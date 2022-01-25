Notes on our passing parade

THE story of the leaked e-mail from the Caricom Private Sector Organisation which found itself in the muddied waters involving public and private business between Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago revives the image of one Gerald Dennis Thompson.
He was a senior diplomat in the service of the government and people of Trinidad and Tobago. Indeed, he was a Caribbean public citizen. He died more or less suddenly last June. Here is some of what his friend and former colleague Eden Charles said in eulogising him. He quoted Mahatma Gandhi. “The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.”
He said Gerald Thompson’s life was a living testimony to this mantra on the importance of service to others. “For all of his 34-plus years as a member of the Trinidad and Tobago Foreign Service, where he rose to its highest rank as an Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, Gerald was dedicated, diligent and very committed to discharging the various assignments given to him in furtherance of the noble cause of advancing, promoting and defending the interests of Trinidad and Tobago, especially as far as matters related to international law were concerned.”
He said as the longest-serving Director of the Treaties International Agreements and Legal Division in the history of the MFA, Gerald was very approachable and ever mindful of the ever-present requests for legal opinions on diverse areas of international law, as well as matters related to municipal law.
He was an amazing man... brilliant but humble, kind with an enormous generosity of spirit... always willing to share his knowledge... and quirky sense of humour. Michelle Walker, Deputy Solicitor General of Jamaica, in paying tribute to Gerald, referred to him as “one of the silent giants who gave so much to the region”.
I must take this opportunity, though, to recall and remind all and sundry, lest we forget, that when you examine the Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas, Establishing the Caricom Single Market and Economy, please spare a thought for Gerald, as his footprints are etched in that regional Treaty as he was a long-serving member of the Inter-Governmental Task Force (IGTF) which drafted the instrument. Justice Duke Pollard, formerly a member of the bench of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ), who in an earlier period also served on the IGTF, said on more than one occasion that Gerald’s skills as a drafter of treaty language was of a very high order.”
Added to this is the statement by the President of the CCJ on Gerald’s passing:
“As an expert in the field of international law, Ambassador Thompson was very instrumental in establishing the legal framework to support the formation of the CCJ. In particular, he played a pivotal role in crafting the instruments that gave rise to the Court, the Commission and the Trust Fund. He was always available to the Commission, our first President and the then-Court Executive Administrator for consultation and advice. The CCJ owes him a tremendous debt of gratitude.”
One of Thompson’s last big assignments was in finalising the details by which the CPSO would come effectively into being, and realise the vaulting ambitions it was being designed to meet. This was a work in progress for nearly two decades. He was the adviser to the team which presented a final working plan to Caricom Heads of Government when they met at their last in-person summit, in Castries, St Lucia, in July 2019. This the vehicle through which the Caricom Single Market and Economy was being designed to operate.
Several are the voices expressing sentiments of remorse, less so about his passing, than their views of how he had been “shown the door”, at the ministry through which he gave so much. In snatches of the social media traffic around his funeral, some of those present remarked with sadness at what they counted as the significant absence of ministry officials in their midst.
This has come to represent a defining aspect of our national culture, the manner in which we casually discard many of our best and brightest, or those who have contributed often way beyond natural expectations for reward.
Some of us have the good fortune to opt for going quietly into the night. Others, by force of circumstance, must jump and a third set are pushed. Sometimes with reason, other times on questionable grounds. From our last conversation more than two years ago, Edwin Carrington felt he had been given the elbow. After a stellar career also in the country’s Foreign Service, his last assignment was as the country’s Ambassador to Caricom. This was in the period 2010 to 2015. In the eyes of some, he had crossed a line. As a T&T career diplomat, he had spent 13 years (1977-1990) in Brussels, first as Deputy Secretary General and then SG of the African, Caribbean and Pacific country grouping. He then was the Caricom Secretary General from 1992 to December 2010. He was highly decorated.
He has been way out to pasture now, not yet gone but effectively forgotten. Take this as an attempt at simply marking these spots, to cite the late Keith Smith.
—Andy Johnson is
a veteran journalist