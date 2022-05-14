Nowhere to turn

Martin Daly____Use

Senior Counsel: Martin Daly

While in a heightened state of mourning for lost and abused children and murdered women, we had another week of ole talk in a continuing demonstration of the inability of Government and the poorly managed Police Service to take meaningful action against violent crime.

Even as the Minister of National Security, Fitzgerald Hinds, was forced to admit at a news conference, on Monday last, that the crime situation is “horrendous”, he offered that the Police Service will undertake a firearm retrieval programme. Based on “intelligence”, he estimated there were 12,000 guns to be seized. Emphasis was placed on reliance on members of the various communities to share with the police what they know.

This is another hollow statement. Outside of state-of-emergency powers, a search for property requires legal authority, usually in the form of a search warrant. If the “intelligence” can reliably estimate the likely number of guns to be seized, has this “intelligence” revealed possible locations of the guns in a form to support search warrants and, if not, why not?

Moreover, we all know sharing of information with the police is not going to happen because of lack of trust and confidence in the police. Citizens are uncertain “who is police and who is t’ief”, or, to employ the euphemism, who is “rogue officer”.

Deflecting calls for his resignation, Minister Hinds emphasised that he is about policy. One might ask what is his policy which is intended to improve the detection and dismissal of rogue law enforcement officers, particularly in light of a recent confirmation by the acting Commissioner of Prisons that rogue officers are responsible for getting illegal phones and drugs into the prisons.

Disciplinary control of members of the protective services vested in service commissions is not conducive to trust and confidence, particularly in the police. They have not, as intended, insulated officers from political interference and control. See, for example, the collapse last year of the Police Service Commission over the aborted consideration of Gary Griffith for appointment as commissioner of police by Parliament.

When will the Government seek to reform those dead-end constitutional provisions? I can already hear the answer: “The wicked Opposition won’t support it.” Well aware that the hatred of the two sides of the current political divide for each other prevents meaningful collaboration, it must nevertheless be possible at this critical time, with the collective insistence of citizens, to harness the current groundswell of fear of violent crime in support of many things beyond ole talk and a rehashing of arguments about restrictions on bail.

A superintendent of police from the Homicide Bureau also spoke at the news conference on Monday last. In categorising the types of violent crime, he seemed to be suggesting that our societal propensities limit what we can expect from the police.

Because there was no reason to believe the sermon of Roman Catholic Vicar General Fr Martin Sirju at the feast of La Divina Pastora was a mere indulgence in public relations, more telling was his assertion that children learned violence through social interaction and that we should look into the cause of violent acts and “do better for the children”.

The Government well knows this, too. I was reminded of a speech reportedly made by the Prime Minister at an Emancipation Day celebration in 2019, lauded by “policy” Hinds, to the effect that to properly deal with crime, answers must be found to serious societal questions. “Who is affected? Who is carrying it out? Who is defending it? Who is being ignored?” (Newsday, July 29, 2019.)

On Thursday last, the Prime Minister mused aloud again, this time about our “unusually horrendous” condition and young “angels” going wrong. Other than delegation of the report on the appalling State-supported child care system to a task force, his Government has provided no answers. We need more than musing and delegation. Our condition is largely the outcome of long-standing denial and inaction.

The Government is there to lead, to present proposals and seek collaboration; otherwise, we have nowhere to turn. How will this Government do better for the children?. It does not need a special majority for that.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Nowhere to turn

Nowhere to turn

While in a heightened state of mourning for lost and abused children and murdered women, we had another week of ole talk in a continuing demonstration of the inability of Government and the poorly managed Police Service to take meaningful action against violent crime.

Questions for HDC, Foster

Questions for HDC, Foster

It might have been rhetorical, but because he asked we will try to respond to the question thrown to the media by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley on Thursday about what action he should take in relation to the allegations against Minister Foster Cummings regarding land and property purchases by him and his family involving the Housing Development Corporation.

Full force for merchants of death

Full force for merchants of death

It was the lure of the rifle that probably made up my mind for me. I enlisted in the Trinidad and Tobago Cadet Corps established at Presentation College, Chaguanas, in 1959. I was all of 13 years old, and I was eager to get on with “the gun”. It would take several months’ training—drills, map reading, more drills—before we eager beavers were allowed to touch the weapon.

Coalition coming

Coalition coming

Sooner or later, it will happen. As national conditions inevitably worsen, another massive coalition will emerge incrementally to coalesce, like in 1986 and 2010, to challenge the People’s National Movement (PNM).

Tobago has already led the way again. The “political earthquake” of the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP), winning the THA election 14-1, was an overwhelming repudiation of the PNM which had ruled the roost there for 21 years. Not hamstrung by Trinidad’s tribalism, Tobago provided another chance to move the politics forward.

What Minister Hinds really meant to say

Last week, we all witnessed the public tell-all by Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds about an attempt made to bribe him with a US$78,000 watch.

It is indeed startling that as a current sitting Government minister in charge of a sensitive portfolio such as the Ministry of National Security, Minister Hinds has failed to disclose if he did the ethically responsible thing and reported, to the police, the attempt to bribe him, and what became of that report.

Don’t attend Summit of the Americas

Dear Prime Minister, congratulations on your statement on the exclusion from the Summit of the Americas of states facing the brunt of American foreign policy.

It is a welcomed announcement following what seems to be the death of our long-esta­blished, world-­renowned-and-respected neutral and non-aligned stance in other countries’ pursuit of global conflict.