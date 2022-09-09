Of monarchists and republicans

Looking forward to more

'spirited': Marlon Miller

 (BI) Feedloader User

IT took the death of the Queen to find out my older daughter is a republican.

Living and working in England since graduating from university there seven years ago, she would WhatsApp news of a prominent person’s demise within minutes, before I got it in the Express newsroom.

On Thursday afternoon, there was nothing.

When I got to work, after posting “RIP Queen Elizabeth” on the chat I use to communicate with my two foreign-based daughters, I messaged her: “Shannon, I take it you’re not a monarchist? Or are you very busy?”

The reply came a minute later: “I’m a republican yes.”

“So no acknowledgement?” I asked.

“Well, it’s sad a person died but I don’t care about all the meaning beyond it,” she answered, quickly adding: “I would just like to get a day off.”

“So you’d take the day off (for her funeral)?” I prodded.

“If there’s a public holiday then yeah,” she replied.

Typical Trini!

I’m not one for bowing or curtsying, but I had no problem with Her Majesty. In her defence, one could point out her role in boosting the British economy, with the vast number of tourists who visit the United Kingdom to see Buckingham Palace and all the royal trappings.

And, of course, she was a racing fan who dearly loved her horses, being one of the biggest owner-breeders in Great Britain.

That’s where I last saw her up close—at the races, Epsom to be exact, on Derby Day 2019. Before the first race, she was present for the unveiling of a statue of Lester Piggott, the legendary jockey who rode several of her horses. And before the last race, I was on my way out of the track when a gate closed in front of me and those around, and we were told the Queen was about to leave.

After what seemed like too long for me with a train to catch, she drove past 20 feet away, sitting in the back of her Bentley with a pleasant smile on her face.

Actually, less than two weeks later, I was at Ascot early enough that Tuesday to catch a view of the royal procession as it rolled up the track at her racecourse on the opening day of the Royal meeting, arguably the best five days of racing on the planet.

Bookies would take bets on what colour the Queen would be wearing on each day of Royal Ascot—that day she had on a blue dress, or was it green? But now, sadly, they will no longer enjoy that unique wager.

In July 1997, also at Ascot before its magnifi­cent makeover, for King George VI and Queen ­Elizabeth Stakes Day, I was striking up a conversation after races with Willie Carson, a great jockey who had ridden in Trinidad many years before and also one of the Queen’s favourite riders, when out of the corner of my eye, I got a glimpse of Elizabeth II, without much fuss or entourage, walking to the paddock to see one of her beloved horses.

There was a feature on ITV, during one of its racing broadcasts earlier this year, on the Queen and her horses, and there she was in a pasture at the Royal Stud at Sandringham with a container of carrots, sharing the crunchy titbits among her broodmare band, one of them coming over and nuzzling her and you heard that familiar, rather plaintive voice: “I don’t have any more,” calling the horse’s name.

Now she is no more and the world is a poorer place.

Someone who would miss her immensely is top trainer and Barbados native Sir Michael Stoute, who I had the pleasure of interviewing on two of my visits to England and was on that ITV feature, with ace jockey Ryan Moore and her racing manager John Warren, fondly speaking about the Queen’s association with racing.

Among many horses Stoute trained for her was the mare Estimate, who won Royal Ascot’s most prestigious race, the Gold Cup in 2013, ridden by Moore.

The look of pure delight on Her Majesty’s face when Estimate galloped past the winning post was everything racing is about, the joy of seeing a thoroughbred in full flight on its way to victory, especially if it’s wearing your colours, in this case her distinctive royal racing silks of purple, gold and scarlet.

Stoute said winning races gave her a “special thrill”.

“She really loves this game,” he said after Estimate’s victory, “and it’s a great recreation for her.”

Everyone who also loves racing will be hoping that some member of the royal family, maybe Princess Anne, will take over the stable and maintain the Windsor’s prominent place at the heart of the second most popular sport in Britain.

Here in T&T, which she visited three times over the years, I have little recollection of the first, in February 1966, when I was in primary school.

Neither did I recall the one in November 1985, but on the day of her passing, Rufus messaged on the Idle Geriatrics chat that he was in the driveway of my parents’ home in Maraval where she drove past on her way to a function at the British High Commissioner’s residence further up on Beaumont Road.

“She actually waved to us,” claimed Rufus.

Shrimp also remembered that day and then Harry piped in to say she smiled at him.

And that’s when the insults started to fly Harry’s way, although not in the Queen’s best language.

Elizabeth II was in Trinidad for the last time in 2009, for the opening of the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting, the biennial assembly of leaders of the former British colonies spread around the world, overseeing the mutual progress of an organisation which she also held dear to her heart. Many politicians and diplomats have spoken highly of her part in keeping the Commonwealth alive and pertinent during her 70 years on the throne.

Now, from all corners of the globe, people are gathering at the royal residences to pay their respects, including, if you believe one meme by Penal poet, “Wake start early”, three guys and a girl playing All Fours outside the gates of Buckingham Palace, a bottle of puncheon rum and coffee on the card table.

You know a Trini has to be there somewhere amongst the mourners, even if it’s not Shannon, who is only in it for the day off.

Rest in peace, Your Majesty. You served your subjects with graciousness and quiet dignity.

—Marlon Miller

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hope abounds in ‘post-primary’ revival

Hope abounds in ‘post-primary’ revival

The Ministry of Education is to be credited for attempting to deal with the problem of the thousands of ­academically unprepared pupils who have been placed in secondary schools. The plan, as outlined, envisages an approach which speaks to the establishment of a post-primary programme within secondary schools across the country.

The Sabina mystery continues

The Sabina mystery continues

Alas, the mystery of Sabina Park’s name remains a matter of speculation. Three things are clear, however. There was a woman named Sabina Park. There was a place called Sabina Park Pen, and ­Sabina Park is a Test ground in Jamaica. The most probable explanation is that the ground was named after Sabina Park Pen—a property owned by a free coloured woman, Isabella Hall, in 1809.

Political love at great expense

Trinbagonians who viewed the drastic 14-to-1 victory of the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) over the People’s National Movement (PNM) in the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) elections as the best thing since sliced bread, please take note. Is it that the only difference is that sliced bread is easier to toast?

Of monarchists and republicans

Of monarchists and republicans

IT took the death of the Queen to find out my older daughter is a republican.

Living and working in England since graduating from university there seven years ago, she would WhatsApp news of a prominent person’s demise within minutes, before I got it in the Express newsroom.

Closing the implementation gap

If I had one wish for my country, it would be to overcome the implementation deficit which plagues every aspect of our society. From the litter law to the electronic speeding tickets to the Beverage Container Bill to the procurement legislation, and the list goes on and on.

‘Wake me up when it’s over’

Regarding the ­current “Watson Duke vs ­Farley Augustine”—in the notorious words of the ­ex-politician, “Wake me up when it’s over.”

Why? Simply because I have seen it all before—the naked internal power struggle in Tobago’s politics.