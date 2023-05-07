Of death and funerals

Funerals for me are such a weird thing. Although I attend them, although I may be in the midst of grief and sorrow, part of me remains quite separate, observing this mandatory ritual.
I have been to large funerals in traditional churches with the church choirs singing slowly with the rest of the church attendees slightly out of sync, a second or two behind, making the song drawn out and seemingly almost two separate hymns being sung, one after the other.
There are always the perennial hymns “Blessed Assurance” or “How Great Thou Art”. They can be either dragged out or done hipster style. “Amazing Grace” especially, according to how it is sung, can evoke boredom or waves of nostalgia and emotion. That song can pierce any barrier and make that grief just leak out, slowly at first, then gushing out, with no stopping.
Lately especially with the pandemic restrictions, I had been to many more funerals held at the chapel spaces in the funeral homes then straight to cremation on the same site. Often those chapel would be small, but too small, with persons spilling over outside and online. For the persons inside the chapel area, the occasion is intimate with close friends and family. For those who are online or outside, they feel slightly disenfranchised as if missing out on being there in the main area, part of the grieving posse, directly in the midst of the action.
The traditional atmosphere for funerals is supposed to be solemn and watchful. One has to wear black or dark coloured clothing with a serious look and a contemplating countenance. And everything and everyone is on hyperfocus. Everyone watching everything. The coffin being brought to the front. The casket being opened. How the deceased person is looking after their bodies have been modified by the funeral parlour. Often times it is never quite right. The skin tone of a different hue. The forehead protruding. The cheeks too punched out or not punched out enough.
But mainly the body, lying still, with no animation, that by itself reduces the resemblance to the original person. Everyone watching the relatives especially. Who is crying and breaking down. Who is pretending to be stoic with dark sunglasses and an overly firm “don’t talk to me” expression. Who is seemingly taking it all too lightly, relaxed with too easy a smile and a laugh. Who is looking like they may faint and collapse with any further evoked emotion.
The eulogies are for me the best part. I get to take what is being said and make a visual of it. I try to remember the deceased as a younger person, doing the things they describe. Liming, the life of the party, caring for their children, loving, mentoring. Hopefully they may also have some special snippets of family stories that not everyone would have heard about or what some would have forgotten.
And when described, persons would laugh, smile, shake their heads or look wistfully in the distance, remembering. When the eulogy is being done, for me that body in the casket comes to life, embodying the stories, like an actor in a movie.
The funeral programmes and the pictures on the screen PowerPoint presentation do a similar job. It whisks one away to specific moments in the past. Pictures with siblings, at weddings, holding up babies, with favourite pets. There is always one, though, of them by themselves, the singular one, that encompasses their very essence, of who they were and who they had become, all in one overlap, all one moment in time.
And of course, the end. The end when the casket is closed, and the service is over. The end where they are carried into the crematorium and the casket is seen no more. Or when they are taken to the cemetery to be buried. The end where they are lowered into the ground and the first loads of dirt hit the coffin. Thud. Another thud. The end, after the Bhajans and mantra chanting at the house, after the tika or tilaka is applied to the forehead, the end where their cloth kurta, dhoti and ghee wrapped bodies are placed on the pyre on the banks of the river and the flames shoot up to the sky, cracking, as it starts to devour the person that once was.
Whatever the ritual though, whatever the religious style, whatever the darkness, the grief, the happiness that their suffering and pain was over, the constant thread through it all, the background blurry constant, is a combination of the reminder of our mortality, the uncertainty of where they are going, and the hope.
We can have the most beautiful singing or profound chanting or precious and colourful eulogies but at the end, when we stop to watch them for the last time, I can see the look in everyone’s eyes. It’s the same for all the funerals. It is the sobering look of “this will be me”. The questioning look of “are you here with us or gone forever?” “Will I ever see you again?”
The funeral is the ultimate ritual, something to give us comfort, to hold us tightly, as we say goodbye, with a whisper of a kiss, and watch them walk through, into the unknown.
Dr Joanne F Paul is an
Emergency Medicine
Lecturer with the UWI and a member of TEL institute.