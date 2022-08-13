Obstruction politics: a disservice to T&T

In the book of Ecclesiastes 3, it is written that “there is a time and place for everything under the sun”.
My assumption is that it embodies a time and place for honouring commitments and doing what is right and righteous. There is also a colloquialism which Trinbagonians use to admonish others that “Joke is joke, but damn joke ain’t no joke”.
The latest of these jokes was the boycotting of the crucial local government reform discussions. In an inexplicable last-minute flip mere hours after their party’s collective executive acceptance of the invitation, participation in the exercise by their local government representatives was withheld.
This is carrying a joke too far; making a mockery of governance; obstructionism to the extreme: perhaps the time has come for us to change the title of Opposition Leader to the nomenclature of Obstruction Leader, such being the declared overarching role which the party in opposition has ascribed unto themselves as duly elected minority parliamentary representatives.
The pangs of pain and grief inflicted upon the nation are too much to bear as patriotic citizens endure the crass and premeditated dereliction of duty of the Opposition’s 19 elected members of our esteemed Parliament who, having decided to abandon their mandate, have pledged, as their die-hard mission, that of uncaringly and persistently obstructing the governance of our nation and stymieing the execution of the mandate which warmly appealed to the hearts of the majority of the electorate.
How much additional time does the self-imposed Obstruction Leader need to come to terms with the fact that in 2015 and again in 2020, the electorate categorically opted for the vision articulated by the current administration, simultaneously rejecting the concoctions promulgated by the other contenders.
The reason that countries like ours continue to be cavalierly branded as banana republics, in the most pejorative connotation of the word, is that we voluntarily lay bare ourselves to be stigmatised in accordance with standards that are unjustifiably and unintelligently assumed by others to be inferior to those of the developed world. It is by our unconventional actions, bizarre practices and undignified and unsavoury decorum that we suffer ourselves to be subjected to the colonial stigmas, ironically characterised by they, who brand us, and which paradoxically have become pathetically endemic within their own domains. It is a travesty of immeasurable proportions that the official Opposition has adopted wholesale the abominable political practice of obstructionism—a copycat version of the politics currently being practised by the minority leaders of the US Senate and Congress: a philosophy of backwardness originating beyond our borders. By gleefully and proudly adopting this playbook, our Opposition Leader has now firmly characterised her role as the nation’s Obstruction Leader. The question arises, to what avail?
The least that may be expected of the Opposition is to honour their responsibilities: to be real, to distance themselves from contemporaries with a distorted image of parliamentary protocol and etiquette, extremists whose agenda is not in the public interest. To open wide their eyes and submit to enlightenment.
It was Plato, the world-renowned philosopher, who warned that, “We can easily forgive a child who is afraid of the dark; the real tragedy of life is when men are afraid of the light.” Plato went on to say, “The price good men pay for indifference to public affairs is to be ruled by evil men.” Evidence of evil leadership abounds in Russia, North Korea and in the US. There are omens around us.
The days for kicksing in Parliament are long gone. The times call for objective and courageous leadership to address this nation’s plethora of complex problems, to lift the nation out of the gaping crevices of those who thrive on lies, lawsuits, shutdowns, vulgarity, impeachment, civil disorder and promotion of crime and lawlessness: machinations to destabilise the nation. The citizenry is disgusted, tired and fed up of the games.
If ever there was a more critical time to put our shoulders to the wheel and fight back, that time has come. Too many counterfeits surround us. The easiest way to recognise a counterfeit is to know real leaders, exemplars who are not timid to make the hard decisions and act upon them without fear or favour. The era calls for strong, firm and righteous leadership, not the kind that have pledged to exert their energies standing in the way of progress, growth and development.
Generations of advancement are in our hands. This is no time for pussyfooting and obstructionism. Let’s all give it our best shot from this moment onward, as we thank God for the blessings so lavishly bestowed upon us and as we head toward celebration of our 60th anniversary of Independence steadfastly on the pathway to nationhood, well-being and prosperity.
—Roy Mitchell is former special adviser and co-ordinator, National Tripartite Advisory Council (NTAC)
