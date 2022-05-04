ODPM and blackouts

The Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM), as we know it, was always misinterpreted as a first-response organisation when, in fact, it was not, and it was formed because of a global realisation—after the severe Indian Ocean tsunami of 2004, that extreme priority had to be placed on mitigation of the effects of all hazards, to prevent the negative impact of these hazards on communities, and to enhance society’s resilience to cope with any disaster.
The role of an agency like a National Operations Centre (NOC)—a fusion for effective and incisive tactical responses agency—is that it must organise and orchestrate all national security agencies in coordination with the established public safety mechanism (ODPM in T&T). There is no need for the NOC (NOC USA, COBRA UK, etc) to reinvent the wheel, but this entity being a 24/7 situational awareness agency must necessarily bring the public safety agency (FEMA, ODPM in T&T, ODPEM in Jamaica, Public Safety Canada, Public Safety UK, etc) on the table in a timely manner.
The ODPM can then use the established, tested, efficient and effective system of the National Emergency Operation Centre (NEOC). This is the regional mechanism that has been adopted and ratified by all member states in Caricom (CDEMA) and accepted globally, and will link other disaster risk agencies like CEPREDENAC-SICA in Central America, FEMA is the US, Ministry of Public Safety Canada, etc, and UNDRR in all UN member states.
A blackout, for example, although not a being a disaster, is classified as a hazard—one that can escalate to a potentially risky event that can affect vulnerable segments of the population—eg, homeless, disabled, old persons at homes, etc, where falls can occur, fires are possible, hospitals where operating theatres, neonatal and ICU units can be affected if the backup power systems are not properly managed, etc. Looting can occur.
The NOC should not deal with issues such as sending back up power or water to an old persons home or a hospital operating theatre, because when they bring the ODPM on board, the NEOC mechanism kicks in and these public safety and public health standard operating procedures, using the NRF, are executed. Communication must be well planned and executed in a timely manner, and all releases must be properly drafted and signed off by the ministry in charge of crisis communication in emergencies. This is a mechanism that already exists in the NEOC mechanism, and it has been drilled and tested, and it works.
The NOC moves seamlessly from a 24-hour situational awareness entity to a tactical coordination function, and thus can dispatch military, fire, police, ambulance, and intelligence squads to relevant areas, and not to all areas in a chaotic, haphazard manner.
The situational awareness of the NOC includes the public safety mechanism (ODPM-NEOC), and so other stakeholders such as amateur radio/HAM radio, REACT, private security companies, local government DMUs, Red Cross, community groups, Rotary Clubs, church emergency teams such as Seventh Day Adventists, and CERT teams, etc, can share information and strengthen the emergency response down to the community.
This is amazingly efficient and effective in large-scale emergencies such as earthquakes where police, military and fire services are not even able to access communities in remote areas or blocked-off areas such as immediately after a hazard impact in that golden hour.
The ODPM failed to set up the NEOC during the blackout and, thus, was unable to bring over 26 key emergency service functions together, even virtually, including the lead agency, T&TEC.
This event did not need all 26 functions.
Information, advice and guidance were all that were needed in this case, with the NOC focusing on the intelligence, homeland and border security issues, and dispatching teams where they were needed—eg, in traffic congestion hubs and managing/determining exits using one-way traffic systems to ease massive road blockages at major traffic lights, etc, and at malls and city streets where looting could have occurred.
We need to legalise the ODPM as soon as possible, as this is a major stumbling block, and we need to review our Disaster Measures Act as soon as possible. All key critical infrastructure agencies and ministries must have training in crisis management and communication immediately.
—Author Stephen Ramroop is a former CEO, ODPM.