As a child, I learned a saying, “Don’t wait until night comes to light a candle to see what you could see in the day!” By this, my mother meant, “Don’t wait for a problem to come when it could have been prevented.” As a purveyor of Tobago witticisms, undoubtedly Dr Rowley would know this saying. Was his loss of confidence in Gary Griffith a manifestation of this?
Our Constitution enshrines fundamental human rights. The oath sworn by the Prime Minister is to “uphold the Constitution and the law, that I will conscientiously, impartially and to the best of my ability discharge my duties... and do right to all manner of people without fear or favour, affection or ill-will”.
The one sworn by the Commissioner of Police under the Police Service Act inter alia is that he “...will well and truly serve Trinidad and Tobago without favour or affection, malice or ill will...” The frequent brash insults and commentary violated the “public commentary” clause in his oath.
In October 2018, in Trou Macaque, five young men lost their lives; attorney Wayne Sturge warned us, “...the municipal courts exist for a reason, regardless of... the way we think about... ‘good boys’... the sacrosanct nature of human life will demand better. The penalty for most of the crimes these shooting victims are suspected of (...) is not death. An extra-judicial killing that cannot be justified is (...) state-sponsored murder done with the acquiescence of the taxpayers”.
Dr Rowley was supportive of the police: “The loss of any citizen’s life, through violence, is particularly traumatic for any family and community... it is multiplied manyfold when young men... engage law enforcement officers.” Emboldened by this, Mr Griffith enunciated his “one shot, one kill” policy.
In June 2019, Naomi Nelson was killed with one bullet. The Commissioner said it would take up to six years to finalise the ballistics test. The father’s response? “We know to ourselves what happened.”
David West, the Police Complaints Authority director wryly commented, “What is concerning is when there are multiple victims from a police incident. I attribute it to officers going into areas where there are several persons around, and the narrative is that somebody pulls a weapon, the police officers fire back in self-defence and multiple persons are shot.”
Dr Rowley’s position changed. “There were some very serious allegations made to me here this evening as the MP about a particular officer or officers acting in a particular way which is not what we expect.” It was a measured shift.
By April 2020, there was a raid on young boys in Sea Lots. The police reported that they could identify, through the use of unprecedented technology, the boys who were taunting Mr Griffith.
These minors were videotaped in a forced apology to Mr Griffith. Was this legally right? Yet, the police could not distinguish the young woman on “her private beach”; instead, they resorted to Facebook appeals. This incident was followed by the arrest of some other youngsters in the sea close to Bayside Towers.
In June 2020, three Morvant men were killed by the police. There was six minutes and 22 seconds of footage that showed two of the men surrendering when they were shot—a direct contradiction to the police account. This incident triggered three days of widespread, united and extraordinary action across several communities. Second Caledonia being a PNM stronghold, the situation was eventually politically calmed.
Yet, in the case of the Bayside Towers, there was quibbling about the possible police action. Griffith was confronted by the Prime Minister, notwithstanding the mealy-mouthed excuses of his Attorney General, on the grounds of fair law enforcement treatment on the public health regulations.
The media vigorously challenged Messrs Griffith and Chandler’s account of that incident (Wired868, September 9, 2020). Those men did not fare well in that examination.
Gail Alexander (September 15, 2020) reported that the Government would write about Griffith’s statements to the Police Service Commission, confirming that the commission was scheduled to meet on the matter. We do not know the timing of the other prime ministerial letters. Still, the CoP’s interactions with the public became increasingly threatening and petty until he was dubbed the Facebook Commissioner.
The chilling prospect of “an armed police force with the potentiality for harassment” noted in the remarks by the Privy Council in the Endell Thomas case appeared possible from a completely different source. Not the governing party.
Is it that our blood lust is justified because the police killings and harassment victims are poor people? Are human rights violations acceptable? Do we get to ignore the compelling truths of Denyse Renne because she is a woman reporter, not a big “sawatee”?
The Service Commission acted, in its isolated perspective, in its reputed grading of the Commissioner’s performance. It apparently ignored the Police Complaints Authority. Were Facebook survey invitations suitable for gleaning public opinion? Was the Auditor General asked to give input about the ISOS?
Eric Williams noted, “A government which is responsible for the security of the nation must necessarily act on information available to it, even though that information is not of a nature which in the public interest can be made public, and it cannot possibly be expected to be influenced by sentimentality.” (The Reality of Independence, 1965.)
Some may disagree.
But the June 2020 stirrings may look like a tea party when the economic woes of 2022 kick in, should a repressive Police Commissioner be in place.