Of monarchists and republicans

IT took the death of the Queen to find out my older daughter is a republican.
Living and working in England since graduating from university there seven years ago, she would WhatsApp news of a prominent person’s demise within minutes, before I got it in the Express newsroom.
On Thursday afternoon, there was nothing.
When I got to work, after posting “RIP Queen Elizabeth” on the chat I use to communicate with my two foreign-based daughters, I messaged her: “Shannon, I take it you’re not a monarchist? Or are you very busy?”
The reply came a minute later: “I’m a republican yes.”
“So no acknowledgement?” I asked.
“Well, it’s sad a person died but I don’t care about all the meaning beyond it,” she answered, quickly adding: “I would just like to get a day off.”
“So you’d take the day off (for her funeral)?” I prodded.
“If there’s a public holiday then yeah,” she replied.
Typical Trini!
I’m not one for bowing or curtsying, but I had no problem with Her Majesty. In her defence, one could point out her role in boosting the British economy, with the vast number of tourists who visit the United Kingdom to see Buckingham Palace and all the royal trappings.
And, of course, she was a racing fan who dearly loved her horses, being one of the biggest owner-breeders in Great Britain.
That’s where I last saw her up close—at the races, Epsom to be exact, on Derby Day 2019. Before the first race, she was present for the unveiling of a statue of Lester Piggott, the legendary jockey who rode several of her horses. And before the last race, I was on my way out of the track when a gate closed in front of me and those around, and we were told the Queen was about to leave.
After what seemed like too long for me with a train to catch, she drove past 20 feet away, sitting in the back of her Bentley with a pleasant smile on her face.
Actually, less than two weeks later, I was at Ascot early enough that Tuesday to catch a view of the royal procession as it rolled up the track at her racecourse on the opening day of the Royal meeting, arguably the best five days of racing on the planet.
Bookies would take bets on what colour the Queen would be wearing on each day of Royal Ascot—that day she had on a blue dress, or was it green? But now, sadly, they will no longer enjoy that unique wager.
In July 1997, also at Ascot before its magnificent makeover, for King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes Day, I was striking up a conversation after races with Willie Carson, a great jockey who had ridden in Trinidad many years before and also one of the Queen’s favourite riders, when out of the corner of my eye, I got a glimpse of Elizabeth II, without much fuss or entourage, walking to the paddock to see one of her beloved horses.
There was a feature on ITV, during one of its racing broadcasts earlier this year, on the Queen and her horses, and there she was in a pasture at the Royal Stud at Sandringham with a container of carrots, sharing the crunchy titbits among her broodmare band, one of them coming over and nuzzling her and you heard that familiar, rather plaintive voice: “I don’t have any more,” calling the horse’s name.
Now she is no more and the world is a poorer place.
Someone who would miss her immensely is top trainer and Barbados native Sir Michael Stoute, who I had the pleasure of interviewing on two of my visits to England and was on that ITV feature, with ace jockey Ryan Moore and her racing manager John Warren, fondly speaking about the Queen’s association with racing.
Among many horses Stoute trained for her was the mare Estimate, who won Royal Ascot’s most prestigious race, the Gold Cup in 2013, ridden by Moore.
The look of pure delight on Her Majesty’s face when Estimate galloped past the winning post was everything racing is about, the joy of seeing a thoroughbred in full flight on its way to victory, especially if it’s wearing your colours, in this case her distinctive royal racing silks of purple, gold and scarlet.
Stoute said winning races gave her a “special thrill”.
“She really loves this game,” he said after Estimate’s victory, “and it’s a great recreation for her.”
Everyone who also loves racing will be hoping that some member of the royal family, maybe Princess Anne, will take over the stable and maintain the Windsor’s prominent place at the heart of the second most popular sport in Britain.
Here in T&T, which she visited three times over the years, I have little recollection of the first, in February 1966, when I was in primary school.
Neither did I recall the one in November 1985, but on the day of her passing, Rufus messaged on the Idle Geriatrics chat that he was in the driveway of my parents’ home in Maraval where she drove past on her way to a function at the British High Commissioner’s residence further up on Beaumont Road.
“She actually waved to us,” claimed Rufus.
Shrimp also remembered that day and then Harry piped in to say she smiled at him.
And that’s when the insults started to fly Harry’s way, although not in the Queen’s best language.
Elizabeth II was in Trinidad for the last time in 2009, for the opening of the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting, the biennial assembly of leaders of the former British colonies spread around the world, overseeing the mutual progress of an organisation which she also held dear to her heart. Many politicians and diplomats have spoken highly of her part in keeping the Commonwealth alive and pertinent during her 70 years on the throne.
Now, from all corners of the globe, people are gathering at the royal residences to pay their respects, including, if you believe one meme by Penal poet, “Wake start early”, three guys and a girl playing All Fours outside the gates of Buckingham Palace, a bottle of puncheon rum and coffee on the card table.
You know a Trini has to be there somewhere amongst the mourners, even if it’s not Shannon, who is only in it for the day off.
Rest in peace, Your Majesty. You served your subjects with graciousness and quiet dignity.
—Marlon Miller