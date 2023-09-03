So in one of my previous articles I had discussed the changing importance of various types of intelligence. Previously there was normal IQ as the marker, which was theoretical intelligence. Then it moved to EQ which was Emotional Intelligence. Now it is AQ, Adaptive Intelligence. The present true marker of one’s intelligence and survival of our species is one’s ability to adapt to our environment with speed and efficiency.
This is especially important now with the environmental speed of change. We knew the changes would be exponential but our calculated projections did not really incorporate the effect of the change itself. So as climate change progresses, global warming is increasing with resultant effects on the weather and biological species. The issue is that the temperature change itself escalates the rate of temperature increase. So the end result of the system also affects the system to further exponentiate the said end results of the system. So it is even more escalated than we imagined. We presumed that changes would be more apparent in the next generation. Now we are realising, slowly though, that it is not then but now and the changes will be affecting this generation, affecting us NOW. So if we want to be intelligent, we should accept the increasing heat as a first thing and adapt quickly.
This is not just a heat wave for September and October months, the months the meteorologists say are the months of rainy season but also the months of the heat waves. It may or may not get slightly cooler in December but in February we will be back into it. The terms ‘Not your Grandma’s heat’ and ‘these are not your grandmother’s heat waves’ have been trending and give a clear idea that we cannot behave as if we were dealing with the normal heat that we know. Whatever template we had with heat and sun protection we have to relearn and adapt. ‘Extreme heat’ is here to stay and not just stay, but eat your food and get bigger and stronger. At nights it would be in your bedroom, wooing you and saying ‘How you doing?’ in the style of Joey Tribbiani from the Friends series. Not only is it hotter but the hours that are hot are increasing and we need to understand and modify to that. Heat effects are especially seen at night since we expect the nights to be cooler and we do not adapt and mitigate enough. There are particular groups who will be more affected. Pregnant women, children, elderly, disabled, working class persons who may not be able to afford air conditioning cars and homes, outdoor workers, street persons and street workers. Even prostitution will be affected. When that male or female escort on whatever famous or infamous street comes to you looking exhausted and tired, it may not be how their night has been going, instead it may just be ‘Extreme Heat’.
There are community things to do that the new local government councillors can consider. More trees for shade, separate shade infrastructure, and even cooling centres. Schools are a major frontline. Some schools are very concrete heavy with bare outsides. They would have to adapt with increased water breaks, more shade, less time outdoors.
The twist about it is that children, already vulnerable, do get thirsty but they ignore it to play. Elderly persons on the other hand, do not always know when they are thirsty and they underestimate that as they get older they require more hydration. So both groups are extra vulnerable for different reasons aside from their normal biological increased needs. Our bodies need to be kept in a temperature range. If we get too cold or too hot, our bodies and organs start to not function and stop working, especially our brains, heart and kidneys.
And here is the next twist. Humidity makes it worse. So when it is humid it is harder for the sweat to evaporate and cool us down. So we have a layer of thick sweat and we are overheating inside. As the overheating gets worse, we shunt blood to our skin to try to lose heat from there. It makes less blood go to our other organs and if we have high blood pressure, kidney problems and diabetes, they get worse since less blood is going to those particular organs. And what do we have in Trinidad? A huge number of persons with diabetes, pressure, and kidney, in a humid environment with plenty concrete.
There is a lot of information out there on ‘Extreme Heat’. The basic thing is to stay hydrated (reduce caffeine and alcohol), stay in cooler places or shade and avoid being outside in the direct heat for a long time and check on friends and family, especially the ones who are vulnerable. But the main things I would say would be to plan. Have an ‘Extreme Heat’ plan for your family and community. And know the warning signs. Typically you are looking for muscle cramps, feeling weak, headache, nausea, vomiting, tiredness, dizziness.
I am putting on my doctor hat. This is serious. ‘Extreme Heat’ is our new normal. This is not for a short time. This is not for your grandmothers’ time. This is this month, next year, and the year after. And it will only get worse.
Dr Joanne F Paul is an Emergency Medicine Lecturer with the UWI and a member of TEL institute.