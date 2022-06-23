Not too late for a Gordon apology

This letter is in reply to an article under the headline “Not too late for a KPB apology” written by Orin Gordon in your edition of Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
He begins his article by openly stating that his mission is to criticise KPB’s remarks about “the slave master name” of Housing Minister Camille Robinson-Regis (CRR).
Now, notice his mission is not to criticise Minister CRR for her crude attempts to mock, ridicule and poke fun at the names of KPB. He did not even mention Laurel Lezama-Lee Sing who chaired the meeting and brought the proceedings to an end with the following words: “Shu Kamla, Shu Sheila from now on”.
Like all the attendees at that infamous meeting she got Mrs CRR’s message clearly.
Mr Gordon goes on to lament that Emancipation Day is going to be awkward. For whom, Mr Gordon?
The leader of the party who referred to the former president (when bestowed with the title Chief Olokun lgbaro) as Chief Coonoomoonoo? Or the members of the party of which a leading official, then a minister, stated quite clearly that he is not prepared to dress in African type clothing and walk around Port of Spain looking like a mook on Emancipation Day?
In his ongoing criticism of Mrs KPB, Mr Gordon had this to say- “... in aiming a retaliatory blow at Robinson-Regis the Opposition Leader struck at Afro-Trinbagonians in general”.
Can I make, Mr Gordon, the same criticism of Mrs CRR? In aiming a blow at Mrs KPB did Mrs CRR strike a blow at Indo-Trinbagonians in general?
Or if she did, did that matter in your analysis?
KPB “should have had to filter to see that the comment was racially insensitive”, Mr Gordon continues.
In Mr Gordon’s mind Mrs CRR had to do no such thing. Her comments were OK.
Completely misinterpreting the words of those who pronounced that what Mrs KPB had said had been said by others (and they were not subject to any criticism) Mr Gordon calls it an illogical defence.
Truth is not a defence in these matters, Mr Gordon. The truth is the truth no matter which way you look at it.
And then in the ruthless divide-and-rule tactic (learned so well from our colonial masters) Mr Gordon strives to divide the UNC on the matter.
Says he, “But what’s noticeable is how few in her party have stuck their neck out in defence.” What was there to defend, Mr Gordon?
He does not stop there. He continues with his divide-and-rule strategy. “By his count,” he says “three of her fellow MPs have “slave master names”.
Did you do the same exercise for the name-calling by Mrs CRR, Mr Gordon?
Oh, I forgot. You stated your mission upfront. It was to criticise Opposition Leader, Mrs KPB, not to criticise Mrs CRR.
Who of the PNM, bar the PM, with his clip from Kunta Kinte from Roots (the purpose of which no one of intelligence can discern) stuck their neck out in defence of Mrs CRR?
The PNM Women’s League of which Mrs CRR is an executive high official? Herself defending herself!!!
What did Mr Rohan Sinanan, Minister of Works, have to say?
What did Mr Kazim Hosein, Minister of Agriculture Land and Fisheries, have to say?
What did Dr Muhammed Yunus Ibrahim, Vice President of the Senate have to say?
What did Mrs Christine Kangaloo, President of the Senate have to say?
What did Mr Avinash Singh, Minister in the Ministry of Agriculture Land and Fisheries, have to say?
What did Mrs Renuka Sagramsingh-Sooklal, Minister in the Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Legal Affairs, have to say?
What did Mr lndar Parasram, Elections Officer of the PNM, have to say? Did they stick their neck out in defence of Mrs CRR?
Mr Gordon then goes on to give a history of the names of descendants of slaves.
Nothing is wrong with that but to add balance to your column, Mr Gordon, why did you not, sideby side, give a history of the names of the descendants of the indentured labourers?
How they are chosen, their religious significance and how they are cherished by their carriers. But then again that was not the purpose of your column, was it?
So having spent 80 per cent of your column on KPB and himself and his relatives, you then spared two paragraphs on the provocateur, Mrs CRR.
Talk about balanced writing!
Mr Gordon feebly ends by saying: “None of the participants in this drama is racist” but his headline is: “Not too late for a KPB apology”.