Afro-Trinbagonians in general”.

Can I make, Mr Gordon, the same criticism of Mrs CRR? In aiming a blow at Mrs KPB did Mrs CRR strike a blow at Indo-Trinbagonians in general?

Or if she did, did that matter in your analysis?

KPB “should have had to filter to see that the comment was racially insensitive”, Mr Gordon continues.

In Mr Gordon’s mind Mrs CRR had to do no such thing. Her comments were OK.

Completely misinterpreting the words of those who pronounced that what Mrs KPB had said had been said by others (and they were not subject to any criticism) Mr Gordon calls it an illogical defence.

Truth is not a defence in these matters, Mr Gordon. The truth is the truth no matter which way you look at it.

And then in the ruthless divide-and-rule tactic (learned so well from our colonial masters) Mr Gordon strives to divide the UNC on the matter.

Says he, “But what’s noticeable is how few in her party have stuck their neck out in defence.” What was there to defend, Mr Gordon?

He does not stop there. He continues with his divide-and-rule strategy. “By his count,” he says “three of her fellow MPs have “slave master names”.

Did you do the same exercise for the name-calling by Mrs CRR, Mr Gordon?

Oh, I forgot. You stated your mission upfront. It was to criticise Opposition Leader, Mrs KPB, not to criticise Mrs CRR.

Who of the PNM, bar the PM, with his clip from Kunta Kinte from Roots (the purpose of which no one of intelligence can discern) stuck their neck out in defence of Mrs CRR?

The PNM Women’s League of which Mrs CRR is an executive high official? Herself defending herself!!!

What did Mr Rohan Sinanan, Minister of Works, have to say?

What did Mr Kazim Hosein, Minister of Agriculture Land and Fisheries, have to say?

What did Dr Muhammed Yunus Ibrahim, Vice President of the Senate have to say?

What did Mrs Christine Kangaloo, President of the Senate have to say?

What did Mr Avinash Singh, Minister in the Ministry of Agriculture Land and Fisheries, have to say?

What did Mrs Renuka Sagramsingh-Sooklal, Minister in the Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Legal Affairs, have to say?

What did Mr lndar Parasram, Elections Officer of the PNM, have to say? Did they stick their neck out in defence of Mrs CRR?

Mr Gordon then goes on to give a history of the names of descendants of slaves.

Nothing is wrong with that but to add balance to your column, Mr Gordon, why did you not, sideby side, give a history of the names of the descendants of the indentured labourers?

How they are chosen, their religious significance and how they are cherished by their carriers. But then again that was not the purpose of your column, was it?

So having spent 80 per cent of your column on KPB and himself and his relatives, you then spared two paragraphs on the provocateur, Mrs CRR.

Talk about balanced writing!

Mr Gordon feebly ends by saying: “None of the participants in this drama is racist” but his headline is: “Not too late for a KPB apology”.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Not too late for a Gordon apology

Not too late for a Gordon apology

This letter is in reply to an article under the headline “Not too late for a KPB apology” written by Orin Gordon in your edition of Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

He begins his article by openly stating that his mission is to criticise KPB’s remarks about “the slave master name” of Housing Minister Camille Robinson-Regis (CRR).

Feeling safe is a human right

Feeling safe is a human right

For many of the over 100 million forcibly displaced people around the world, however, they remain elusive.

This year’s World Refugee Day theme emphasises one universal truth: whoever they are, wherever they come from, and whenever people are forced to flee, every person has the right to seek safety.

A tribute to Patsy Holder

Patricia Holder, more popularly known as Patsy Holder, died on May 18, 2022. She was one of the longest serving background vocalists in the calypso fraternity. For many years, she was one of the most sought after singers to do background vocals in the tents, recording studios and all major calypso competitions.

Workers must guard hard-fought benefits

Labour Day 2022 has come and gone with two separate celebrations, separate resolutions but sadly without any concrete plan of action or consultations with the secondary leadership or the rank and file membership of the trade unions.

National Petroleum workers struggled and won a battle to prevent a previous government from selling to private business, all the gas stations bought from the multi-nationals—Esso, Shell, BP and Texaco. NP workers must again be called on to stop the privatisation of our gas stations, especially in a road transport economy as is Trinidad and Tobago.

Check the science before vaccinating children

We are about to embark on a campaign to vaccinate our young children, our most important generation, probably every six months, with an obsolete vaccine that was developed for the now-extinct Wuhan variant of Covid.

Inflation shock

Inflation shock

By any standard, an overnight price increase of anywhere from 28 to 33 per cent is massive, …