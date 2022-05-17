Of gangs and State impotence

When Mervyn Allamby was killed in July 2008, there was loud, prolonged harrumphing about the existence of gangs and gang warfare in the country.
His name on the streets was Kojo, young people saw him as their “Robin Hood”. He purportedly looked out for many of them. Disputes raged as to whether or not he was a gang member, or in fact the leader of one such organisation. He was known then as the owner and sponsor of a football team in some part of the matrix of hotspot areas among communities in San Juan. Jamaican dancehall sensation Jah Cure was reported as coming to the funeral.
This was at what then was the height of public awareness of gang activity in the country. A special outfit of police officers was working then from space at the Besson Street Police Station. They were being assisted by crime-fighting professionals on loan from “law enforcement” agencies in the US. A certain Inspector Boyce was the lead local on that task force. He appeared to have intimate knowledge of the circles within circles, regarding gang activity in the country back then. He demonstrated how one gang was interconnected with another, and provided suggestions as to how they operated. Not long after that experience, Inspector Boyce was suspended from active duty, never to this day to have been heard from since.
We remember the famous encounters at the then-Crowne Plaza hotel at which the country’s prime minister at the time sought to involve himself directly in the search for answers to the phenomenon. It was from thence the suggestion came that we should perhaps see such personalities more as “community leaders”. What followed from those discussions, however, was internecine warfare among these urban guerrillas and their associates.
Kerwin “Fresh” Phillip was ambushed one Friday night at an intersection in uptown East Port of Spain. He was said at the time to be doing “good work” in those communities. Sean “Bill” Francis was a mover and shaker in communities east of the Lady Young Road, in the first and Second Caledonia neighbourhoods. Mark Guerra was a highly respected operator at the junction of the John John district. The late Yasin Abu Bakr famously shed tears at his funeral. These were just some of the big names in the hierarchy of gang activity at the time.
One year after Kojo’s murder, a story under the Francis Joseph byline in the Guardian reported police as associating a mystery woman with that killing. The story said she had called and notified him about an angle in the killing of two of his friends. Instead, he was cornered and shot to death, along the Aranjuez Main Road. One police officer described the incident as “a clever execution”.
There had been, by then, no clues as to who was involved. That remains the situation to today, for him and for many of those others in that matrix.
After years of struggling to bring this phenomenon under control, the legislature passed the Anti-Gang Act, Act 1 of 2018. It is represented as an act “to make provision for the maintenance of safety and order through discouraging memberships of criminal gangs and the suppression of criminal activity and other related matters”. A rider to the provisions and the comforts it set out to provide said such effects would be upheld even though they were inconsistent with provisions in Sections 4 and 5 of the Constitutions. These guarantee certain vital rights and freedoms for the citizenry.
An ordinary reading of these sanctions then makes it illegal to be a member of a gang. This was the expressed intention of the lawmakers, and the supporters of the statute.
How then should the population read the declaration by the current acting police commissioner, that in 2022 there are 134 criminal gangs existing in our midst, but that only perhaps six of them are responsible for the majority of major crimes in the country? The commissioner made those comments at a function called to launch another “Gang Reduction and Community Empowerment” programme. It is as though we are making allowance for the existence of some gangs, when the law proscribes the activities of any at all.
This one is called “GRACE”. We’ve had LifeSport, the Hoop of Life, Colour Me Orange, Citizen Security Programme and a host of others, just in the two decades of this century. We are returning now to National Service and the youth camp experience, all meant to address the same phenomenon.
This GRACE programme is also supported with US finances and personnel, just as was the case when Kojo was taken out 14 years ago. It is scheduled to run for the next 18 months, at a cost of US$1.5 million, coming from the Pan American Development Fund.
We learned at this latest launch that 60 per cent of the murders and 80 per cent of the shootings and woundings are gang-related. With the best will in the world, however, the forces of law and order have lost this battle thus far. We can find solace only in the feeling that it could have been worse.
—Andy Johnson is a
veteran journalist