“In our society there is no single situation which is potentially so capable of giving some satisfactions at all levels of basic needs as is the occupation.” —Ann Roe, (Clinical Psychologist): The Psychology of Occupations. 1956, p.31.
Anne Roe used Maslow’s Need Hierarchy to explain the relationship between an occupation, and community-mindedness. Our basic needs have us working for money for what we need. Our focus at this very basic level is our need for water, food and necessities for life and living. Then, when our hunger and other urgent needs are taken care of, there is our need for that feeling of safety and protection. Lying on a bed at night and looking up at our roof satisfies these needs. Then there are savings, pension and being able to purchase clothing, pay the rent, etc, etc, etc. As these needs are met comfortably, Love and Belonging and Esteem Needs come into focus. Esteem needs, include pride in having done a job well, being independent, responsible, admired by our co-workers and freedom to be our best self. Having these basic needs satisfied is the strong foundation on which optimum mental health flourishes.
Maslow described these basic needs as Deficit Needs. When we have a deficit in our bank account, we are in trouble financially. Therefore, it is obvious that if we have a deficit in satisfying our basic needs, our mental health will be compromised. The best way to realise our sense of self, or our purpose for walking this earth is for our basic needs to be satisfied. We feel safe, are admired by our peers and belong somewhere. We are now ready to grow and our self-actualisation needs are activated. At this point, we feel the need to fulfil and develop our abilities and potential. Our talents and our true selves emerge. This is why these needs are called Growth Needs. He listed them as (1) to discover truth (2) to create beauty (3) to produce order and (4) to promote justice. There is another level which he labels Transcendence Needs which are our need to participate in community, to contribute to mankind and to share our talents and gifts to make the society a better place. At this point we are mentally healthy and are able to help others to develop their sense of self, and work to achieve set goals.
Please note in the deficit needs, the preposition used is “for.” We are only focused on self, because we are hungry and have “the need for”. After those basic needs are met, the preposition changes. It becomes “to”. Our mental health is now at a point where we are focused on our need to develop our abilities and talents and help others to so do.
In days gone by our parents demanded that we “get a work with the Government”. Today many young people are going through tertiary education to achieve their sense of purpose, but are being asked: “Why allyuh worrying wid dat?” “All yuh need to go and get ah work/job and help pay the bills and put food on the table.” But getting a government job and working at that one job until retirement is no longer guaranteed.
Part 2:
“The best way to predict your future is to create it” Peter Drucker (Founding Father of Modern Management Studies)
I would like every person who is currently unemployed or who is worrying about what will happen when they graduate with their university degrees, to read and re-read the above quotation. You are aware of the difficulties in obtaining employment in this country. We are a small country, with great aspirations, but at the mercy of global developments, and a pandemic that will be with us for a while. The important development for us is the widespread loss of jobs and the rising cost of living. The feelings of helplessness, hopelessness, anger, loss of a sense of self, families in disarray and mental-ill-health on the rise, citizens must be motivated to take charge of their future. No one will hand you a successful future. You have the ability to map your success. Some years ago, at a conference at which I was presenting a paper titled “Culture nurtures Conscience,” I concluded by saying that we have a country that is capable of greatness, but the only thing holding us back is our approach to change and challenges.” The only way to illustrate Drucker’s quote is to give two examples of different age groups, with each person embracing change and challenge, and creating their own success.
Scenario 1: In the late 1980s, there was a downturn in the economy in T&T and Voluntary Termination was offered to employees. An international manufacturing company hired an organisational development company to counsel employees in preparation for their new life. Many had worked with the company for over 15 years and were worried about their future. A woman in her mid-40s took advantage of the assistance provided. She had a family and she and her husband pooled their earnings to pay the mortgage, look after their school age children, who were doing well in school and maintain the car. In exploring her skills and talents, it came up that she makes dhalpuri, but only for friends and family. They all said her dhalpuri was the best. The possibility of turning this skill into a small business was discussed and she was willing to explore the idea. She lived in a small community. Opposite to her was a secondary school and another gated community at the back of the school. She began to feel hopeful with the many possibilities expressed.
Research had to be cone into what was needed to bring this venture to fruition and the financial advisor on the team, took over and assisted her. This was a success story, because she developed a thriving dhalpuri catering service. She was very successful with this venture, and wondered why she had not done this long before.
Scenario 2: A student graduated with her first degree from one of our local universities in November 2020, and applied to a university abroad to continue her studies. This would have been the first year of the pandemic. She was beginning to create her future. She was very excited when she received her acceptance letter. She had everything mapped out. She knew that she would be doing the first year of her Master’s degree online and would have to go to the campus to begin her second year. She knew that while she did the first year online she will be able to save money (she was also working part-time) to enable her to travel and find accommodation. She also learned that various international organisations and corporations offered scholarships to foreign students. She applied for scholarships. This is the end of her first year and she has in place what needs to done to ensure she is able to complete her second degree. She is creating her own future. There are many other successful scenarios but these two give us an idea of what can be done to create your own future.
There is always hope and there is a whole wide world out there to explore and learn. No one will hand you a successful future on any platter. You have to get moving, know what you want, ask the question: What hidden talent or skill do I possess? Be brave and bring that talent out. Talk to someone, in whom you have confidence and who will be able to help you through the process of securing what you need to be successful. I know that some of you do not have parents who will help, but there must be someone you can ask for help. You have a future and you can map out that future which will have as its destination: SUCCESS.
The author is a counselling psychologist