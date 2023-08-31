Oasis on the Avenue

MUGGY days in Trinidad and Tobago.
The heat’s not stopping the killers and home invaders, though, and the victims would say the police must be sheltering from the sun and sleeping after dark.
And uneasy lies the land.
But there are times when this place we call home is at its absolute best. Like last Saturday night on Ariapita Avenue, where T&T’s greatest creation brought out the masses, and the minorities, everyone enjoying the sound of pan with no worries.
Active and retired CEOs; 20-somethings and 70-somethings; whistle-blowing hucksters and village drunks; long-time-no-see friends and familiar family; they were all there, at ease and with no one looking over their shoulder.
With a three-quarter moon glowing in the south, the art form’s finest bands rolled east on the Avenue towards Adam Smith Square, every barkeep and gyro hut smiling through the night, even the tattoo parlour stayed open till late. And long-ago haunts like Veni Mangé and brand-new establishments like The Deck were ports of call for beer, ice and chasers.
And when you were all settled on the strip, you were treated to the sweetest sounds, Exodus the best with its outstanding repertoire, but only until Trinidad All Stars pulled up right after and, with the crowd thickening in front the truck, stayed in place to send spirits soaring and get the feet moving.
All except mine, of course, which can’t even chip.
Before that, there was the Lord Nelson classic “La La”, which everyone was singing to, its infectious chorus never getting old. And Katzenjammers, Couva Joylanders, Invaders, Silver Stars, Skiffle, Phase II, Supernovas and every ensemble adding their riffs to the musical excellence.
The whole experience was almost like Jouvert morning; missing were the mud and the oil, or whatever is the passing preference for the most surreal live show on the international entertainment calendar.
Pan Month could also take its place in such a line-up of stellar attractions in Trinidad and Tobago, World Steelpan Day, Pan on the Avenue, and the Pan and Powder Parade in the capital a few days before, giving the diaspora and the foreigners another reason to visit the Land of Calypso and Steelpan.
Old age and an aching back from five hours of standing still led to All Stars being the last hurrah, regretfully missing the final two superbands in Desperadoes and reigning Panorama champions Renegades, who kept the place shaking long after midnight.
For a magical Saturday night, Woodbrook was an oasis of reverie and relaxation amidst the daily crime blotter, just two days later listening to my family’s cook and housekeeper discussing the fear of being choked and robbed if you’re shopping or just walking in Port of Spain, two women ever aware of the evil of criminals.
Along with Pan on the Avenue, there are usually other distractions this time of year from the distressing headlines, but a whole World Athletics Championships went by in Budapest without T&T athletes even getting to a final, our two best contenders, Jereem Richards and Keshorn Walcott, being handicapped by injuries.
And on the same day as the action on the Avenue, Trinbago Knight Riders made a mess of a run chase against St Lucia Kings in the Caribbean Premier League in St Kitts, the naysayers grumbling about an “old man” team not up to the task. But one of the consoling features of the CPL is that there are T&T players on most other teams and, in this case, Khary Pierre got the better of his countrymen with four wickets for the Kings.
The next night, though, TKR reasserted their long-established CPL superiority, the brightest light Nicholas Pooran, with the majority of his career still ahead of him, taking charge of the run chase against St Kitts-Nevis Patriots and not leaving too much to do for his close-to-retirement teammates.
Skipper Kieron Pollard still clobbers the ball a mile and played his part with the bat, while Sunil Narine and Dwayne Bravo got among the wickets, the venerable trio of 30-somethings stretching out their swan songs after all-conquering T20 careers, etching their names among the all-time superstars in the pinnacle of the format, the Indian Premier League.
Pollard, Narine and Bravo are the cricketing versions of T&T’s finest, and next week their compatriots will be cheering on these hometown heroes, supported by Pooran, Akeal Hosein and the rest of the TKR cast on the CPL’s Trinidad leg, where the Queen’s Park Oval and the Brian Lara Cricket Academy will be rocking and rolling.
Another rollicking respite from the sad stories related by those who suffer at the hands of the few rogues who continue to upset our lives.
Thanks to our CPL headliners and all the panmen and women for continuing to give us hope that somehow the good among us will overcome the bad.
Happy Independence, T&T!