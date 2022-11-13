Notes from a small island

Dr Joanne Paul--use

Last week I wrote about algorithms and how they keep us isolated. The subgroups with differing ideologies are rarely exposed to one another and they essentially live blinkered lives, being fed from different information pools, each presuming their reality is the true reality. Thus, many countries are evolving towards becoming more and more polarised.

Interestingly enough, being a small country is an advantage with this polari­sation. It is easier to polarise in larger countries where no one knows one another, and people are just cogs is system wheels. In smaller countries, it is sometimes only three degrees of sepa­ration. Thus, everyone is connected at some level. Classmate or batch-mate, your mother’s friend from her TTARP group, the guys with whom you “sweat” at the nearby savannah, a person you always see in a particular fete. These interconnections can disrupt the march towards polarisation. Even if your main groups think a certain way, invariably you would lime with another group who would give you another perspective.

This smallness should also be an advantage when dealing with crime. Surely there is always someone who knows someone who knows what happened or who saw something. Surely with this being a small country, it is easier to traverse the coastlines, the abandoned areas, the hotspot areas. There is also an extra advantage if the population is intelligent and creative. Thus, there would be numerous criminologists, sociologists and security experts. There would have also been research in the field, analysing the complex issue and itemising the associated and causative factors that sometimes have a bidirectional cause and effect.

When one reviews the data from World Population Review, Trinidad and Tobago is rated sixth in the world for the highest crime rate behind Venezuela, Papua New Guinea, South Africa, Afghanistan and Honduras. Guyana is number seven; then El Salvador, Brazil, and then Jamaica at number ten. Trinidad, though, is the smallest country in the top ten listing. We are listed at number 12 with regard to murder rates. If we compare the Caribbean, we are second to Jamaica with murders, while Haiti is number six. We are higher than Haiti. This is out of 195 countries in the world and the data is per capita. We need to let that sink in for a moment. We are number six out of 195 countries with regard to crime. Dr Randy Seepersad from the Crimi­nology Unit at The University of the West Indies expects this year to be the highest on record, more than even the numbers of the last highest in 2008.

I think the data has shown the multiple contributing factors. We are a major transshipment site. We are close to Venezuela, we have porous borders, and we have direct transportation routes to Canada, the US and Europe which make us an excellent site for drugs transshipment. Wherever drugs go, illegal firearms follow, which is all part of organised crime. The demand for the illegal firearms is also increased with the upsurge in gangs and gang ­violence. Other factors include the overburdened legal system, economic recession, inadequate social intervention programmes, human trafficking and the lack of bipartisan response to crime.

So, I did some research, a large randomised controlled trial (not really; I just went around asking people a few questions), and I asked persons if they thought we could actually dent the crime situation. Most answers were “we live here so we have to, even if just for our children and grandchildren”. Some responded that we must have a multi-prong approach, but also realise white-collar crime is part of the complex system and if we are having a crime plan, it has to encapsulate all aspects of crime, which include petty crime, organised crime, white-collar crime, blue-collar crime, corruption.

Some felt the ideal transshipment location meant there would always be a high baseline crime level, with upsurges every few years since the major players of organised crime would always be in the equation. Others felt we use the “those big boys” theme as an excuse to not even try, and just do minimal because it all seems insurmountable.

The main theme from the persons I spoke to was that after having input from the stakeholders and experts, we need a comprehensive plan that involves solutions at all levels with all layers and types of crime—and this should be at a national level, not just the Government or the Police Service, but everyone. They all said we should stop yapping and blaming, but take sustained action—short-, medium- and long-term. Surely, they said, this is a small island. The limited expanse must make it more surmountable.

Analysis is important. A comprehensive plan is important. Action is important. I think, though, we need a first step. We have not yet really seen the true non-polarised reality. You know sometimes you see something, but you do not really see it. You know sometimes you hear something, but do not really hear it. The first thing to really know is that we are sixth out of 195 countries in terms of crime rate, and 12th in terms of murders. Essentially, people in Haiti are thinking “things bad here but at least we are not as bad as Trinidad”.

Reality check.

—Dr Joanne F Paul is an emergency medicine lecturer with The UWI and a member of TEL institute

